Bet_Noire

Digital Turbine's (NASDAQ:APPS) Q3 FY2024 results were soft and forward guidance suggests continued deterioration in the underlying business. While there are still headwinds impacting the business, most of Digital Turbine's current issues appear to be self-inflected. I have been skeptical of Digital Turbine's business but felt that cash flows would support the stock price while alternative app distribution could provide significant upside. Cash flows continue to fall though on the back of a weak demand environment, execution problems and the significant investments being made in turning around the business.

The alternative app distribution business was always going to be a long shot, but recent developments have also been disheartening. While Digital Turbine is trying to scale this part of the business, there is little evidence that it is providing meaningful growth. Unsurprisingly, Apple's actions also suggest that it will be a long-drawn-out fight to create alternative app distribution.

AGP

Digital Turbine's App Growth Platform is the most attractive part of the business in terms of margins and long-term growth potential. It remains the smaller part of the business though and has failed to generate substantial growth in recent quarters.

The AGP business recorded modest sequential growth in what should have been a seasonally strong Q3, with growth driven by pricing. The brand business experienced over 25% growth sequentially, how much of this is due to normal seasonality is unclear though. Digital Turbine has suggested that demand is returning but this is not evident in the company's financial performance.

Digital Turbine recently introduced ML model updates to drive greater engagement, but this supposedly happened at the expense of advertisers who are less focused on engagement and willing to pay more to be on the platform for the holiday season. This was another revenue headwind in the third quarter.

Digital Turbine finalized the migration of its cloud hosting platform late in Q4. The company reportedly had software issues for several weeks after this migration though. Digital Turbine is also now fully operational on its consolidated DT exchange and seeing growth from new features, like SDK bidding.

ODS

Digital Turbine's On-Device Solutions business continues to struggle in the face of a soft demand environment, with revenue and margins both falling YoY. The Q3 revenue decline was attributed to a combination of weak device sales and execution issues. Only one of Digital Turbine’s US operators had higher device sales in the quarter, despite this being a seasonally strong period. Based on recent semiconductor results, Digital Turbine believes that future demand could pick up though.

Digital Turbine is expanding its relationship with Motorola and recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Xiaomi. Users purchasing new Xiaomi devices in most markets will receive app and mobile games recommendations from Digital Turbine. Digital Turbine’s technology is already delivered to over 800M devices globally and this partnership further extends the company’s reach to the second-largest Android phone manufacturer globally. Digital Turbine is seeing device growth internationally, but it still needs to work on revenue per device.

Alternative App Distribution

Digital Turbine's ability to support alternative methods of app distribution was the primary reason for my interest in the stock. Particularly as regulators are trying to force gatekeepers to open up smartphone ecosystems.

Digital Turbine already has alternative app distribution products on the market in the US and is generating revenue. The company has suggested that it has roughly a 7-figure revenue run rate from its alternative App Store business. This isn’t material and also suggests that growth is currently modest, despite the potential of the business.

Digital Turbine remains active in this area, through investments and partnerships. For example, Digital Turbine now owns approximately 20% of Aptoide and has a minority stake in Flexion. Flexion is a games marketing company and a leading porting source for many alternative app stores, such as Amazon, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi.

Flexion and Digital Turbine also recently announced a partnership to grow game developers’ audiences. Digital Turbine will help to boost app discovery and revenue using DT Hub with major mobile carriers. DT Hub enables mobile operator partners to offer their customers a highly curated environment for premium app discovery. Flexion will enable mobile game developers to create versions of their games that can be easily onboarded to DT Hub.

Digital Turbine has also taken an equity stake in ONE store, the largest alternative App Store in Korea. The investment only amounted to 10 million USD though. Digital Turbine also agreed to make two additional 10 million USD investments upon the achievement of certain milestones and a 5 million USD investment in a European joint venture. Digital Turbine is enabling SingleTap on all of ONE store’s 40 million Korean devices, which will help Digital Turbine to expand internationally and build on the company's alternative App Store effort.

Digital Turbine also recently released GamesHub with UScellular. GamesHub provides a curated environment for premium app discovery, content recommendations and direct-to-device install capabilities. UScellular is the fourth-largest full service wireless carrier in the US, but it is relatively small compared to the larger carriers.

Digital Turbine is also supposed to be launching a Single Tap app installation pilot program with a large social media partner (likely Meta). This isn't live yet though, with Digital Turbine stating that it is an administrative issue on the partner's side.

