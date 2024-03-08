Marat Musabirov

From Caution to Strong Sell: Avid's Rocky Financial Waters

In August, I recommended a "hold" on Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), a contract development and manufacturing organization, advocating for a "cautious approach due to near-term uncertainties and valuation concerns." The caution has played out, and its stock is off 50% while the S&P 500 is up a healthy 14.8% in the same period.

The company reported earnings for its third fiscal quarter ending January 31. Revenues dropped 11% year-over-year to $33.8 million. Avid attributed the decline to "fewer manufacturing runs and a reduction in process development services from early-stage customers." However, Avid also pointed out a "record high revenue backlog" of $206 million. Gross margins dropped from 26% to 7% year-over-year. This drop is particularly concerning as it limits their ability to generate profits, especially with decreasing revenues. Their operating loss for the third quarter was $4 million, a marked decrease from an operating income of $2.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. For the full fiscal year 2024, Avid's guidance is between $137 million and $147 million. This is in line with consensus, per a Seeking Alpha report.

That wasn't all Avid reported that day. They also revealed their intent to offer $160 million of 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2029. Because the notes can be converted to equity, this may introduce future stock dilution. Moreover, the non-redeemability of the notes until maturity, which serves to reduce investor risks, limits Avid's financial flexibility. Of course, the 7.00% interest rate will add a fixed cash outflow until 2029 and this comes at a time when the company's profit margins and cash-generating capabilities are narrowing. The deal also includes a fundamental change clause, which allows holders to require the company to repurchase notes at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest in the event of a significant change. This provides an exit option for the note holders and a potential liquidity risk for Avid, depending on the timing and nature of such a demand.

The deal is expected to close next week, but Avid's stock dropping 30% may complicate things. The notes may now appear less attractive to investors, and the terms may need reevaluation.

However, what likely caused the 30% plunge was only provided in a Form 8-K (it wasn't publicized in a press release). The form reveals that Avid received an "acceleration notice" from a holder of its 2026 Notes. Basically, the note holder is demanding immediate repayment due to the company defaulting. The sum is $146 million as of the acceleration date. It gets even more complex: Avid states that the 2026 Notes default also triggered a cross-default with their Revolving Lender, Bank of America. Although Avid does not have any outstanding amounts with Bank of America, it may impact their ability to receive future loans from them.

Financial Health

I would typically detail the balance sheet in this section, but this information is not yet available at the time of writing. In fact, in the same 8-K discussed above, Avid also revealed:

In connection with the Event of Default described above, the Company is currently evaluating whether certain of the financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly fiscal periods ended October 31, 2022, January 31, 2023, July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2023, and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Relevant Reports") should no longer be relied upon (...)

We do know from their quarterly report ending October 31, 2023, that Avid had $104.205 million in current assets and $76.937 million in current liabilities. This calculates to a current ratio of 1.35. This is a measure of a company's ability to pay short-term obligations within a year. Ideally, this figure is over 2, but >1 is adequate. We know from their most recent earnings that Avid has cash and cash equivalents of $30.7 million as of January 31.

So, prior to this week's debacle, Avid was on shaky ground, but it appeared manageable at that time.

Market Sentiment

Per Seeking Alpha, Avid's market capitalization is $385 million. This is after a 30% stock drop on heavy volume (15M versus 1.67M on average). As mentioned earlier, Avid's stock over the past year has significantly underperformed relative to the broader market (SPY).

Per Fintel, short interest is just 0.23%, which is atypically low. Insider trading reveals net activity of 60,004 in the past three months and (91,685) in the past year, suggesting a mixed outlook. Major institutional investors include the usual: BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard. Two of those three recently sold some shares.

Overall, I'd rate Avid's market sentiment as "fragile" due to poor stock performance, mixed insider trading, and institutional holdings recently decreasing by nearly 5 million shares.

My Analysis and Recommendation

In conclusion, Avid finds itself in quite a predicament. $30.7 million in cash and equivalents pales in comparison to the $146 million they may immediately owe. If Avid is able to successfully close the $160 million 2029 Notes, this should alleviate some immediate financial pressure. However, things aren't looking great in the long term, either. Avid's gross margins, net income, and revenue are dropping. Moreover, as the company points out, there may be internal issues that serve to erode investor trust.

The Company's management is also evaluating the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting and the impact of the foregoing on the Company's available cash resources, in each case as of the end of each of the periods covered by the Relevant Reports.

While the contract development and manufacturing organization [CDMO] market is poised for growth in the future, it is also highly fragmented and competitive. This is becoming apparent in Avid's earnings.

The variety of issues here leads me to initiate a rating downgrade on Avid to "Strong Sell." However, there may be some risks to my recommendation. Avid may be able to successfully navigate the immediate financial problems. Moreover, I only assessed a snapshot of their earnings potential. The revenue backlog may be a sign of a turnaround for the company. They have achieved profitability before and may be able to do so again, especially as CDMO services are in high demand.

As always, investors should be on alert for any updates that could shift the story.