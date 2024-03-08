Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hammond Manufacturing: Margin Increase Is The Highlight

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Canadian electrical components manufacturer Hammond Manufacturing Company's stock stands out with its 42% price rise year-to-date. However, its P/E is at the highest in 5 years as a result, too.
  • This doesn't sit well against its lower-than-long-term average revenue growth in 2023 but is made up for by its best margins in a decade.
  • While the revenue growth outlook is soft even for 2024 on a weak macroeconomic outlook, the potential for margin rise gives hope and may also result in a moderated P/E.

Electrical room of residential or commercial building.

Petra Richli/iStock via Getty Images

We might be less than a quarter into 2024, but some stocks are racing ahead already. A case in point is the Canadian electrical and electronic component manufacturer Hammond Manufacturing Company (TSX:HMM.A:CA) (

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.73K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Brent Barber profile picture
Brent Barber
Today, 5:01 AM
Comments (466)
The p/e is higher than it has been in the past. But if you look at the long term record of growth, it is very good and I suspect the historical lower p/e was more of it being an unrecognized, ignored micro-cap. With the move to electrification and demand for its products growing and the company growing in size to where it can attract attention from larger investors, I'd suggest the growth inp/e can continue. Even at a p/e of 7, it is less than half the market p/e. Plus the company is consitently profitable and surprisingly has a higher 10 year growth rate in revenue and EPS than, for example, Apple.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HMFAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMFAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HMFAF
--
HMM.A:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.