Digital Markets Act

The Digital Markets Act recently launched in the EU, which could be a significant opportunity for Digital Turbine. The Digital Markets Act is designed to force companies like Apple to allow the installation of third-party apps from outside the official App Store and utilize third party payment platforms for in app purchases. Japan is also reportedly working on legislation that would force Apple to enable sideloading, and the DOJ may go down this path as well. Britain, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Brazil and India are also developing their own laws.

While Apple is now enabling side loading, its solution has been referred to as malicious compliance. Apple is reducing its fees in Europe for app developers that stay within the company's payment processing system. It is also adding a 0.5 Euro fee for each iOS app installed through third-party app stores, which basically renders alternative app stores dead on arrival. The company is also trying to scare users to prevent alternative app distribution methods from gaining traction.

Android already allows sideloading, but Google makes it difficult by coupling its in-app billing and licensing with the Play Store, along with warnings that try and dissuade users.

Long term it seems like side loading is inevitable globally, but it is unclear how long this will take or whether it will gain traction with users. Apple was always likely to resist sideloading as its profits are heavily dependent on the app store. Its actions have increased the probability of a drawn-out fight before alternative app stores have a chance though.

Restructuring

Digital Turbine is trying to modernize its tech stack, and this is currently a drag on margins. Approximately 40% of the company’s product and tech organization is working on this. While some of these efforts are bearing fruit, Digital Turbine still has a lot of work to do, including implementing a lightweight and modular version of Ignite, developing a new DSP, and scaling its ML.

A lot of these activities are fundamentals (exchange consolidation, hosting migration, cloud-based ERP system), which undermines Digital Turbine’s credibility as a tech company. These issues are particularly concerning given the strength of AppLovin's (APP) business since it acquired MoPub and launched AXON 2.

These efforts are also adding considerably to Digital Turbine's expenses, a situation that is expected to persist through until early FY2026. Restructuring costs are currently at around a 20 million USD run rate and fall under general and administrative and product development expenses.

Financial Analysis

Digital Turbine’s revenue was 142.6 million USD in the third quarter, down approximately 12% YoY. The AGP business performed in line with expectations but the ODS business disappointed.

AGP revenue was 49.2 million USD, down approximately 27% YoY. This business will be impacted by a 4 million USD sequential revenue headwind in Q4 from the completion of the exchange platform migration.

ODS revenue was 94.3 million USD, down 2% YoY on the back of soft US carrier device volumes and platform integration issues. Device trends also reportedly became more negative in the March quarter, suggesting further declines going forward.

Digital Turbine currently expects FY2024 revenue to be 547-553 million USD, implying roughly a 16% YoY decline in the fourth quarter. FY2025 revenue is currently expected to be greater than FY2024 revenue.

Figure 1: Digital Turbine Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Digital Turbine’s consolidated gross margin was 45% in Q3, down from 50% in the prior year. The change was largely due to revenue mix shift and a one-time boost in the prior year. AGP margin was up 5% YoY on the back of improved brand margins and product mix.

Figure 2: Digital Turbine Segment Margins (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

As a result of deteriorating revenues, declining gross profit margins and heavy investments in fixing issues with the company, Digital Turbine's free cash flows and operating profitability continue to drop. Given management's commentary around growth and spending expectations, margins may not begin to meaningfully recover until FY2026.

Figure 3: Digital Turbine Operating Profit and Free Cash Flow (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

While restructuring efforts are adding to Digital Turbine’s expenses, they do not fully explain the decline in the company’s profitability. Depreciation and amortization has also been a large cost driver, as have professional services and bad debt expenses. At this point it is difficult not to feel that Digital Turbine is struggling with cost discipline, which doesn't inspire confidence in the company's ability to return to profitability.

Figure 4: Digital Turbine Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Digital Turbine)

Conclusion

If Digital Turbine can get its act together, the stock could prove to be extremely cheap, as Digital Turbine's business is capable of generating high free cash flow margins. Given the company's ongoing struggles, this doesn't appear likely in the near-term though.

While market conditions are still difficult, most of Digital Turbine's current issues, both on the revenue and cost side, appear to be self-inflected. In particular, Digital Turbine's attempt to create an end-to-end adtech solution by cobbling together acquisitions appears to be struggling. Digital Turbine's costs are likely to remain elevated for at least another 12 months, and presumably the company's solutions will remain sub-par over this period.

Alternative app distribution could be a growth area in the future with a changing regulatory environment acting as a catalyst. This is likely to take time though and has a low probability of success.