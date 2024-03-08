Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF: Actively Managed And Worth A Close Look

FG Trade Latin

Introduction

I am often on the lookout for new exchange traded funds ("ETFs"). My focus lately in this regard has been on actively managed ETFs by reputable asset management firms. I recently came across an ETF that fits the bill: the Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) (the "Fund").

The Fund is operated by Capital Research and Management Company (together with affiliates, the "Capital Group"), a highly successful asset management firm (particularly in the pension/401k space) that traces its roots back to the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. Readers are likely to be familiar with Capital Group's American Funds, a family of well-respected mutual funds.

Per its website, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of large and mid-cap companies around the world that "have the potential to provide combinations of current yield and dividend growth over the long-term." The Fund's investment universe is broad, and it may invest in emerging markets. Moreover, the Fund is classified as non-diversified. This designation permits the Fund to invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer companies, if it so desires. In sum, the Fund is a go-anywhere ETF that invests in global dividend growers, and it can do so in a concentrated fashion.

Since its inception on September 26, 2023, the Fund's assets under management have grown to approximately $218 million according to Seeking Alpha, with a portfolio comprised of approximately 75 stocks. The Fund is managed among three individual portfolio managers, who each separately manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

I like the Fund for a few reasons, including its reputable management, its global reach, its solid performance since inception, and its dividend yield above 3%. For investors with a long-term horizon seeking global equity exposure, the Fund is BUY.

Full Disclosure: I own shares of the Fund.

Fund Holdings

The Fund's top 10 holdings account for approximately 27% of its total assets, and, as of January 31, 2024, those holdings were as follows (per the Fund's website linked earlier):

Broadcom Inc. 5.0% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 3.3% Equinix, Inc. 2.4% VICI Properties Inc. 2.2% CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2.2% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. 2.1% Philip Morris International Inc. 2.1% BP PLC 2.0% Eli Lilly and Co. 2.0% RTX Corp. 2.0% Click to enlarge

As can be seen from the table above, the Fund is very diversified notwithstanding its ability to be concentrated.

Sector Composition & Weightings

The Fund is diversified across multiple sectors. Per its website, the top three (3) sectors as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 17.3% Information Technology 12.5% Financials 12.4% Consumer Staples 11.2% Consumer Discretionary 8.5% Health Care 8.3% Real Estate 8.1% Utilities 6.9% Energy 5.9% Communication Services 3.3% Materials 1.9% Click to enlarge

Competitors

ETFs in competition with the Fund would certainly include the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) and the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW). Parenthetically, I covered GCOW in prior article on Seeking Alpha.

Since its inception, the Fund has performed very well, outpacing the performance of both of these competitors (see table below) by a wide margin over what has been a roughly 6-month period.

Extending the comparison, dividend yield, holdings, performance and management fee information for the three competing ETFs is shown in the table below.

CGDG WDIV GCOW Management Fee 0.47% 0.40% 0.60% Number of Holdings 76 124 111 Dividend Yield 3.24% 4.84% 5.36% Dividends Paid Quarterly* Quarterly Quarterly U.S. Exposure 52.7% 22.98% 36.42% 2024 YTD (3/6) 3.57% (1.60%) (0.53%) Click to enlarge

* Per the Prospectus; in light of its recent inception date, the Fund has a limited track record of providing dividends. While there is no mandate that dividends be paid, it is the expectation that the Fund will pay quarterly dividends.

***

What stands out to me in the above comparison is that the Fund's active management, which has positioned its portfolio to be overweight stocks of U.S. companies, is clearly paying off in terms of performance here in the first quarter of 2024. This is a potential long-term advantage of the Fund's actively managed ETF structure; it permits each of its portfolio managers to react to changing market conditions. With world class research and analysts at their disposal, the Fund and its portfolio managers have the potential to deliver superior returns (positive alpha) compared to passively managed funds.

The Fund's management fee also holds up well against these two competitors, particularly since the competitors are "passive" options. The competitors provide a better dividend yield, but that is not a concern for me. I am fine with the Fund's focus on total returns over the long run. Also, some of the best dividend growers have low yields, and the Fund's approach is clearly geared toward quality dividend growth. And while its yield trails the yields of these two competitors, the Fund's dividend yield does handily exceed the S&P 500's yield (which was below 1.50% at the end of 2023).

Risks

The risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Prospectus (linked earlier). Since it is a global fund, those risks do include currency risk, government expropriation risk, inflation risk, emerging market risk, etc. Investors should review them carefully. For me, however, the biggest risk of the Fund is its limited operating history; it has been around for about six months. Nonetheless, Capital Research and Management is known for its stock picking prowess, and I would not expect that to change any time soon. The fact that the Fund has three portfolio managers who each manage a separate sleeve of the portfolio also mitigates risks and provides diversification (even if portfolio concentration is permitted).

Conclusion

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has come out the gate strong and is poised to be a real force in its asset category. I like the Capital Group and its reputation is well deserved. While passive funds have overtaken active funds in terms of assets under management, I like active management in the global dividend space. By focusing on stocks with growing dividends, the Fund offers both a steady income stream and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund is a Long-Term Buy in my view.