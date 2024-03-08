Arsgera

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) has seen significant selling pressure after the BDC reported net investment income results for the December quarter that matched adjusted NII consensus expectations. However, FS KKR’s earnings release, which was not bad at all, was overshadowed by an increase in the non-accrual percentage which unnecessarily caused irritations about the BDC's dividend. The current dividend is well-supported by cash flow, mostly interest income from the BDC’s loan portfolio, and I don’t see a dividend cut in FY 2024, unless the lending situation drastically worsens. The BDC’s shares are now priced at an exaggerated discount to net asset value, considering that the dividend is supported by NII. I am buying the drop hand over fist and I am prepared to buy more should the share price continue to slide!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated the BDC a buy in December 2023 -- A Christmas Gift With A 13% Yield -- due to what I believed was resilient net investment income performance, a diversified portfolio structure and a low P/NAV ratio at the time. FS KKR's NAV discount widened again materially after the Q4 report, potentially offering dividend investors a long-term engagement opportunity in a BDC that still has more than enough cash flow to pay a $0.70 per-share quarterly distribution.

Portfolio structure, new investment activity, loan quality profile

Shares of FSK corrected sharply downward after the BDC's Q4 because the company reported that its non-accrual percentage rose to 5.5% in the December quarter, showing a 3.1 PP increase Q/Q. As I will demonstrate further below, the company's net asset value and NII per-share were quite stable, meaning dividend investors may overestimate dividend risks right now.

FS KKR

FS KKR runs a senior-secured lending strategy with a core focus on first liens. The BDC is the fourth-largest BDC in the industry based off of market cap with a portfolio fair value of $14.6B and 66% of investments either classified as a first lien or second lien. Asset-based financing, joint venture and equity positions represent other notable investment categories for the BDC.

FS KKR

FY 2023 was not a great year for FS KKR in terms of portfolio or net investment activity, largely because the BDC’s portfolio companies used the year for accelerated loan repayments. With loan costs resetting higher for FS KKR’s variable rate loan pool, the investment company’s borrowers repaid $2.57B of investments in the last fiscal year while the firm only initiated $1.82B in new originations.

The majority of both new originations as well as repayments occurred in the first lien and asset-based finance categories, which together were responsible for 95% of originations and 90% in repayments. With the Federal Reserve set to finally adopt a change in its tightening policy in 2024, I expect to see a slowing pace of loan repayments and an increase in new investment activity in the current fiscal year.

FS KKR

Is FS KKR headed for a dividend cut?

The crucial mistake many investors make when they see an increase in the non-accrual percentage is to assume that the dividend will have to get cut. But this is not necessarily the case as BDCs typically invest at the top level of the capital structure (first and second liens) that is well-protected through the posting of collateral. Additionally, BDCs have recovery teams that are experienced in working out problematic debt situations.

Therefore, any time a BDC reports an increase in the non-accrual percentage, dividend investors should look at distribution coverage to see how grave the dividend risks really are.

FS KKR reported an adjusted NII decline of 9% year over year to $209M, largely due to higher net expenses. This calculates to adjusted NII of 0.75 per-share, which matched the BDC's cumulative dividend payment for the fourth-quarter. The $0.75 per-share dividend payment in Q4'23 consisted of a standard $0.70 per-share dividend and a supplemental cash distribution of $0.05 per-share.

Putting the supplemental cash distribution aside (because it could be cut by management at any time), FS KKR's FY 2023 distribution coverage ratio was 1.11x which fell to 1.07x in Q4'23. Still, the $0.70 per-share dividend is well-supported here and the impact to the NII-backed distribution coverage ratio in Q4'23 was very limited.

FS KKR

FS KKR’s valuation

The valuation profile for FS KKR looks very enticing, in my opinion. The shares, as I described, sold off after the BDC submitted its fourth-quarter earnings scorecard… which resulted in an even more aggressive discount to the BDC’s net asset value. It should be noted that FS KKR Capital’s net asset value skidded only a marginal amount in the fourth-quarter (-1.7% Q/Q). The BDC's net asset value declined $0.43 per-share due to $0.39 per-share in realized/unrealized losses.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR's P/NAV, post-Q4 sell-off, is 0.76X. This is below the 1-year average P/NAV ratio of 0.79X and includes a material safety margin, which is the main reason for me to step up my purchases. While I don't expect much in terms of capital growth, I believe the dividend here is reasonably safe. In the longer term, I expect FSK to trade at 0.85-0.90X NAV, which would reflect the BDC's lower-than-average loan quality. Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) trade at higher P/NAV ratios due to their stronger loan quality profiles. You can read more about my takes on these two BDCs here: Ares Capital Q4: A 10%-Yielding Piggy Bank and Blue Owl Capital: A Decent 10% Yield For Income Investors.

Data by YCharts

Risks with FS KKR

FS KKR is working through some non-accruals, but the dividend, as far as I can tell, is not immediately at risk. This may change in the future, however, especially if in succeeding quarters the BDC will have to add new non-accruals to its roster of bad loans. What would change my mind about FS KKR is if the BDC reported a shortfall in its net investment income that would push the distribution coverage ratio below 100%.

Final thoughts

FS KKR is a well-diversified BDC with a senior-secured lending strategy. The investment company saw a Q/Q jump in the non-accrual percentage, which has created new bearish sentiment overhang for FS KKR's shares. As a result, shares have dropped below the 1-year average P/NAV ratio. However, the increase in bad loans does not mean that the BDC is headed for a dividend cut: in fact, the dividend was well-supported by cash flow generated from the company's investment loans. The BDC's shares now also trade at what I believe is an exaggerated discount to net asset value which creates a long-term engagement opportunity for dividend investors with an above average risk acceptance!