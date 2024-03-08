Natal-is

My Bullish Thesis On CROX Played Out Very Well

Investors in leading casual footwear brand Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have performed very well since my last update in December 2023. I urged investors to capitalize on CROX's fantastic bargain, as the market was too pessimistic. Accordingly, CROX has recovered nearly 30% since then, well ahead of the S&P 500's (SPX) (SPY) 7.6% gain over the same period. Notwithstanding the recovery, CROX's relatively attractive valuation (assigned a "B-" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant) suggests more potential upside could be in store.

The recovery coincided with a broad improvement in buying sentiments in apparel and footwear stocks. In addition, Crocs' fourth-quarter earnings release in mid-February suggests that the growth normalization phase that battered CROX over the past year has likely bottomed out.

Therefore, momentum and value investors seeking to capitalize on CROX's appeal likely added to their positions, partaking in Crocs' industry-leading profitability thesis (rated a best-in-class "A" profitability grade).

Observant CROX investors should have noted the Crocs' solid performance across key geographical regions. Crocs management highlighted significant growth momentum in its international business, notching a revenue growth of 25% in Q4. While its North American business delivered a tepid 3% uptick, I believe Crocs' globally diversified business has provided investors more confidence about anticipating a more robust performance in 2024. Furthermore, profitability conversion has remained resilient, as Crocs highlighted that "operating profit dollars across all regions increased by double digits compared to the previous year."

HEYDUDE's Challenges Should Normalize Further

Notwithstanding a solid year, Crocs has continued to witness challenges in its HEYDUDE segment. The company highlighted difficulties with the gray market, but the headwinds were already noted in my previous update. Therefore, investors likely anticipated an improvement in Crocs' execution in HEYDUDE. Accordingly, management didn't disappoint, as CEO Andrew Rees underscored, "substantial progress has been made in reducing the presence of the gray market compared to earlier in 2023." Consequently, it should help improve the previous revenue and margin headwinds over the past year as Crocs works on the "cleanup" through the first half of 2024.

As a result, I'm increasingly confident that management's revised guidance for FY24 should pan out, suggesting 2023 is anticipated to be its bottom. Accordingly, Crocs guided revenue growth of -1.5% to 0.5% for the first quarter. However, Crocs also indicated that it expects to finish FY24 with a midpoint revenue growth guidance of 4%. Crocs also expects to deliver an adjusted operating margin of 25% for the full year, well above its 22% outlook for the first quarter.

In other words, while Q1 is still anticipated to be a work-in-progress for Crocs, given the HEYDUDE headwinds, we should expect a much stronger second-half performance. Consequently, I believe investors who bought CROX's significant dips in late 2023 likely expected the worst to be over.

Is CROX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CROX price chart (long-term, monthly) (TradingView)

As seen above, CROX's long-term uptrend has remained intact, with buyers responding robustly, defending its mid-$70s and mid-$80s support levels resolutely.

With CROX heading above the $120 zone, the most attractive buying opportunities are likely over. Despite that, I expect CROX to continue grinding higher, potentially re-testing the $150 level before a broader consolidation phase. As a result, investors looking to go on board should consider leveraging the upward momentum before we reach that level.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

