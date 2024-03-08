BND: Avoid Bonds As Service Inflation Rebounds To 8%

xefstock

Over recent years, I've continually traded the extensive bond index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND), which primarily owns longer-term US government bonds, with around a third of them exposed to investment-grade corporate bonds. I had a consistently bearish outlook from 2020 through 2023. In January, I published "BND: The 2024 Bond Market Should Be Quiet Unless Another Straw Hits The Camel," upgrading my outlook to neutral, assuming that bond prices would stabilize with normalizing inflation. BND's price has been nearly unchanged since then, currently ~50 bps lower.

The caveat to my view was that the BND should be stable unless we see a strong rebound in inflation. For the most part, analysts, investors, and pundits generally believe that inflation will necessarily decline by ~2%, with interest rates following suit. Essentially, that is a view that the 2010s status quo was permanent. In my view, that is unlikely, considering the 2010s ultra-low inflation and low rate dynamic primarily resulted from government bond-buying programs and a glut in the commodities market. Treasury rates averaged ~4.9% since ~1900, about 80 bps where they are outside of the short-end of the curve, implying today's rates and inflation are closer to "normal."

Of course, with immense government and private debt, weak or negative productivity growth, demographic inversion, and global infrastructure decay, there are many reasons to believe that inflation and interest rates may become abnormally high for decades. Given that 4-5% is expected, an unusually high figure could be over 10%. Indeed, the ongoing rebound in services inflation, which I noted in my January BND update, is getting much more media attention after the Federal Reserve admitted the issue. With such figures continuing to trend higher and gold breaking to new all-time highs, I believe we will likely see yet another wave of loss in BND and similar funds.

The Battle Was Won, But The War Just Started

BND is fundamentally a negative inflation-exposed asset. The credit risk in its government securities is theoretically zero due to money-printing capacity. A third of the ETFs in corporate bonds also have extremely low credit risk due to being investment grade; however, that would change in a significant recession. BND's current SEC yield is 4.55%, just above that of Treasury bonds due to their small corporate bond spread. Its effective maturity is 8.4 years, and its duration is 6.2 years. That means, all else being equal (such as real interest rates), we can assume a 1% increase in the inflation outlook should lower BND's price by 6.2%. That is not an increase in the inflation rate but the expected inflation rate, as measured by real-rate spreads. See below:

Data by YCharts

The current 10-year expected inflation rate is 2.3%, showing that these bonds are pricing for a complete normalization of inflation over the next decade. Further, real rates are 1.8%, offering a decent premium on bonds over inflation. The A-rated corporate bond spread (roughly the weighted average for BND) is very low at 85 bps, signifying the market is not weighing any credit risk. Together, the inflation breakeven rate (2.32%), real rates (1.81%), and small weighting for corporate bond spreads (0.85 X 0.33) nearly equal the SEC yield on BND (4.41% adding up in this manner).

Realistically, BND's most significant risk is duration risk. However, as seen in 2008 and briefly in 2020, a recession can increase corporate bond spreads so much, even on IG bonds, that BND's risk would shift toward corporate bonds. Of course, such a significant recession would usually come with a disinflation shift, offsetting corporate bond losses with higher government bond prices. That occurred in 2020 and 2008 but may not happen in a hypothetical recession today because the US government deficit and interest payments to tax revenue are so skewed that a downturn would, to me, likely force the US government to create money to repay its existing debt, opening the door to inflation.

Fundamentally, I would not say that BND lacks credit risk, only that all of the credit risk of the US government goes into BND's duration risk, as higher inflation and interest rates would result from US government financial issues, as opposed to outright default. Even for the US government, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Today, the US government's debt to tax receipts is 640%. No large company would maintain operations with a debt-to-revenue so high. Further, nearly a quarter of its tax receipts are going to interest payments. See below:

Data by YCharts

In the 1980s to 1990s, after interest rates were much higher, a more significant portion of tax receipts went to interest than today. However, with rates and debt where they are now, this figure should continue to rise quickly. Further, as there is no effort from either party to balance the budget, this situation easily opens the door to a runway debt scenario as more debt is taken out to offset higher interest payments, quickly spiraling out of control once some level is passed. As the US spends more on interest than defense, that threshold has likely already been passed.

