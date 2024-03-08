Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JAKKS Pacific Sell-Off Offers A Good Opportunity To Get In At A Discounted Price

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • Q4 results have been reasonably good with adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and adjusted EPS higher than expected by the market due to the good performance of the gross margin.
  • Q4's cautious forecast for the beginning of 2024 has caused the share price to plummet 35% in two sessions, something totally exaggerated.
  • JAKKS valuation using multiple parameters (EV/S, EV/EBITDA, EV/Cash flow) shows the great undervaluation that currently presents the company compared with its peers.
  • Using these valuation parameters, we can affirm prudently that JAKK is a $50 stock, which is a potential valuation of approximately 100% at current prices.

Teenager sorting and collect kid toys, clothes into boxes at home. Donations for charity, help low income families, declutter home, sell online, moving into new home, recycling, sustainable living

vejaa

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) just released Q4 2024 results:

  • Revenue of $127.4M (-3.4% Y/Y):
  • Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.04 (+27% Y/Y)
  • Gross margin of 26.5%, up 480 basis points vs. Q4 2022, led by improved landed product cost and reduced inventory obsolescence expense

This article was written by

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.26K Followers
More than 15 years in the stock markets. After a few years in the biotech sector, I now focus on looking for undervalued stocks in any sector with fundamental/chart analysis for good short/medium term revaluation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAKK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

AssetFlower profile picture
AssetFlower
Today, 3:01 AM
Comments (826)
Could not agree more! The small float and extreme overreaction are a buying opp.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JAKK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JAKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JAKK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.