RyanJLane

The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) is a closed-end fund that excels at providing investors with a very high level of income. This makes a great deal of sense because the fund, as the name suggests, devotes its efforts to purchasing shares of other closed-end funds. As everyone who regularly reads my work on Seeking Alpha is undoubtedly well aware, closed-end funds tend to have some of the highest yields that can be obtained anywhere in the capital markets because they pay out all of their capital gains, dividends, and other investment profits to their shareholders. This is one of the major factors that differentiates them from other types of funds, such as open-ended and exchange-traded funds. The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund collects all of these distributions and then pays them out to its own shareholders. This has allowed this fund to boast a 9.21% distribution yield, which is easily among the highest yields that can be obtained from anything apart from leveraged loan funds in today's market environment.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the middle of October 2023. The market since that time has been rather strong as various market participants began to anticipate a reversal of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy and a return to the heady days in which money was basically free. This optimism began in force in late October, so it would have been in effect for much of the intervening period since we last discussed this fund. As such, one might expect that the fund has handed its investors a reasonably solid performance. This has certainly been the case, as shares of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund are up 12.28% since the date that my previous article was published. This is a reasonable performance over a roughly five-month period, but it is still worse than the 17.35% gain that the S&P 500 Index (SP500) delivered:

Seeking Alpha

While this performance is not nearly as impressive as the one that we got from the broader stock market, it is still likely to be acceptable to most income-focused investors. After all, a 12.28% gain in five months is still significantly above the average historical market return over such a period and many income investors are willing to accept a somewhat lower return from their assets in exchange for a high yield.

However, in this case, that may not be necessary. As I have pointed out in various previous articles, a simple look at the price performance of a closed-end fund tends to be rather misleading because these funds pay out most or all of their investment returns to the shareholders as distributions. As such, the size of their portfolio tends to be fairly stable over time, but their distributions are higher than most other entities in the market. These distributions provide a return to the shareholders, which means that the actual return that investors receive is quite a bit higher than the share price performance would suggest. This also means that we need to take the fund's distribution into account in any performance analysis. When we do this, we see that investors in the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund benefited from a 14.98% total return over the past few months. This is still worse than the S&P 500 Index delivered, but it is quite impressive for such a short period of time:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, it appears that investors in this fund do not have much to be upset about, although it is a bit disappointing to see that this fund was outperforming the S&P 500 Index until it swung downward in mid-February. This is not exactly an unusual thing for this fund though, as it does tend to underperform the S&P 500 Index over longer periods of time. That is not surprising since this fund invests in a variety of funds, including closed-end bond funds and commodity funds that will generally underperform common stocks over the long term.

As roughly five months have passed since the last time that we discussed this fund, there have been several changes that we should pay attention to. In particular, the fund released its annual report, which should give us a better understanding of how well the fund navigated the somewhat volatile market last year than we had from the semi-annual report that was the latest available at the time of our previous discussion.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense considering the fund's strategy, which the website describes:

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation through investments in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities.

Many closed-end funds issue two or possibly three types of securities. The typical ones that we see are common equity and preferred equity, with the preferred equity providing one of the principal sources of leverage for these funds. It is rare to see the preferred equity of a closed-end fund trading on a public exchange, however. In fact, I can only think of one or two funds that have publicly traded preferred equity securities. The preferred stock is typically sold as a private placement to an institution that has some spare cash to invest and wants to take advantage of the tax benefits of purchasing preferred stock as opposed to other fixed-income securities. It is also possible that a fund might issue bonds or other debt securities, but that is also pretty rare, as most of their borrowing is done through a combination of margin-like loans and preferred equity. The fund shares that generally trade on public exchanges and can be purchased by retail investors are common equity, which is the same security type that the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is purchasing. Thus, this fund is not really doing anything that an individual investor with access to sufficient capital cannot also accomplish, although it would be a full-time job to track and manage a portfolio that consists of 104 closed-end funds like this one does. As such, this fund is basically providing an easy way to add exposure to a variety of other closed-end funds to your portfolio so that you can spend your time doing things that you probably enjoy more.

