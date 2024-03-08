Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Taxable Fixed Income Funds Attract $12.4 Billion, Marking The 11th Straight Weekly Inflow

Mar. 08, 2024 4:33 AM ETIVV, IEFA, USMV, IWM, IBIT, LQD, GBTC, TLT
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
384 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended March 6, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the third week in four, adding a net $27.3 billion.
  • All 10 spot bitcoin ETFs reported net inflows of $1.9 billion, marking the seventh straight weekly inflow since these launched.
  • Conventional taxable-fixed income funds realized a weekly inflow of $500 million - marking their tenth consecutive weekly inflow.

Taxable Income is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov

The data sourced in the article below is derived from Lipper's Global Fund Flows application. GFF can be found on LSEG Workspace ("Fund Flows").

During LSEG Lipper's fund flows week that ended March 6, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
384 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
IEFA--
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
USMV--
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
IBIT--
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.