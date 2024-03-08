Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FS KKR: I Am Buying The Q4 Drop Hand Over Fist

Mar. 08, 2024 6:15 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)55 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.3K Followers

Summary

  • FS KKR has seen a valuation drawdown after reporting NII results that met expectations.
  • An increase in the BDC's non-accrual percentage has raised fears of a dividend cut, but the current dividend is well-supported by cash flow.
  • FS KKR's distribution coverage ratio in FY 2023 was 1.11X which reflects a low dividend risk.
  • The BDC's shares are now priced at an exaggerated discount to NAV and trade below the 1-year average P/NAV ratio which presents a buying opportunity.

Red Graph moving down on chart as recession or financial crisis 3d animation

Arsgera

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) has seen significant selling pressure after the BDC reported net investment income results for the December quarter that matched adjusted NII consensus expectations. However, FS KKR’s earnings release, which was not bad at all, was overshadowed

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.3K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK, ARCC, OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (55)

X
XrabbitX
Yesterday, 8:02 PM
Comments (89)
The dividend is so high, even if they cut it somewhat, the price of the shares doesn't seem that bad.
A
Alan12
Yesterday, 12:02 PM
Comments (354)
Fidelity shows the x date for FSK is Tuesday, March 12. According to Fidelity, there will be a payout of $0.64 plus $0.06 for a total of $0.70. Very very nice payout coming. Not sure how the stock price will perform but a nice payout nonetheless
R
Risk21
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (704)
Holders beware. Non-accruals, watch lists, and PIK are not easy to resolve. I'm out (of all BDC'S for now). gl
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:37 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@Risk21 I believe this could be a good time to slowly increase exposure, market likely overreacts a bit here...
A
Alan12
Yesterday, 12:46 PM
Comments (354)
@The Asian Investor , I still hold a good amount of choice BDCs. Daily interest rates fluctuate. I don’t believe it’s time to sell.
Just the Millionaire next door profile picture
Just the Millionaire next door
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (5.21K)
Say what you want but that was bad QTR. FSK still has one of the highest non accruals rate for a bdc and still a fair amount on watch. And even the new management has more than most. BXSL had none.
BartAtTheRanch profile picture
BartAtTheRanch
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.88K)
@Just the Millionaire next door

I mentioned the following from WF's BDC analysts on another list:

"This credit patch will likely be perceived by investors as a benchmark for KKR Credit's
workout potential and recovery outlook for its credit style. It may yet be higher-stakes
given FSK's preference to keep parts of a credit on accrual even when recognizing that
it does not expect to recover all principal and interest from the original investment
structure. Without a lookback, this may have the effect of “super-prioritizing”
management's performance fee at the expense of shareholder recoveries."

Whatever else this manager has done, this observation has caused me to avoid FSK (I have had continuing doubt about FSK since the managers dropped the lookback).

