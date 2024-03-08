Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anatomy Of A Recession Update: Soft Landing Chances Rise

Mar. 08, 2024 4:50 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IWL, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SQQQ, SRTY, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, XLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR, BBSC, BKSE, CALF, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSF, CSML, DEEP, DES, DFAS, DGRS, DWAS, EES, ESML, FDM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HSMV, IJR, IJS, IJT, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • In the last four months, we’ve seen quite a bit of change to the ClearBridge Recession Risk Dashboard, with four indicators moving from recessionary red to yellow caution.
  • We still think that the odds of a recession are 40% as the historical precedents that you normally see with a recession are still front and center.
  • The expectation or our probability of a recession is still 40%, right at the average length of time between a first rate hike and the start of a recession.

What"s Next

MCCAIG

In the latest release of the ClearBridge Recession Risk Dashboard, we've seen that a particular indicator upgrade was enough to change the overall dashboard-going from red recession to yellow caution-the first time that it's been yellow since August of 2022. We

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.5K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.