Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will report its earnings results on Monday afternoon. In this report, we will take a look at what investors can expect and whether Oracle is an attractive investment at current prices.

I have covered Oracle in the past, most recently in December. In this article, I gave Oracle a neutral rating, arguing that the company was reasonably valued but not ultra-attractive. With one quarter having passed since then, I will update my thesis today.

Oracle's Upcoming Earnings: What Can We Expect?

Oracle Corporation will report its earnings results for the most recent quarter after the market's close on Monday. Analysts are predicting that the company will report revenues of around $13.3 billion for the quarter, which represents an increase of 7% versus the previous year's period. The acquisition of Cerner has been a major source of revenue growth in the recent past, but with that being lapped, Oracle is now more dependent on organic revenue growth instead of M&A again.

The company's cloud computing business has grown at an above-average pace in the past. That likely held true during the most recent quarter as well, which is why we can expect Oracle's cloud business, which includes both the Infrastructure as a Service business and the Software as a Service business, to be responsible for a major portion of the company's overall revenue growth. The cloud business grew by 25% during the second quarter, reported in December, and a roughly similar growth rate would not be very surprising for the following quarter.

Oracle itself has guided for revenue growth of 6% to 8% for the current quarter, relative to the previous year's period, thus the analyst consensus estimate fits well with the guidance we got from Oracle's management.

In the past, Oracle Corporation has performed relatively in line with expectations when it comes to the company's top line. The company has beaten estimates six times over the last ten quarters, while there were also four revenue misses. In each case, the difference between the consensus estimate and the actual result was relatively small. A big variance versus the consensus estimate for $13.3 billion of revenues would thus be both surprising and a major statistical outlier, as Wall Street has been relatively good at estimating Oracle's results in the past.

When it comes to Oracle Corporation's earnings per share, the company has a better track record of beating the consensus estimate. Or, phrased differently, Wall Street tends to underestimate Oracle's profitability. Over the last ten quarters, Oracle has beaten the bottom line consensus estimate eight times, with only two estimate misses. There thus is a pretty solid chance that Oracle will outperform earnings per share expectations again on Monday -- at least, that's what history suggests. Wall Street believes that Oracle will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the third quarter, which would represent a nice increase of 13% versus the previous year's period.

Taking this estimate at face value, Oracle would grow its earnings per share by almost twice as much compared to its revenues, relatively speaking. This is made possible by several contributing factors. First, Oracle's solid business growth allows for operating leverage. Developing its cloud platforms costs large sums of money, but once developed, expenses do not rise a lot when additional customers are added. Operating costs, relative to gross profits, decline over time as the company grows, which results in operating margin expansion, all else equal. On top of that, Oracle has been buying back shares in the past, and the result of that -- a declining share count -- means that earnings per share can grow somewhat faster than the company-wide net profit metric. This is similar to what we have been seeing at Apple (AAPL) and other companies with huge buyback programs. Over the last ten years, for example, Oracle's share count declined by 38% according to YCharts, which made for a pretty nice boost to its earnings per share. Oracle has been less active when it comes to buybacks over the last year, as it is more focused on bringing down debt levels following the Cerner takeover, but Oracle still spent several billion dollars on buybacks over the last four quarters.

Oracle: Is It A Good Investment?

Oracle is a quality company with appealing fundamentals, and it is a major player in the markets it addresses. Its industry is not among the fastest-growing, however, and unlike companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) or Nvidia (NVDA), Oracle doesn't have a lot of AI exposure. In the broad market overall, and especially among tech investors, AI exposure has been very sought-after in the recent past, and companies that do not offer it are (possibly rightfully) seen as companies with weaker growth potential.

Oracle isn't a very fast-growing company, but the company also doesn't have a bad growth outlook at all. For the current year, revenues are forecasted to climb by 7%, while earnings per share are expected to grow a little more than that, at 8% to 9%. Next year, Oracle is forecasted to grow its revenue by 8% and its earnings per share by 12%, and estimates are relatively similar in the year beyond that as well. Overall, that's far from bad, although, of course, not comparable to the growth rates we see at Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms (META), and so on.

From a price-to-earnings multiple perspective, Oracle Corporation looks reasonably valued. At current prices, ORCL is trading at 20.5x forward earnings, which seems pretty fair to me. That pencils out to an earnings yield of 5% -- which wouldn't be attractive for a no-growth company, which would be highly attractive for a fast-grower, and which makes sense for a company with solid but unexciting growth such as Oracle.

Looking at a different valuation metric, enterprise value to EBITDA, which accounts for debt and cash held on the balance sheet, we see the following:

Oracle's enterprise value to EBITDA multiple for the current fiscal year, using the analyst consensus estimate, is 15.5. That's substantially higher than the 10-year median EV to EBITDA multiple of 11.5. One can argue that this means that Oracle was undervalued in the past, as an EV/EBITDA multiple of just above 10 was a pretty low valuation for a company with solid growth such as Oracle. On the other hand, we have to account for the fact that Oracle's enterprise value has risen considerably due to the debt the company took on to pay for the Cerner acquisition, which has resulted in an expanding EV to EBITDA multiple.

While I do not believe that Oracle is substantially overvalued here, the EV/EBITDA multiple being higher than the long-term average suggests that Oracle isn't an especially good value today. When investors could buy shares in the company at meaningfully lower valuations in the past, then right now may not be the best time to enter or expand a position -- waiting for a better entry price could pay off.

Overall, I thus believe that Oracle is a quality company that is trading at a reasonable valuation today, but that is not enough to make it a great investment. Some other tech companies such as META offer better combinations of growth and valuation, I believe, and waiting for a better entry point in Oracle could be a good move -- shares are trading close to the all-time high and are up 30% over the last year. It wouldn't be too surprising to see them head lower eventually, and buying when they are more out of favor would make for a better investment, I think. In my first article on Oracle in 2017, I argued that the company was undervalued at the time, trading at a mid-teens forward earnings multiple, versus just above 20 today -- since then, Oracle has returned 160% and easily beat the S&P 500, indicating that timing purchases to benefit from low valuations can be a good idea. Today, ORCL is not as inexpensive any longer -- I thus rate Oracle a Hold/Neutral today, as it is a quality company trading around fair value.