As regular readers are no doubt well aware, there are a few different types of closed-end funds. The majority of them invest in common equities (including sector-specific funds that invest in real estate investment trusts or master limited partnerships), fixed-income securities, or some combination of the two. There are also some more unique funds that invest directly in commodities, such as the Sprott funds, or that employ options strategies like some of Eaton Vance's closed-end funds. The Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund invests in all of these different types of funds, although it has a specific preference for investing in common equity or fixed-income funds. As we can see here, these funds account for the majority of its current holdings:

Cohen & Steers

As we can see, right now, equity funds account for the majority of the holdings of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund. This is in line with what we saw the last time that we discussed it, as the fund had 53.95% of its assets invested in equity funds at that time. However, we do see that the fund significantly reduced its weighting to fixed-income funds and municipal funds in order to fund an increase in commodity funds. Honestly, I like this change quite a bit. As I have pointed out in a number of previous articles, fixed-income and municipal securities are looking overpriced right now. This is because these securities are highly interest-rate sensitive, and the market has priced in more rate cuts in 2024 than are actually likely to occur. The market has started to realize this, which is why the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) has declined year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

However, the above chart shows the fund's holdings as of December 31, 2023, before this decline in bonds started to occur. As such, the fact that the fund reduced its holdings to interest-rate-sensitive funds helped it avoid the consequences of this decline.

At the same time, commodity prices have been on something of a tear recently. Earlier this week, gold hit an all-time high. The price is up 5.66% over the past three months, with most of the gain coming in March:

Barchart

It is pretty easy to make the case for further upside in gold prices going forward. After all, the national debt of the United States is rising by about $1 trillion every 100 days. This will need to be financed somehow, and with some officials at the Federal Reserve making comments that suggest that quantitative easing may return (spurring a massive stock market rally last week) despite the inflation data showing a deteriorating situation, the case for gold and other traditional inflation hedges pretty much makes itself. The fund's move into this asset class and reduction of its holdings of fixed-income funds looks like an incredibly shrewd move that will probably benefit its shareholders. We can appreciate the changes that we see here compared to the last time that we discussed the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund.

Here are the largest positions in the fund's portfolio:

Cohen & Steers

We see a number of different kinds of funds here. I do question the classification of one or two of these funds, though. In particular, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX) is not a commodity fund. The website of that fund describes it thus:

The fund utilizes an opportunistic approach to pursue high conviction income-generating ideas across global credit markets to seek current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. In managing the fund, PIMCO will employ an active approach to allocation among multiple fixed income sectors based on, among other things, market conditions, valuation assessments, economic outlook, credit market trends, and other economic factors.

That sure sounds like a fixed-income fund to me, although the fund's semi-annual report suggests that it is a blended fund:

PDX Semi-Annual Report

With that said, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund was known as the PIMCO Energy and Tactical Opportunities Fund until it changed its name, strategy, and objectives in September 2023. The fund formerly invested in securities issued by energy companies. While that is closer to a commodity fund, the fund was still not one even with its prior strategy - it was an energy-sector-specific fund that would more appropriately be considered a common equity fund. A commodity fund is a fund such as the two Sprott funds shown on the chart above that hold the physical commodity in a vault and then sell shares representing an interest in the contents of the vault. These funds tend to do a pretty good job tracking the value of the commodity itself, as the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) did over the past few days as gold hit an all-time high.

Even if we consider that energy stocks usually have a correlation to the price of crude oil, there can be some very wide divergences. This chart shows the spot price of West Texas Intermediate against the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the past three years:

Barchart

West Texas Intermediate is the black line, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF is the blue line, and the Alerian MLP ETF is the yellow line. It is immediately obvious that energy stocks most certainly did not track crude oil prices over the past three years. As such, we cannot call an energy equity closed-end fund a "commodity fund" as the performance characteristics are very different from what we would see if the fund literally held several barrels of crude oil in a storage facility somewhere.

At any rate, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund is not a commodity fund by any stretch of the imagination, and it is quite concerning that the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is calling it one. This casts some doubt on the asset allocation that the fund claims to have, as there is a chance that it is misclassifying some other things in the portfolio. After all, we are talking about the second-largest holding in the fund's portfolio which accounts for 5.4% of its assets clearly not being what the fund's website is claiming it is and which changed its strategy and holdings several months prior to the most recent website update.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense considering that the fund invests in a variety of closed-end funds that can use a variety of strategies themselves. Total return is a combination of current income and capital appreciation, so the objective makes a great deal of sense. Closed-end funds in general boast higher yields than most other things in the market though, so this fund will almost certainly receive a very large effective yield from the assets in its portfolio. The fund pools all of this money together and then pays it out to its own shareholders, net of its own expenses. As such, we can probably assume that the fund's shares will boast a very attractive yield themselves.