Realistically, if you invest in BND, you are a creditor to the US government and the many corporations with interest rates tied to it. Rationally, a 4-5% yield is not high enough given the US government's inability to repay its debt rationally without prolonged high inflation.

As an investor in BND, you will not likely suffer any paper losses as that occurs. However, the paper you receive from BND will likely be worth little compared to its current value. As such, hard assets like gold are reaching new all-time highs as investors realize such is essentially the only way to hedge against this accelerating risk factor.

"Supercore Inflation" Shows Rebound Starting

From the 1960s to the early 1980s, inflation rose from low levels to over 15%. Over that period, there were around three periods of disinflation, followed by even more significant inflationary spikes. Investors today assume that the moderate disinflation over 2023 implies a normalization when, in fact, it may be a natural result of a mid-cycle slowdown driven by a decline in business activity, as measured by the PMI. Most of the disinflation we've seen can be chalked up to lower commodity prices, as notably seen in the changes in gasoline since 2022 (particularly outside of California).

We can account for that by focusing on service sector inflation. I noted that this figure appeared to be increasing in November (as noted in the January update). Since then, service inflation has skyrocketed to 8.2% annually. See below:

Service CPI Inflation MoM Annualized (Federal Reserve Economic Database)

The annualized monthly service CPI increase rose to a staggering 8.2% in January, showing a nearly complete reversal of the disinflation since 2022. Indeed, this spike is much faster than I expected. Although I saw the service inflation rebound as a red flag in January, I did not expect it to return to its previous peak so soon. As such, we see a clear indication of my earlier warning that the "straw may break the camel's back."

Service inflation usually translates more to wages than goods inflation, which is a positive note for workers and the economy. However, that is still bearish for BND and could be problematic for the economy if the US falls into a wage-price spiral, which seems highly likely. Of course, as a result, the Federal Reserve is already backing away from proposed rate cuts. While the full scope of this data is likely too complicated to make mainstream media headlines, the Fed analysts are following the same metrics as discussed here, meaning they're likely aware of the burgeoning inflation rebound. I am not speculating on that fact, as it is well-covered in recent Fed papers.

To me, the more speculative but fundamental question is whether or not the CPI accurately measures inflation. Alternate models suggest inflation is around 2-4% higher than the CPI measures. If so, that would mean real rates are close to zero, while the inflation breakeven rate is around 4%. To me, that is more reasonable as it explains why gold is rising as fast as it is, as it should be much cheaper given the "high" real interest rates.

Also, this point would imply the US has been in a prolonged but very slow economic decline since 2021—an economic slowdown, but not one fast enough to spike unemployment. Recent surveys show that most Americans believe the US economy is weakening. Confidence is certainly not "terrible," but it is generally weak, a view increasingly shared by people regardless of their opinions on Joe Biden. Previously, there was a significant confidence spread between Republicans and Democrats, which is shrinking today.

The Bottom Line

According to official measures, the US economy is booming with 3%+ real growth, a sentiment not shared by most people, potentially accounting for a ~2% mismeasurement of price growth. Further, the overall inflation rate usually fluctuates around the much more stable services inflation rate, which is 8% annualized. Thus, we may assume that inflation is undercounted and is likely to rise significantly, particularly now that commodity prices, such as gasoline, are also gaining. Further, from a long-term standpoint, inflation seems likely to spike due to government financial issues, an event I expect would coincide with an unemployment increase.

Of course, a recession may not occur so long as the US economy is in a prolonged slowdown, as I believe. Ten to fifteen years from now, economists may look back and point toward indirect austerity today, with inflation being used to lower debt issues instead of tax hikes.

Looking forward, I expect BND to lose up to 10% of its value if inflation surprises to the upside and causes the Federal Reserve to rethink its cutting cycle. The secondary risk is that BND's yield rises further in a recession due to the tax receipt issue, combined with its normal corporate debt spread risk.

Realistically, the nominal downside risk in BND today is low compared to 2020 and 2021, when I first became bearish on it. However, investors today must consider real risk instead of nominal risk, given inflation is essentially an indirect wealth tax on BND. Worst of all, should inflation rise, higher BND yields would increase income tax, further deteriorating its real return profile compared to inflation. Overall, due to the service inflation spike, I am downgrading my view on BND back to bearish.