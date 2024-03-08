Taiyou Nomachi

Elevator Pitch

I rate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) stock as a Buy. Previously, my December 12, 2023 article touched on Rayonier's corporate actions like asset disposals, shareholder capital return, and deleveraging.

In the current write-up, I outline the takeaways from RYN's disclosures at the recent Raymond James (RJF) 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 4, 2024, and the company's 2024 Investor Day on February 28 this year.

The company's management commentary at recent investor events suggests that Rayonier has promising growth engines (the land-based solutions and real estate development businesses) and continues to optimize its timberland portfolio to boost its future financial results. The favorable takeaways from RYN's latest investor events support a Buy rating for the stock.

Land-Based Solutions Business

RYN has two new growth engines. One of them is the land-based solutions business detailed in this section, the other growth engine is the real estate development business highlighted in the subsequent section.

At RJF's Institutional Investors Conference on March 4, Rayonier emphasized that the "low carbon economy transition" trend will enable "a small portion of our lands" to "become much more valuable for alternative uses such as land-based solutions."

Opportunities Relating To Solar And Carbon Capture & Storage Or CCS

Rayonier's 2024 Investor Day Presentation Slides

As indicated in the chart presented above, the demand for land and RYN's Land-Based Solutions will likely grow significantly going forward. As the decarbonization movement continues to gain traction, an increasing amount of land will be required for solar and CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage) projects.

In 2023, a bright spot for Rayonier was the +35% growth in non-timber income for its Southern Timber segment. In its Q4 2023 results press release, RYN attributed the sharp increase in non-timber income for the prior year to the "increased revenue from our burgeoning land-based solutions business." Rayonier's land-based solutions business is anticipated to be a growing part of the company's operations for the future.

RYN revealed in its 2024 Investor Day presentation slides that it expects the EBITDA generated by its land-based solutions business to triple from $10 million this year to $30 million for 2027, before rising further to $75 million in 2030. The current sell-side analysts' consensus FY 2024 and FY 2027 EBITDA forecasts for Rayonier are $307 million and $372 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. This means that the EBITDA contribution (as a percentage of total EBITDA) for RYN's land-based solutions business could potentially increase from 3% for 2024 to 8% in 2027. These figures offer an illustration of the immense growth potential of Rayonier's land-based solutions operations.

Real Estate Development Business

Rayonier has huge ambitions pertaining to its real estate development business.

The Key Areas Of Focus For RYN's Real Estate Development Business

Rayonier's 2024 Investor Day Presentation Slides

In specific terms, RYN aims to raise its mean yearly EBITDA contribution for the real estate development business from $28 million for the 2021-2025 time frame to $40 million in the 2026-2030 time period as per its 2024 Investor Day disclosures. As a comparison, the market's average annual consensus EBITDA projection for Rayonier between 2026 and 2028 is around $362 million, as per S&P Capital IQ data. In other words, the company's real estate development operations have the potential to account for as much as 11% of its annual EBITDA going forward.

The Different Businesses Operating Under Rayonier's Real Estate Segment

Rayonier's 2024 Investor Day Presentation Slides

For the company's real estate segment, RYN has been shifting its focus from the sale of undeveloped rural properties (the core business) to monetizing developed land (the real estate development business or the growth business) as indicated in the chart presented above.

The company noted at the March 4, 2024, Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference that the percentage of development sales (as opposed to the sale of undeveloped rural land) as a proportion of total real estate segment sales had increased significantly from 15% for the 2015-2017 time period to 44% in the 2021-2023 time frame.

Looking ahead, the increase in sales contribution from selling developed land (versus the sale of rural land) should provide support for a significant growth in EBITDA derived from RYN's real estate development business for the future.

Timberland Portfolio Optimization

In my prior mid-December 2023 update, I mentioned that RYN's "new 18-month $1 billion asset divestment plan" will "free up more excess capital for deleveraging, dividends, and buybacks." It is relevant to highlight that Rayonier's asset disposals will also give the company an opportunity to improve the quality of its timberland asset portfolio.

Rayonier had emphasized at the recent Raymond James investor event in early March that "there are portions of the portfolio that are lower quality or less strategic" which is where "we intend to focus our efforts around the ($1 billion) disposition plan." At its 2024 Investor Day, RYN gave an example of how it has previously reduced the size of its "Alabama portfolio by selling assets that were more distant from our core operations" which are the kind of actions it will take to "upgrade the portfolio."

I highlighted in my earlier December 12, 2023 article that timberlands in the U.S. South have been transacted at a historical average EV/EBITDA multiple of above 30 times in the past. In contrast, RYN is currently valued by the market at a relatively lower 21.3 times consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. It is reasonable to think that Rayonier's timberland portfolio optimization activities will eventually allow the stock to trade at higher EV/EBITDA multiples in the mid- or high twenties closer to the historical mean transaction multiple in due course.

Final Thoughts

I leave my Buy rating for Rayonier unchanged, following a review of the company's disclosures and comments at recent investor events. I have a positive opinion of RYN's new growth engines, and its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of its timberland portfolio through purchases and sales.