I'm a fan of the idea that diversification comes not just from asset class, but from strategy as well. And despite it being overall a difficult decade for managed futures strategies (with the exception of 2022), I think as an alt allocation it's worth having some exposure. Managed futures strategies offer unique opportunities to capitalize on asset class gains and losses through long and short positions in the futures market. That's where the KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) comes into play as one way to get exposure.

KMLM is designed to track the performance of the KFA MLM Index, a benchmark that consists of a portfolio of 22 liquid futures contracts traded on U.S. and foreign exchanges. These contracts cover a range of asset classes, including commodities, currencies, and global bond markets. The index uses a trend-following methodology to identify potential dislocations, outperformance, and underperformance of these asset classes.

Managed by KFA Funds, a subsidiary of KraneShares, the KMLM ETF provides investors with a low-cost and transparent way to access managed futures strategies. With over $247 million in assets under management, the ETF charges a net expense ratio of 0.90%.

ETF Holdings: A Closer Look at the Top Positions

As noted, the ETF has exposure to a diverse range of asset classes, including commodities, currencies, and fixed income. The holdings are fairly diverse, with a large portion of the fund now in cash/T-Bills. I find this interesting as it suggests that there may not be that many clear direction trends in various futures markets.

It is important to note that these holdings are subject to change based on market conditions and the ETF's investment objectives. I other words, holdings can dramatically changes as new trends emerge, but the key thing is that the fund captures some persistence in futures trends when they appear.

Sector Composition and Weightings

In addition to individual holdings, it is also crucial to consider the sector composition and weightings of the KMLM ETF. By analyzing the ETF's sector allocation, investors can gain insights into its overall strategy and potential risks. Here's why the strategy being an alternative meets asset classes as diversifiers.

Commodities: The ETF positions into commodities futures contracts, reflecting its focus on capturing opportunities in this asset class. Commodities play a vital role in global economies and can be influenced by factors such as supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and weather conditions. Currencies: The ETF also has exposure to currencies, allowing investors to take advantage of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Currency markets can be highly volatile, driven by factors such as central bank policies, economic indicators, and geopolitical developments. Fixed Income: The ETF maintains positions in fixed income assets, which can provide diversification and potential income generation. The fixed income market is influenced by factors such as interest rates, credit ratings, and macroeconomic conditions.

By diversifying across these sectors, the KMLM ETF aims to capture opportunities in different asset classes and mitigate risks associated with any single sector or market.

Peer Comparison: How Does KMLM ETF Stack Up?

One of the main competitors to KMLM is and the iMGP Dbi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF). Both ETFs have similar management fees, with DBMF slightly edging out KMLM (0.85% versus 0.90% respectively). While both funds are managed futures ETFs, they take different approaches to investing in the futures market. When we look at the price ratio of the two against each other, we see that KMLM has underperformed DBMF, but may be nearing a relative low. Both funds are I believe good allocations as part of an alt allocation.

Pros and Cons of Investing in Managed Futures

Pros:

Diversification: Managed futures offer diversification benefits by providing exposure to a wide range of asset classes, including commodities, currencies, and fixed income. This diversification can help mitigate risks associated with any single asset class or market. Potential for Uncorrelated Returns: Managed futures strategies have the potential to generate returns that are uncorrelated with traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds. This can enhance portfolio performance, especially during periods of market volatility. Flexibility and Adaptability: Managed futures strategies can quickly adapt to changing market conditions and take advantage of potential dislocations and trends. This flexibility allows investors to capitalize on both rising and falling markets.

Cons:

Complexity: Managed futures strategies can be complex and may require a deep understanding of futures markets and trading strategies. It is essential for investors to thoroughly research and understand these strategies before investing. Volatility: Managed futures strategies can be subject to significant volatility, especially during periods of market uncertainty or rapid price movements. Investors should be prepared for potential fluctuations in the value of their investments. Risk of Loss: Like any investment, managed futures carry the risk of loss. Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment objectives before allocating a significant portion of their portfolio to managed futures.

Conclusion: Is KMLM ETF Right for You?

Investing in managed futures can be a suitable strategy for investors seeking diversification and potential opportunities in uncertain markets. KMLM can be a valuable addition to an investment portfolio if you're nervous about stocks and bonds, and are looking for non-traditional diversification at this point in the cycle.