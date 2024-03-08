da-kuk

Two key technologies are emerging that I am endeavoring to increase my exposure to Generative AI and Quantum computing; both offer significant profit potential, and the merger of the two into one all-purpose technology might provide an inflection point for many industrial users to adopt and explore the possibility of what can be done.

D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS) and Zapata Inc are leaders in quantum computing and industrial generative AI, respectively; the recent announcement of a collaboration between the two companies is an exciting development. D-Wave has the only commercially available Quantum Computer, and Zapata is the only pure-play industrial generative AI company.

In this article, I look at both companies and conclude that now is not the time to buy D-Wave, and buying Zapata means investing pre-merger in the SPAC company Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) before we have all the financial details and plans. The merger has yet to be approved by shareholders, so any investment would be super risky.

Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is not a single-track race. It contains two distinct computing methods and multiple technologies. Most companies in this field are developing quantum gate computers and most research focuses on the technical methods the companies are trying to use, considering the trapped Ion technology of IonQ (IONQ), the superconducting technology of International Business Machines (IBM), or the topological methods being researched by Microsoft (MSFT). The search for this general-purpose quantum computer is the holy grail for this industry. The quantum gate computer will be life-changing when it arrives, the problem is "When it Arrives." Microsoft is discussing developing a computer in the next 25 years; other research suggests it is decades away, and some suggest it is unobtainable.

The second computing technology is quantum annealing; it is not a general-purpose technology and will never find a new drug or solve global warming. However, it can solve complicated optimization problems and may be about to turbocharge industrial generative AI. The great advantage of quantum annealing is that it is commercially available today and has proven its ability to provide industrial users with new and better solutions to their most challenging optimization problems.

Quantum annealing has been brought to the market by D-Wave, and they are the only horse in this particular race. In my first article on D-Wave, I said Quantum Computing Might Be With Us. Now we know it is with us, and D-Wave is the company that has delivered it.

Quantum Annealing

Quantum Annealing uses quantum properties to solve optimization problems; it solves these problems faster than current classical computers can and often delivers better solutions than classical computers. It can solve problems that are intractable for classical computers. The problem with optimization problems is that they get too difficult too quickly for classical computers, making them an excellent application for quantum computing.

Here is an example.

Working out the route a delivery driver needs to take to drop off three packages starting and ending at home is a simple optimization problem. We want to minimize the number of miles driven from home H to deliver the three packages to the addresses A, B, and C there are six possible routes.

Route Map (Author)

The possibilities are:

HABCH=50+30+20+60=160

HACBH=50+40+20+70=180

HCABH=60+40+30+70=200

HCBAH=60+20+30+50=160

HBACH=70+30+40+60=200

HBCAH=70+20+40+50=180

The two best routes take 160 miles, and the worst takes 200 miles, a 25% difference.

Small-scale problems like this are easy, but as the number of stops grows, the problem increases exponentially. If the driver had to make 30 drops, we would have to look at 26,525,285,981,219,105,863,630,848,000,000 possible routes (I rounded that number to the nearest million it is 30 factorial). If I could calculate 1 every second it would take over 8,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years to work out!

The problem is already getting beyond what current computing power can cope with, and it is only 30 drops with one thing minimized: we haven't considered re-fuelling, rest stops, or time. Quite quickly, this problem becomes intractable, of course, the company with the best answer to this problem will have the lowest cost and most efficient operation, so it cannot be ignored.

Quantum annealing is a way to get to a good solution to this problem very quickly. I will try to explain how.

The D-Wave computer uses superconducting Qubits; each is a superconducting metal loop with an electric current passing along it, producing a magnetic field.

Quantum particles do not follow our intuitive understanding of how things work; they have properties of both a wave and a particle and are in a mixture of two different states (this is called superposition and I explained it in this article on Rigetti (RGTI)).

In an annealing computer, the Qubits return a value of zero or one when measured. In gate computing, Qubits must return an infinite number of values, leading to the error correction issues that plague them.

When the D-Wave Qubits are initialized (see diagram (a)) they have a 50% chance of returning the value 0 or 1 when measured.

