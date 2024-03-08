Nikada

Investment thesis

I've written a total of 7 articles on SA about household and cosmetics products direct-to-consumer company Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX), the latest of which was in November 2023 when I said that its stock was starting to look oversold following mixed Q3 2023 financial results.

On February 22, the company released its Q4 2023 results, and I think they were solid as revenues returned to growth while EBITDA soared by 36.7% year-on-year to 819.5 million Mexican pesos ($48.3 million). Another positive sign for the business is that the Jafra business is growing. That being said, Betterware de Mexico is now trading above 6x EV/EBITDA, and this seems like a good time to trim or close positions. I'm cutting my rating on the Betterware de Mexico stock to neutral. Let's review.

Introduction to the business

If you're not familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. Betterware de Mexico was established in 1995 and its business is split into three segments - Betterware, Jafra MX, and Jafra US. Betterware focuses on the sale of kitchen and home products, and its monthly catalogs feature around 370 unique stock-keeping units (SKUs). About 90% of production is sourced from China and the distribution network includes two tiers, namely distributors and associates. The distributors make orders for products and deliver them to associates, who can then sell them. Jafra MX, and Jafra US, in turn, include the Mexican and US business of international cosmetics company Jafra which were bought for $255 million back in April 2022. These two segments specialize in skincare and beauty products, and its distribution network also includes two tiers - consultants and leaders. It's a direct-sales business that is similar to that of Mary Kay and Avon. Around 95% of the products of the Jafra US and Jafra MX segments are manufactured in a vertically integrated manufacturing facility of Betterware de Mexico in the state of Queretaro, central Mexico.

The business of the company received a strong boost during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, especially in 2020 as people in Mexico were looking for ways to earn additional income. With job opportunities diminishing during the lockdowns, the gig economy, including direct-to-consumer businesses, was thriving. However, Betterware de Mexico has been struggling with sluggish revenue growth and a stagnant network after the lockdowns were lifted and life returned to normal. In 2022, the company's margins were put under pressure by supply disruptions and inflation, and you could say that most of 2022 and 2023 were focused on cost-cutting and positioning the business for profitable growth.

The Q4 2023 financial results

Back in November, I said that I expected Betterware de Mexico to book a slight improvement in its revenues and EBITDA in Q4 2023. While revenues rose by 5.2% year-on-year in Q4 2023 thanks to a growth in sales in Mexico from both brands, I was surprised to see EBITDA soar by 36.7% to 819.5 million Mexican pesos ($48.3 million) thanks to operating margin improvements coming from cost-cutting measures. The EBITDA margin rose by 556 basis points to 24.1% during the quarter and the company thus surpassed its guidance for the year, which included EBITDA of between 2.4 billion pesos ($141.5 million) and 2.6 billion pesos ($153.3 million). I also find it encouraging that the Jafra network was back to growth, while the decrease of the Betterware network has slowed down significantly.

Digging into the performance by segment, we can see that the major contributor to the improvement in both net revenue and EBITDA in Q4 was Jafra MX. The revenue of the business received a boost from a redesign of the catalog and enhanced incentive programs, but I think the major contributor was accelerating product innovation as time-to-market was slashed to 7.8 months compared to 18 months at the time of the purchase of the business. EBITDA, in turn, rose thanks to economies of scale, as well as cost-cutting measures, implemented in 2022 which were fully reflected in this quarter. That being said, I don't think there is much more room for improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2024.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Betterware de Mexico decreased its net debt/EBITDA leverage ratio to 1.8x at the end of 2023 from 2.5x a year earlier as EBITDA grew, and net debt went down to 4.96 billion pesos ($292.5 million) from 5.63 billion pesos ($332 million) a year earlier. The company aims to reduce its leverage ratio to about 1.5x by the end of 2024, and I think this goal seems achievable.

Future of the company

Looking at what to expect for the future, Betterware de Mexico's guidance for 2024 includes net revenues of between 13.8 billion pesos ($813.8 million) and 14.4 billion pesos ($849.2 million) and EBITDA of between 2.9 billion pesos ($171 million) and 3.1 billion pesos ($182.8 million). This suggests that EBITDA margins won't improve much this year and that the growth in the average monthly order rate at Jafra MX could be close to peaking. It seems that the key reason behind the underwhelming EBITDA guidance for the year is the exhaustion of cost-cutting measures, as there just isn't much room for efficiency improvement left. In addition, I think the net revenue guidance could be challenging to achieve considering the network of Betterware is still shrinking while the one of Jafra MX is barely growing. These two segments account for over 90% of the company's revenue and EBITDA.

Valuation

In my view, Betterware de Mexico is starting to look overvalued based on fundamentals. I think there aren't any suitable peers to which to compare the company and looking at its historical valuation, we can see that the EV/EBITDA ratio has rarely stayed above the 6x mark for a long stretch of time over the past two years (the most was from August 28, 2023 to October 26, 2023, which is less than two months). With EBITDA growth expected to slow down in 2024, I think there is little margin of safety left here and that this could be a good time for investors to start thinking about closing their long positions. The market capitalization of Betterware de Mexico has soared by close to 50% since my previous article, and I think it's time to take profits.

Investor takeaway

Betterware de Mexico booked strong financial results for Q4 2023 thanks to economies of scale and cost-cutting efforts, but I think that the company could struggle to meet its EBITDA guidance for 2024. In addition, Betterware de Mexico is starting to look expensive as the EV/EBITDA ratio has surpassed 6x, which has rarely happened over the past two years. In my view, the margin of safety here has been exhausted, and risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.