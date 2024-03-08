xijian

My Investment Thesis

With a market capitalization of just under $100 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54x, SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) stock seems to me to be a very attractive investment in the medium term in light of the recent news about the new cooperation with SIN PIN and the prospects for maintaining margins in general.

My Reasoning

Based on Seeking Alpha's description, SurgePays, Inc. is a Tennessee-based tech and telecom company offering mobile broadband services, fintech solutions for corner stores, ShockWave cloud-based services for telecoms, Surge Blockchain software for wholesale goods, and lead generation for law firms. SurgePays serves over 250 thousand subscribers and more than 8,000 locations nationwide, according to the recent IR presentation material:

SURG's IR materials

In Q3 FY2023, SurgePays reported revenues of $34.2 million, a decrease of 5.5% YoY, primarily due to lower revenues from the LogicsIQ business. However, the company's revenue from providing mobile broadband and wireless services increased by 12% to $30.7 million, somewhat offsetting the negative impact of the LogicsIQ business. What caught my eye was SURG's gross profit which rose significantly by 446% to $10.5 million, with the gross margin improving to 30.7% vs. 5.31% last year. Remarkably, such a strong expansion of margins has been observed in recent quarters:

Seeking Alpha data, Oakoff's visualization

Further down the IS report, SURG's SG&A expenses increased by 15.5% YoY in Q3 FY2024, mainly due to expenses for contractors and consultants, legal fees, and expenses related to the acquisition of ShockWave CRM (based on the CFO's commentary). However, due to COGS's 30.8% YoY drop, the company's EBIT was positive at $7.1 million compared to a loss of $1 million in the prior year.

SURG's press release, Oakoff's notes

The EPS for Q3 amounted to $0.49 compared to a net loss of $0.12 per share last year. According to YCharts data, SURG's FCF per share amounted to $0.872, which is significantly better than last year.

If we look at the last 5-10 years, SURG's financial development looks as all "turnaround enthusiasts" would wish: The company's key metrics have already recovered from the depressed levels of the recent past, and some of them have even managed to surpass all-time highs. However, despite this ongoing turnaround, the SURG share price is still much lower than it was many years ago.

YCharts, Oakoff's notes

Yes, SURG's sales declined slightly in Q3 FY2023, but in terms of margin strengthening and cash generation, this company looks absolutely stunning to me.

The company's balance sheet showed a cash balance of $12.6 million in the last reporting quarter - that's 80% higher than at the end of FY2022. Receivables increased to $9.8 million, mainly from the US government for mobile broadband support - nothing to worry about on this front, in my view. In terms of liquidity and debt burden, SURG is in an absolutely good position if you look at the debt-to-equity and the key liquidity ratios:

Data by YCharts

To conclude my financial evaluation of SurgePays, I would like to draw the readers' attention to Piotroski's F-Score. I sometimes use this criterion to analyze the quality and consistency of improvements in a particular company. The F-Score helps investors identify financially strong companies by assigning values between 0 and 9, with higher values indicating better fundamental strength. In the case of SURG, we have 7 points - not the maximum, but certainly better than a few quarters ago. And it's looking stable.

Data by YCharts

Now let's move on to analyzing potential growth drivers. I know that such analyses often remain mere musings and have no bearing on the actual state of affairs - but forecasting the future is part of every investor's job.

One of SURG's main drivers for sales growth is its offering of subsidized wireless service to qualifying subscribers through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Eligible low-income households can receive up to a $30 per month discount on internet service, with those on qualifying Tribal lands eligible for up to $75 per month. According to Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Chairwoman, ACP has over 23 million subscribers today. However, the program is going to run out of funding after April 2024, leaving millions of households without affordable internet services. This is why many investors fear that SURG will lose one of its most important growth drivers if the program is not reimbursed.

However, I take a more positive view: I think that based on the results of the latest ACP consumer survey, the extension of this program will still be accepted. Here is what Rosenworcel adds on the subject, with whose opinion I agree.

The ACP is due to run out after April if Congress doesn’t provide additional funding. In recent months, the Commission and numerous other supporters of the program have been spreading the word about the importance of the ACP and need for additional funding. Efforts are underway to provide additional funding, including the Administration’s supplemental budget request for the ACP, and the introduction of the bicameral, bipartisan Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act. Thanks to today’s survey data, leaders making the decisions about ACP’s future know one thing for certain: if we want to help close our nation’s digital divide, the Affordable Connectivity Program is not nice-to-have, it’s need-to-have. We’ve come too far to turn back now. Source: Notes from the FCC

I assume that before the US presidential elections, Congress will not deprive the potential 20+ million voters of the right to Internet access, which has become one of the most important needs in our modern world.