Qubits will always move into the lowest energy state they can, and D-Wave manipulates this property by applying a magnetic field to one of the states, if the field is applied to the 0 state, then the Qubit will always move to the 1 state as it would take more energy to move to the 0 state. See diagram (c).

Quantum States (D-Wave)

In our delivery example, the amount of magnetic field applied would equal the number of miles needed to travel to the drop-off point the Qubit represents.

Applying the energy to just one Qubit is not helpful; all the results would tell you is that it is more miles to travel to one office than not to travel there.

D-Wave adds more Qubits (they have as many as 5,000 in their machine). You could imagine one Qubit per drop-off point. A coupler device (more superconducting circuitry) linking the Qubits together enables entanglement between the Qubits (entanglement is probably the most important quantum phenomenon covered in this article on IONQ); the coupler is controlled by the D-Wave CPU. When Qubits are linked in this way, they move to the configuration requiring the lowest energy for the entire system; they act as one, not separate entities.

The D-Wave machine is a hybrid; a classical computer is the interface with the human and allows the problem to be set up. In our example, the distance between the 30 deliveries drops. The classical computer then sends the problem to the annealing machine, which links the required number of Qubits and adds the relevant magnetic field to each coupling between the Qubits. The anneal takes place, meaning the linked Qubits immediately move to the lowest energy state for the entire system. The Qubits are measured, and the information is returned to the classical computer that interprets the measurements, outputting the best route to the human operator. It does this instantaneously.

Commercial Adoption

Mathematics and technology are one thing, but will people use them?

D-Wave quotes 60+ commercial customers. Over 50 million problems have been solved on D-Wave's machines. Many of these problems were academic; they have solved problems believed intractable, but they have been of limited commercial use.

Since my first article, D-Wave has released further evidence that their product works in a commercial setting and has provided examples of companies beginning to use it regularly.

Pattison Food Group has a driver scheduling problem similar to the one used in my example. They are a delivery firm with a multi-state operation and significantly more constraints than just minimizing mileage. They have to consider shift requirements, rest periods, and driver preferences, amongst many others. Pattison has integrated an auto-scheduling solution that runs on the D-Wave platform.

The solution has reduced the scheduling task from 80 hours a week to 15 while meeting prescribed performance criteria. Fifteen hours sounds quite a lot, but it relates to the addition of last-minute changes, staff absence, and many problems that can occur during the day. It still represents a saving of 81%. D-Wave reports that the schedules produced by the annealer meet more optimization criteria than previous methods.

Satispay is an Italian fintech company that enables low-cost transactions for its 4 million consumers and 300,000 merchants. The company runs a rewards scheme to boost the adoption and use of its platform. Its founder said:

with D-Wave we have built a quantum hybrid application that has demonstrated immediate business value helping us manage our rewards system… to save money and increase membership" The application is being transitioned into production and will be used weekly by various teams.

These two examples are commercial validation of the D-Wave annealing computer, which provides better solutions quicker and is being used regularly. If D-Wave can turn these examples into real commercial traction, they stand to do exceptionally well.

Commercial Results

D-Wave was the first company to sell a quantum computer, and they continued to make commercial progress. In the most recent Investor Update (September 2023), the CEO said that more than 50 million problems have been solved on their machine, it is now available in 39 countries, and D-Wave has over 60 commercial customers.

In terms of commercializing quantum computers, they are way ahead of the competition, but revenue and profits still seem elusive.

In the latest earnings report Q3 2023 (November release), they reported revenue of $2.6 million and bookings of $2.9 million, representing year-over-year improvements of 51% and 53%, respectively (6 consecutive quarters of growth is an excellent sign).

Commercial revenue as a percentage of the total increased from 50% to 70%, and they recorded 73 commercial customers (down from 76).

D-Wave had 123 revenue-producing customers in the previous four quarters, up slightly from the prior year. The average deal size from commercial customers grew 172%.