Good luck to you and all,

Bart
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:37 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@Just the Millionaire next door You are not wrong about this, what I am saying is that the market's reaction may be a bit overdone here.
MtBudmoreView profile picture
MtBudmoreView
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Comments (3.08K)
@The Asian Investor With respect to Bart, who isn't wrong short term, I'm expecting a KKR good result long term. Let'r drop more please, and I like the article The Asian Investor.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (11.25K)
I agree. Will probably buy more soon.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:39 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@Veritas1010 Thank you for your support!
Martin38 profile picture
Martin38
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (14)
I bought the dip also. I think fixed distributions with specials if business is going good is the way to go. It reduces the reaction a bit when there is no special, and it makes the special more special.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:39 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@Martin38 I am surprised how many other investors are also very positive about the drop. Good to see :)
A
Alan12
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (354)
Adding a bit more now, 2:15 pm
SECMBS profile picture
SECMBS
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (185)
Worried about non-accrual loans. Stories abound about office buildings being foreclosed and selling for deep discounts. Building in Quincy, MA; Portland, OR, and Allentown, PA just a few of the sales where the sales price was a big haircut. In fact the Portland building had no bidders at an auction. NYCB took two huge charge offs on just two buildings and the stock sank.
R
RealRural
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.23K)
@SECMBS totally agree on commercial building loans, but that is a completely different ballpark that FSK plays in, which involves loans to operating companies. Of course, some of them may be stressed by the higher interest rates just as lenders to commercial buildings are, but as a general rule, BDC’s with first lien, especially, can recover most of any bankruptcy. For me, the most concerning issue is the drop in NII, and what’s not mentioned here, is the rise in PIK. I don’t know how to assess whether the discount on FSK is at an appropriate level or not, and whether, should its problems be temporary, that discount will decrease. Probably will sit on the fence, though the yield is certainly appealing.
1markb44 profile picture
1markb44
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (73)
I also bought the dip, and hold a sizeable amount, at least until the next qtr's report. What I don't understand is the worry about dividend coverage. The regular dividend, as I understand it, is .64, with a .06 supplemental and the .05 special, which is going away after Q2. Even if they stop the .06 the remaining .64, which is well covered, will still yield a lot more than ARCC's .48, considering the two share prices are pretty close to each other. So why all the angst about FSK?
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:40 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@1markb44 Non-accruals. ARCC has much better loan quality.
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks profile picture
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks
Yesterday, 10:22 AM
Comments (858)
@1markb44 when is the Ex Div date for the .64? Seeking Alpha does not show it....
A
Alan12
Yesterday, 11:43 AM
Comments (354)
@1markb44 , I added more shares after the market closed Friday. Probably not a good move, but time will tell
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (7.32K)
I truly hope that the optimism is justified.
Elliot MIller
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:40 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@elliot_mllr What is your attitude about FSK?
b
bmustard
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (23)
Good analysis. I also bought the dip, and the rebound the last several days has been rewarding!
J
Jimmy Hightower
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (10)
Totally agree. I also bought the Dip. 👍🏽
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:40 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@Jimmy Hightower Thank you Jimmy!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.31K)
I agree with you here. While I was disappointed with the 2% decline in NAV, over half of the decline came from the remaining 13% of legacy assets created by former managers as explained in the conference call. The current managers candidly admitted that they were “unhappy” with the results, and outlined their strategy to improve the results.

With a well-supported 15% distribution and trading at a huge 24% discount to NAV, I’m going to maintain my very large position in FSK at least until I assess whether there is improvement reflected in next quarter’s results.

As you monitor the price of FSK, be mindful that it goes ex-dividend next week, which could provide an opportunity to buy shares at a lower price.
B
Bekster
Yesterday, 12:10 AM
Comments (2.05K)
@ndardick

Are you saying more than half the non accruals came from the "legacy" investments?"

Because if so, that is not true.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Yesterday, 3:41 AM
Comments (10.04K)
@ndardick It was you who ultimately got me to look at FSK, thank you for that!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 9:19 AM
Comments (8.31K)
@The Asian Investor My pleasure.
Recycled Beancounter profile picture
Recycled Beancounter
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (191)
A useful article to balance what appears to be a bit of a kneejerk reaction by too many. Then we get blasted by numerous ultracrepidarian commentators so your counterbalance is welcome. Thank you.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.31K)
@Recycled Beancounter Indeed, "ultracrepidarian" and "grandiloquent" as well! Well said. I didn't buy more myself because FSK is already one of our Top 10 Holdings, and our cost basis is already less than the current market price.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (7.32K)
@ndardick :
You must have a truly impressive yield.
Elliot Miller
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
08 Mar. 2024
Comments (8.31K)
@elliot_mllr Yes. My pre-tax yield on the total portfolio is slightly over 4.5%. Most of the yield represents qualified dividends, the distributions from MLPs are a return of capital, and the BDC dividend is taxed as ordinary interest income.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.