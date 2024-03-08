Petra Richli/iStock via Getty Images

We might be less than a quarter into 2024, but some stocks are racing ahead already. A case in point is the Canadian electrical and electronic component manufacturer Hammond Manufacturing Company (TSX:HMM.A:CA) (OTCPK:HMFAF), which is up by 42% year-to-date [YTD].

As a result, the stock's trailing twelve-months [TTM] price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now at 7.2x. These are some of the highest levels seen in the past five years (see chart below). This in turn raises the question, can the current price levels be sustained?

Here I look at the company in the context of its recently released full year 2023 results to assess what's next for it.

About the company

What started as a radio and amplifier manufacturer in 1927 under the name of Hammond O.S. & Son has come a long way in the past century. Today, the company focuses on power related products like electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and racks, with its transformer business spun off into Hammond Power Solutions (OTCPK:HMDPF) in 2016. There's something to be said about its history along with its growth as well as profits, which I come to next.

Revenue growth slows down on market weakness

In 2023, the company's revenues grew by 5.5%, which is lower than the compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 8.5% over the past 10 years. A weaker macroeconomic environment has been responsible for the relatively lower growth, especially after two years of strong growth of 18.8% and 28.3% in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Growth in its biggest market, the US, which accounts for over 60% of the revenue, was the highlight for the company at 9.9%. This was supported by a strong US dollar, which alone added 2.6% to growth. However, the same cannot be said for its other markets. The second-biggest market and also its home market, Canada, which accounted for ~34% of the revenues, actually saw a small 0.5% contraction. The company had already braced for a recession in 2023, which didn't quite happen, but growth in Canada was indeed slow down to 1.1% in the year from 3.8% in 2022. Contraction in the European and the UK markets was also seen, which is evident in the 1.4% contraction in sales to all other countries.

Best margins in a decade

However, what the company lacks in sales growth this year, it has made up in the best margins in the decade. The gross margin came in at 36.2% (10y average: 31.2%) as the cost of revenues fell by 1.3%. While the company doesn't mention inflation as a factor in this, the fact that Canada's inflation halved to 2.9% year-on-year (YoY) as of January 2023 from the same time a year ago, is a point to note. The company does, however, point to the fact that its price increases from 2022 have been maintained at the same levels, negating the impact of cost rises, which has helped margins.

Operating expenses grew but at a lower rate of 11.5% compared to 17.6% in 2022. As a result of this and the expansion in gross margin, the operating margin came in at 11.7%, which is significantly higher than the average of 6.2% over the past decade. Similarly, the net margin came in at 7.9% compared to the 3.9% for the past 10 years.

Balance sheet is fine, interest expenses in check

The extent of the net margin increase is particularly positive, considering that Hammond saw a 63.2% increase in interest expenses during the year. This was a result of growth in total debt by 17% (the net debt was unchanged though) and also higher interest rates. However, with the total debt to assets-ratio still very controlled at 30% and a 42% increase in operating income during the year, contextually, the interest expense number at CAD 3.1 million is still small. The interest coverage ratio has dropped a bit, but it's still at a strong 9x (2022:10.3x).

Coming back to the balance sheet, along with the debt levels, the rest of it looks alright too. The only concerning aspect is the wanting quick ratio of 0.63x. However, this appears to be a deliberate decision by Hammond more than anything else, as it points out "The company holds high levels of inventory to ensure our customers are serviced well. This policy served the company and our customers well as markets surged in 2021 and 2022.". Even in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, the ratio was at just 0.5x, so I wouldn't worry about the number.

The outlook

Coming to the outlook, while the company doesn't provide a numerical forecast for 2024, it does make the following points:

Growth in the US market is expected to slow down to "the low-single digit area"

On the rest of the countries, it says "Our UK and European markets remain weak", which indicates that the trend of contracting revenues could continue into this year.

It is focused on margins, however, which is evident in two statements. First, it says "The Company continues with the objective of sales growth and increased market share but will weigh this against achieving acceptable margins." And second, "Our primary focus continues to be on productivity and margin improvement.".

Based on this I've made projections for both sales and profits. For revenues, I've assumed that US growth would slow down to 2.5%, which might be somewhat pessimistic from the current standpoint but is in line with the midpoint of the guidance provided. For the rest of the countries, I've assumed that the contraction will continue at the same pace as in 2023, and also the same for Canada. This results in a revenue growth slowdown to 1.3% in 2024.

The net income will grow at the same rate if it sustains the margin, which it aims to, if not grow it. This results in a profit forecast of ~CAD 19 million (USD 14.1 million). This doesn't change the forward P/E for 2024 much though, which comes at 7.1x.

What next?

I do believe that the stock's high P/E compared to its past levels does put the stock at risk of a come-off right now. However, at the same time, if the latest increase in margins is anything to go by, the stock may well look less expensive soon enough. For example, if the net margin were to rise to 10% in 2024, which is a lower increase than seen last year, and potentially possible considering the subsiding inflation and also the expected reduction in interest rates that can lower costs, the P/E drops immediately to 5.6x.

This then suggests that it's better to wait and watch how Hammond's margins develop this year. If they improve, there can even be a Buy case for the stock going forward. Though, at present, I'm going with a Hold rating to see if that happens.