The risk that ACP will soon no longer be able to support sales growth (and therefore EBITDA and EPS) makes the SURG stock look insanely cheap today:

Seeking Alpha, SURG's Valuation

With a forwarding EV/EBITDA ratio of ~4x and a current leverage ratio of only ~0.08, the discount to potential fair value, if ACP obtains financing, is enormous.

When we talk about the comparative valuation of the company, we also see a strong undervaluation here - the discount to the median is around 40-70%, depending on the key figures analyzed.

SURG's IR materials, Oakoff's notes

And while everyone is concerned about the closure of ACP, SurgePays continues to look for other sources of revenue and continues to evolve. It was recently announced that the company has entered into a distribution agreement with SIN PIN that will allow it to call any numbers around the world. According to the press release, SurgePays will provide access to its software platform to "activate prepaid wireless customers and allow consumers to apply for the affordable connectivity program at thousands of retail locations."

In addition, SURG's Board of Directors recently appointed Jeremy Gies as President. Mr. Gies is a co-founder and partner of Blue Horizons Group, where he has worked for over 13 years, advising various companies and projects on issues of particular importance to SurgePays.

Blue Horizons Group's website, Oakoff's notes

In my opinion, the experience of the new President should give SURG more opportunities to find new areas of growth.

SurgePays is set to report its earnings on March 12, 2024, according to Seeking Alpha. The market expects the momentum in margin expansion to continue (earnings per share should increase by almost 63% compared to the previous year), but a fairly modest sales volume (-7.38%) vs Q4 FY2022.

Unfortunately, based on past years, it is not possible to make statistically based assumptions about how likely it is that SURG will be able to exceed these forecasts this time. In Q4 2021, we saw a huge miss on EPS, while Q4 FY2022 was one of the best in terms of EPS beat strength:

Seeking Alpha, SURG, Oakoff's notes

Despite the current uncertainty, I still believe that SURG will be able to post a relatively strong Q4 compared to current expectations. I believe this primarily because we've seen Wall Street systematically underestimate EPS figures in recent quarters. Yes, revenue has mostly missed targets, but the company's profit margin has been actively recovering and was far from its potential maximum at the time of Q3 FY2023.

Be that as it may, the first quarter results don't change anything: the real "game changer" should come with a likely new ACP funding. So if the SURG stock falls on poor reporting, I'll be looking for an opportunity to buy the dip.

Risk Factors To Consider

One of the most important risks for the company is the potential denial of additional funding for ACP. This will hit SurgePays' finances hard and could easily set back its current revenue volumes by several quarters. In that case, today's consensus EPS estimate of $1.75 for FY2024 - a year-on-year growth rate of 9.81% - will prove to be a serious deviation from reality.

However, I still tend to believe that the market has already priced in a significant part of this risk because even assuming EPS growth of almost 10% this year, SURG's implied P/E ratio is around 4x, which is very, very low.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

Another risk factor is the insider selling. When I first looked at the OpenInsider data, I saw none of the insiders who collectively own ~40% of the business have yet closed their positions despite this existing risk.

OpenInsider Data

Recently, however, SURG conducted a public offering under which ~4.9 million shares of common stock "may be offered and sold from time to time by certain stockholders," according to the SEC filing.

Notably, the CEO plans to sell 2.5 million shares, which would still leave him holding 28% of the company (vs ~32% before this offering).

SEC filing, Oakoff's notes

However, I think management is just trying to hedge against regulatory decisions regarding ACP and take advantage of SURG's strong momentum to cash out some of the profits. As the saying goes, insiders sell for all sorts of reasons. But I think the 28% of the business in the CEO's pocket should give some confidence that he is indeed in the game.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks mentioned above and the relatively small size of the company, I believe that ACP's funding will be extended before the U.S. election and that the company's very cheap valuation by any standards will allow shareholders to benefit handsomely from the growth that should logically follow from that regulatory decision.

Considering the company's relatively small market cap, and looking at the median P/E ratio of its peers, I think SURG should be trading at $10-$12 by the end of 2024. This implies a growth potential of 43-71% compared to the current stock price.

Therefore, I initiate SURG coverage with a "Strong Buy" rating today.

Good luck with your investments!