Gross margin came in at 60% for the quarter, giving a gross profit of $1.9 million, up 72%. Still, with operating expenses of $20 million (up nearly 25% year-on-year), D-Wave remains a long way from profitability; revenue must be multiplied by 10 to reach breakeven. The current sales increase is impressive but not close to being enough to make this operation profitable. D-Wave needs more traction, and it needs it quickly, as it does not have the balance sheet for a multi-year move toward profitability.

On March 4th, D-Wave discussed a new go-to-market strategy that focuses on vertical markets. The strategy is hardly groundbreaking, but it should concentrate the D-Wave sales efforts on areas where they have a proven advantage and an available solution that meets business needs. We need to see some real progress from this strategy if D-Wave is to make it to profitability.

The balance sheet has improved of late. D-Wave had positive shareholder equity of $8 million last quarter, up from the low of minus $24 million in the previous quarter; however, it still has less than one year of cash runway on hand and no real possibility of achieving profitability in that time frame.

Price Action

Data by YCharts

On February 9th, D-Wave share price began to move sharply higher and by February 20th had reached above $2, more than a 100% increase.

The price rise corresponded with an announcement regarding a joint venture with Zapata Inc. The Zapata deal was published on February 8th. Zapata is about to go public via a merger with the SPAC company Andretti Acquisition and is a world leader in industrial generative AI.

Zapata and D-Wave may have found a way to use the D-Wave hybrid annealing machine to improve the results of generative AI. It could deliver the surge in revenue needed to move D-Wave toward profitability.

In the February 8th investor webinar the CEO of Zapata said they had worked out how to use D-Wave's annealing Qubits in generative AI saying that the product could be offered almost immediately.

Zapata Inc.

Zapata are leaders in Industrial Generative AI; they are the only pure play in this field and offer tremendous potential. They recently published a webinar discussing their product offering and SPAC merger.

Zapata's key differentiators are applying quantum mathematics to generative AI and providing the service in an industrial mathematically precise environment; they have been doing so since they spun out of Harvard University in 2017.

Generative AI allows machine learning models to generate something new based on the data they have been trained on. Users type in a prompt like "write a paragraph explaining how AI works" and it responds with an appropriate paragraph. It generates the paragraph from scratch. It does not supply a previously written one.

Generative AI depends on Large Language Models like ChatGPT; these large open models may have been trained on the entire internet and are unsuitable in an industrial environment. They are not mathematically accurate, provide little security, and are prone to making errors.

Zapata helps companies develop their own LLM and the quantum mathematics needed to use and investigate that LLM. There are many use cases; one example is what Zapata calls virtual sensors. Some things cannot be easily measured, but it is essential to know the measurement. Zapata software will generate the measurement from the data it has been trained on. Zapata quotes the example of tire wear on a racing car; no sensor can monitor the wear on a tire as a race progresses. The driver and the team manager use their judgment about when to change a tire, Zapata developed a virtual tire wear sensor for Andretti Motorsports using information from other sensors, speed, number of turns, g-forces, and breaking, etc. The virtual sensor has proven correct within 1% in racing situations.

It is easy to imagine many use cases for this technology, all RVs with a Ducato engine need to have their rubber timing belt changed every 10 years. I have just spent the year driving through the French Alps, the Spanish Pyrenees, and the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco. The wear on my timing belt must be much greater than that on a van driving around flat highways in Central Europe. There is no timing belt sensor, so we all change at 10 years, possibly too late for my van and too early for the other.

In April 2023, the CEO of Zapata published an article in Forbes magazine that dealt with ideas around using quantum mathematics in generative AI. He mentioned several key improvements to this approach, including condensing LLMs to a more usable and cost-effective size (ChatGPT is thought to cost $100,000 a day) and how quantum mathematics can represent the complex mathematical structures that link different variables within a dataset.

Zapata has more than 86 patents protecting its technology, 30% are in generative AI, and 60% cover mathematical optimization techniques and algorithms developed by the 21 mathematics PhDs employed by the company.

Zapata can train a model on a company's proprietary data, store it on its chosen platform (internal or cloud-based), and use the model cost-effectively, leading to significant improvements in a company's operations.