This is certainly the case, as the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0870 per share ($1.044 per share annually), which gives it a 9.21% yield at the current price. This is a very reasonable yield that compares pretty well with most other closed-end funds in the market. Indeed, it is quite a bit higher than many equity income and commodity funds and competitive with the best fixed-income funds. The fund also has a long track record of consistent distribution payments as well:

CEF Connect

At first glance, this might look like the fund cut its distribution substantially back in 2016. However, this is not the case as the fund went from a $0.26 per share quarterly distribution to a $0.0870 monthly distribution. An $0.0870 monthly distribution works out to $0.2610 per share quarterly, so the fund actually increased its distribution slightly. It did vary its payout a bit back around the 2008-2010 period of challenges in the financial markets though, but so did most funds and that was more than ten years ago so we can probably excuse it. Overall, the fund's distribution history should appeal to most investors who are seeking to earn a safe and secure distribution from the assets in their portfolios.

It seems a bit strange that the fund was able to keep its distribution very consistent over time, especially since most closed-end funds that this one would be investing in changed their distributions over the period. As such, it seems likely that the fund's income would change but it is paying out the same amount over time. We should have a look at the fund's financial performance in order to determine how well the fund is covering its distribution, as we do not want the fund to be unnecessarily depleting its net asset value. After all, the lower the net asset value, the higher the total return that the fund has to generate to earn a specified amount of income.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report is its annual report which corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. This is obviously a much newer report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is nice as it should give us a much better idea of how well the fund performed over the second half of 2023 than we had with the previous report. As everyone reading this can likely remember, the second half of 2023 was characterized by two widely disparate markets. The first of these saw the price of many closed-end funds decline as yields rose due to the market readjusting its interest rate expectations to favor higher rates for an extended period of time. We saw the exact opposite scenario during the final two months of the year, as pretty much everything caught a bid, and formerly sleepy closed-end funds shot up in price. These environments may have resulted in the fund taking some losses or benefiting from some gains, depending on the actions of its management. The report should give us a good idea of how well it did in either environment.

During the full-year period, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund received $13,418,160 in dividends. The fund reported no income from any other source, so that accounted for the entirety of its investment income for the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $10,642,092 available for the shareholders. As might be expected, that was not enough to cover the fund's distributions over the period. Over the full-year period, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund distributed a total of $28,680,922 to its investors. At first glance, this could be somewhat concerning, as the fund did not have sufficient net investment income to cover its payout.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, the fund might have been able to realize some capital gains that can be paid out to the shareholders. Alternatively, the fund might receive some return of capital distributions from the other funds that are included in its portfolio. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes and return of capital distributions retain their classification when distributed to the fund's investors, so they are also not considered investment income. These things still result in money coming into the fund that can be paid out, though.

Fortunately, the fund did have some success at obtaining money via these alternative sources during the period. It reported net realized losses of $9,296,226, but this was more than offset by $32,757,907 net unrealized gains in the period. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $6,633,294 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the full-year period. Thus, the fund did overall manage to cover its distributions over the full-year period. We probably do not need to worry too much about its distribution sustainability for the time being, but as the fund's net investment income and net realized gains were not sufficient to cover the payout, we should still keep an eye on its net asset value to ensure that it does not suffer any significant declines.

Valuation

As of March 5, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a net asset value of $11.14, but the shares currently trade at $11.41 each. That gives the fund's shares a 2.42% premium to net asset value at the current price. This is a fairly high price that is well above the 0.72% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month.

As such, it may not make sense to purchase the fund today, as any buyer today is basically overpaying for the assets that the fund actually holds in its portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund is one of the few closed-end funds that invests in other closed-end funds, making it an easy way to obtain a portfolio of such high-yielding assets. The fund boasts a very high yield itself, and it appears able to sustain its distribution for the time being. However, I see two problems with the fund. The first of these is, obviously, that the fund's advertised asset allocation could be questionable, as discussed above. The fund's shares also trade at a premium, which represents a rather expensive price for any fund.