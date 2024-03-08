Marcus Lindstrom/E+ via Getty Images

In November, 2023, I issued a very bullish thesis on Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP). The underlying motivation behind going long RNP was really based on the combination of inherent fundamentals and the expectation of SOFR finally normalizing.

Just to synthesize once again the most critical fundamental elements of the Fund:

Exposure to preferred securities. It depends on the period, but on average RNP carries 50% of its total holdings in preferred shares that are mostly issued by relatively defensive REITs, financial institutions and IG utility and / or energy firms. This fact alone, per definition, provides an extra lever of safety compared to pure-play equity exposure as the preferred dividends rank in higher priority than regular dividends. Exposure to large cap and well-capitalized REITs. An additional advantage of RNP is its bias into large-cap REITs, where most of these REIT allocations embody IG credit rating. This helps a lot in de-risking the other half of the portfolio. For instance, if we look at the Top 10 holdings, we will notice that they account for ~31% of the total AuM , while having upper or regular investment grade balance sheets. Similarly, on a sector-level the Fund is nicely positioned with rather insignificant exposure to the currently struggling office stock. Well-structured leverage profile. A major driver behind RNP's yield is the component of external leverage. Currently, the leverage ratio has gone down by ca. 200 basis points, reaching 31.7% of the total AuM. The most critical aspect to underscore here is the fixed rate financing that has been assumed at ~1.8% and locked in for more than 2.5 years in the future. In practice, this means that RNP is able to capture rather lucrative spreads from the cost of financing and the investment yield levels, which have spiked higher due to more elevated SOFR.

Against the backdrop of the aforementioned fundamentals, RNP's dividend yield of 10% and the expectation of experiencing peak in SOFR that would be followed by incremental interest rate cuts, I decided to issue a clear buy recommendation here.

In RNP's case it was obvious that even the slightest repricing of SOFR to the downside would send the stock price higher due to the duration factor that stems from preferred shares and exposure to defensive REITs.

Ycharts

Since the publication of the article, RNP has registered a notable alpha compared to both the S&P 500 and the broader REIT index.

Most of these gains could be linked to reaching a peak in the interest rates and the market finally pricing in cuts over the foreseeable future.

Thesis update

With all of this being said, in my humble opinion, it is now time to rotate away from RNP or at least decrease the exposure here.

While I still believe that RNP is a fundamentally sound investment with all of the necessary characteristics to deliver solid long-term returns, given the current price levels, capturing further alpha seems highly unlikely.

There are two simple reasons, which back my logic.

First, if we look at the historical dividend yield levels of RNP, we will see how sharply the yield has dropped, converging closer to the historical average of ~7%.

Seeking Alpha

All of this can be purely explained by RNP's share price increase as the underlying dividend has been kept stable already for the third year in a row (only except for one special dividend in 2022). Also, on the fundamental level, things have remained unchanged both at sector and leverage level. Granted, there have been some security-level changes, but overall the movements have not deviated from the norm in the context of focus on well-capitalized and financially resilient REITs.

Second, one of the most important advantages of RNP is seemingly becoming less enticing. As described above, currently RNP enjoys a huge benefit that is associated with below market level fixed rate financing. However, as it is the case with every fixed rate debt, sooner or later it will get refinanced, thereby allowing market level cost of financing percolate through the books.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

The chart above depicts well the most recent dynamics in interest rate markets. Namely, the higher for longer scenario is increasingly becoming more realistic. According to the consensus market estimate, in ~2 years' time, the SOFR will not go down to ultra low rate territory.

Sure, these projections will most probably be wrong, but the core takeaway for RNP investors would be that it is very likely that by the time RNP will have to refinance its fixed rate leverage, the SOFR will be materially above 1.8%, which is currently locked in at RNP's books.

The bottom line

RNP has been and still to some extent is one of my favorite vehicles through which to go long the overall REIT market. While the current fundamentals remain strong and the structural thesis remains intact, the combination of significantly higher share price and increasingly more realistic scenario of higher for longer render the equity story less attractive.

Given that in the relatively near future RNP will have to refinance the below market level borrowings, the market will sooner or later start to price in incremental headwinds on RNP's underlying cash generation that would stem from higher debt service. This together with considerably less enticing dividend yield makes Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund a hold for me.