Translating complex business optimization problems into mathematical formulas that can be optimized to generate better solutions is difficult.

Zapata does all of this with three products: Orquestra is the platform for building and deploying industrial generative AI solutions. Orquestra utilizes Zapata proprietary quantum compression techniques and allows for customer-owned libraries and models. It will operate on public and private clouds and is technology-agnostic, making it an easy fit for organizations.

PROSE trains models on a company's proprietary data and ensures that data is kept secure.

SENSE is the generative part of the solution; it delivers insights and simulations for companies and provides optimized solutions and the inferred data needed for virtual sensors to measure the unmeasurable.

SENSE delivers the proprietary complex mathematical models distinguishing the solutions of Zapata from those using LLMs like ChatGPT, and it uses quantum mathematics and statistics to provide a significant advantage in industrial applications.

Zapata solutions are written using quantum mathematics, currently, they run on classical machines, but they are ready to run on quantum computers when they arrive. Mathematical accuracy is an important issue. ChatGPT 4 is reported to have accuracy as low as 2%, which is not acceptable in an industrial setting, and it may have cost more than $100 million to train.

Businesses do not need these large-scale, inaccurate models trained on the entire internet of data. They want to use their own models trained on their own data and have complete control and security of their model. Security is a major issue. If someone steals the model, they will have access to everything the model knows. The models respond to prompts; without the proper safeguards, a carefully written prompt could get the model to reveal information that should be kept out of the public domain.

Zapata industrial generative AI solutions are accurate, trained on customer-specific data, and contained in a customer's private environment; they are optimized for speed cost, and accuracy using quantum operating mathematics to provide statistical advantages over classical models. The mathematics is quite general, it applies wherever time series data is being generated and has applications in almost every industry.

Zapata quotes that their Monte Carlo simulation converges to a solution in 3 seconds, when a traditional version still works on a solution after 7 hours.

Zapata is working with IonQ and other quantum gate computing companies.

Zapata recently published a research paper confirming that quantum gate computers need 1 million Qubits to execute problems reliably. At present, all companies are an order of magnitude away from this figure, IBM quotes figures in the hundreds of Qubits, and IONQ are at less than 100. The D-Wave machine may be the only one that Zapata can offer commercially.

D-Wave Technical Progress

D-Wave continues to make technical and commercial progress. The annealing 1,200 Qubit Advantage2 prototype was released to the leap cloud server, offering 40% improvements in some areas and increasing connectivity by 30%; a substantial improvement in Qubit quality has doubled coherence times. The original Advantage had 5,000 Qubits, and it has only been 12 months since its release. Annealing computers are not plagued by the error correction problems of gate computers, and D-Wave annealers are robust, reliable machines.

D-Wave continues researching a quantum gate computing architecture based on fluxonium Qubits; we have no real information about when a D-Wave gate computer may arrive.

Conclusion

D-Wave has significant first-mover advantages; it is the only quantum annealing computer that has proven it can solve problems previously thought to be unsolvable. Revenue and gross profit are rising yearly, the commercial customer base is growing, and the average size of deals continues to increase.

Unfortunately, the recent growth does not seem sufficient to power D-Wave toward profitability. They have released a new go-to-market strategy focusing on vertical markets with a proven, scalable solution that they hope will gain increased commercial traction.

With less than one year of cash on hand and no positive cash generation, further dilution looks likely.

A price hike in D-Wave shares accompanied the news of a partnership with the soon-to-be public Zapata. Zapata is the only pure-play industrial generative AI company. It uses quantum mathematics to develop various industrial products based on generative AI concepts.

I do not currently have a position in D-Wave and await further evidence of it gathering commercial traction before buying.

I hope I am long Zapata. I bought WNNR at an average price of $9.19, but the merger has not yet been approved, so it is a very risky bet. I believe its product offering has the potential to provide significant and sustainable profits in the coming years. It can potentially be the next Palantir (PLTR) offering a similar data-rich offering in a commercial setting, leveraging quantum mathematics to give it an advantage.