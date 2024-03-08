Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SurgePays Stock Is An Exciting Undervalued Small Cap To Buy

Mar. 08, 2024 6:29 AM ET
Summary

  • SurgePays, Inc. is a Tennessee-based tech firm providing mobile broadband, fintech solutions, cloud services, blockchain software, and lead generation services.
  • SurgePays reported strong financials with a significant increase in gross profit and positive EBIT.
  • The company's main growth driver, the Affordable Connectivity Program, is at risk of losing funding, but I believe it will be extended before the U.S. election.
  • Considering the company's relatively small market cap, and looking at the median P/E ratio of its peers, I think SURG should be trading at $10-$12 by the end of 2024.
  • Given the upside potential of 43-71%, I rate SURG as a "Strong Buy" today.
Engineer holding mobile phone testing the communications tower

xijian

My Investment Thesis

With a market capitalization of just under $100 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54x, SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) stock seems to me to be a very attractive investment in the medium term in light of

Comments (4)

WallStPirate profile picture
WallStPirate
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (6.63K)
It’s a coin flip but risky with what’s happening in Washington

Good luck
Plan Man profile picture
Plan Man
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (2.1K)
Surge apparently responded to another alpha commenter that the the dilution is to make sure they can survive acp delays. Right now no one is allowed to add more acp customers. also note that surge started offering phone services before acp went live so they are better able to transition. Surge will likely see a drop in subs but try and be accommodating to jeep good will and subs.

Im guessing acp will likely bit be renewed considering republicans in congress are blocking bill after bill even ones with their wishes because, according to their own words, they dont want biden to have wins. It’s pathetic to shoot your their country in the foot just because you dont want someone else to look good but thats where we are at. So acp likely wont make it to the floor and thus I urge caution despite this being my favorite company.

Management is great though communication has fallen off a little i expect that to improve again as it use to be fantastic and they just hired more upper management. Management is conservative in their approaches and estimates and if they dont need the dilution they will use it for small acquisitions. In the past their acquisitions have been great by buying the companies they used thus lowering costs and adding small additional revenue. Because of this they actually get a small amount from a half dozen other acp related companies at least.

Overall I recommend only starting a small position and putting alerts on stock price. If acp goes to the floor for the $7B extension it will likely be fine as the program its based on is decades old and non-partisan but everything is partisan now and republicans would rather sink the country than let others swim along side them and acp is likely to be taken down as well despite republican leaning states seeing the most benefits due to republican states being poorer on average.

I use to have an oversized position and i trimmed a lot. Is still have a notable amount in my portfolio and plan on buying more via drop on the acp expiring because I expect that might actually kick congress into gear. Surge is a great company with great management and if any smaller Acp companies will survive its them.
8IDVET profile picture
8IDVET
Today, 6:37 AM
Comments (717)
The people that are receiving the subsidy for their data will continue to purchase with or without the governments help. A smart phone is so vital today it’s become utility.
Plan Man profile picture
Plan Man
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (2.1K)
@8IDVET acp is home internet not a smart phone. Surge does this by providing a tablet and while acp can offer up to $100 for a device that $100 is for laptops with tablets getting $75-85. These are then used as hot spots and limited to 1 per home. Surge offered wireless just before acp and homes to pick that back up.
