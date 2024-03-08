Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FOF: Appears To Be Making Some Smart Moves, But Investors Pay A High Price

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund provides investors with a high level of income through its investments in other closed-end funds.
  • FOF has delivered a 12.28% gain in five months, although it underperformed the S&P 500 Index.
  • The fund's recent portfolio changes, including a reduction in fixed-income holdings and an increase in commodity funds, may benefit shareholders.
  • The fund's asset allocation could be questionable, as it appears to have a very strange definition of "commodity fund" that certainly differs from most investors.
  • The fund did fully cover its distribution in the most recent year, but it trades at a premium.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Retro Styled Man Celebrates in Falling Money

RyanJLane

The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) is a closed-end fund that excels at providing investors with a very high level of income. This makes a great deal of sense because the fund, as the name suggests, devotes its

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.77K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long physical gold.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FOF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.