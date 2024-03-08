JHVEPhoto

Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) stock has cratered following the end of its freefall profits from COVID-related vaccine sales. In fact, Pfizer's stock is down by nearly 55% from its ATH in late 2021 and roughly 50% below its high in late 2022. Pfizer's market cap melted from over $330 billion to around $150 billion, approximately a 13-year low.

However, despite Pfizer's post-COVID-19 melt-up and subsequent meltdown, it remains a solid market-leading company with considerable profitability potential. Moreover, due to the market's overreaction, Pfizer's stock is dirt cheap now (below a ten forward P/E), pays a 6.2% dividend, and could have considerable upside ahead.

Technically - The Bottom Is Likely In

Pfizer's stock has been on a one-way elevator ride down for over two years. The good news is that the stock likely found a bottom in the $25-26 range. Moreover, it appears the stock made a solid double bottom, which is highly constructive for investors in the long run.

We see the late 2023 textbook capitulation, panic-like selling bottom on massive volume, followed by a sharp reversal and a gap fill into year-end. The RSI went considerably below 30, implying highly oversold conditions in late 2023.

Moreover, several days ago, the stock successfully retested the $25-26 support range, rebounding sharply, suggesting that a long-term bottom is in. Also, the higher RSI and other technical indicators illustrate improving momentum, suggesting that PFE can begin a new long-term uptrend from here.

Pfizer Remains A Top Drug Stock

Despite its diminishing COVID-19-related revenues, Pfizer remains a top drug maker. Pfizer raked in $58.5 billion in revenues in 2023. Excluding its COVID-related products, Pfizer's revenues increased by 7% YoY. The increase in sales was driven by a combination of new product and indication launches and in-line product growth, which suggests Pfizer's core business remains solid and could generate more growth than expected in future years.

Moreover, Pfizer is on track to deliver at least $4 billion in annual cost savings by the end of 2024. Additionally, the FDA recently approved Pfizer's antibody drug Conjugate for children, as it was previously only approved for adults. Furthermore, the FDA approved its inotuzumab ozogamicin (Besponsa) drug for treating pediatric patients aged one year and older with relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Pfizer has a robust pipeline. Therefore, we could see improved efficiency, higher-than-expected profitability, and EPS growth in the coming years.

Pfizer Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Pfizer trades at only 9.8 times next year's consensus EPS estimates. Moreover, EPS projections have been lowered considerably and may be too low now. EPS hit rock bottom last year at $1.84, and despite solid 20%+ growth projections for 2024 and 2025, there is minimal future growth factored in.

EPS Estimates May Be Too Low Now

Therefore, we could see higher-than-expected EPS in future years, and Pfizer could earn $3 in EPS (or more) as early as next year. This dynamic illustrates that Pfizer's stock may be even cheaper than it seems. Moreover, earnings estimates have dropped so low that we could see upward revisions soon, leading to multiple expansions and a considerably higher stock price for Pfizer.

In Comparison -

Merck (MRK) trades at about 13 times forward EPS estimates.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has a forward P/E ratio of around 43.

AbbVie (ABBV) trades around 15 times forward earnings estimates.

Therefore, we see that Pfizer is relatively cheap compared to many of its peers. Additionally, the healthcare segment is generally cheap right now, and other companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and GSK (GSK) are cheap and appear undervalued now.

What Wall St. Thinks

Pfizer trades at the very bottom end range of price target estimates now. The average one-year price target estimate on the street is close to $33 for Pfizer, implying a 20% upside from here. Also, as Pfizer's performance improves, price targets should be lifted. Additionally, higher-end price targets go up to $50, implying the potential for nearly a 100% gain in the next twelve months.

Where Pfizer's stock could be in future years:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $60 $65 $70 $74 $78 $82 $86 Revenue growth 2.6% 8% 7% 6% 6% 5% 5% EPS $2.30 $3.10 $3.50 $3.85 $4.16 $4.45 $4.72 EPS growth 25% 35% 13% 10% 8% 7% 6% Forward P/E ratio 10 11 12 13 12 12 11 Stock price $31 $39 $46 $54 $55 $58 $60 Click to enlarge

Pfizer currently trades at an ultra-low forward P/E multiple of below 10. Therefore, I'm using a relatively low P/E ratio to generate future projections. Once the uncertainty surrounding Pfizer fades, we can see its P/E rise to 14 or higher, implying its stock could appreciate more rapidly than my estimated project. I am also implementing modest revenue and EPS growth. Despite these base case estimates, I believe Pfizer's stock can appreciate steadily and move substantially higher as we advance.