Olivier Le Moal

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock is flat year-to-date, up 12% year-over-year. After the company announced that their largest borrower was granted a loan refinancing, the stock plunged more than 20% since November last year. However, investors seem to miss that this only affects one of their four operating entities, for instance, the entity with the lowest contribution to the company's earnings. Meanwhile, HGBL's industrial auction, resale and valuation businesses continue to grow amid a favourable macroeconomic environment, high interest rates in particular, as bankruptcy filings have started to trend higher. In addition, HGBL financial assets continue to capitalise on increasing charge-off volumes in the non-performing loan (NPL) market. As HGBL is already profitable, this indicates further earnings growth lies ahead with the stock being set for a run up (Rating: Buy).

HGBL's "Rocky Roads" business model

HGBL operations encompass five different business entities, which is likely a reason why investors bypass this stock. Though the prospects of those businesses are highly exposed to macroeconomic distortions. With words of the company's CEO underlined recently: "Rocky Roads have been ice cream to liquidators", while the outlook is "going to get better and better over the next 2 or 3 years". That being said, HGBL allocates three of its entities to "industrial assets", whereas the other two comprise of the "financial assets":

Heritage Global Partners (HGP): Full-service auction, liquidation and asset advisory firm that provides services for companies in over 25 sectors. The company's history, formally the Ross Mercantile Company, goes back to 1937. The family business was acquired back in 2012, while owner Ross Dove became CEO of HGBL.

Heritage Global Valuations (HGV): Provides valuation services for several types of assets. Typical customers are lenders, for example banks, that require valuation services for M&A transactions or estimates of collateral for credit lending and business liquidation, in case of default. The business is consolidated with HGP.

American Lab Trading (ALT): Recovery, refurbish and release services of secondary lab equipment within the biotech and life sciences industry. Founded in 1999 and acquired in 2021 by HGBL. ALT, HGV and HGP together make up the "industrial assets" of HGBL.

National Loan Exchange (NLEX): Advisory and brokerage of NPL. Typical clients are credit institutions in the United States and Canada, who are looking to charge-off NPL´s into the secondary market. NLEX operations began in the 1980s and got acquired by HGBL in 2014.

Heritage Global Capital (HGC): Financing solutions to small- and medium-sized investors in charged-off NPL asset portfolios or other asset-based classes. HGC has been founded in 2019. As HGC and NLEX are closely linked businesses that follow similar industry fundamentals, they make up the "financial assets" of the company. Typical customers of their services can also be found on the stock exchange: PRA Group (PRAA) and Encore Capital Group (ECPG) are the most worth mentioning. Both debt buyers have a long history in the US and are customers of HGC, essentially buy-side clients with regards to the NLEX-brokerage.

Catalysts within the current macroeconomic environment

Starting with the industrial assets, the demand for valuation and auction of used-assets tends to rise when asset-heavy companies are facing declining margins, for example due to lower revenues and/or a higher expenses. The latter can lead to the sale of business entities within a restructuring process up to the liquidation of whole company's within a bankruptcy case. Despite quantitative tightening through restrictive monetary and interest rate policies since 2022, inflation adjusted GDP of the US economy has continued to increase over the last years. Moreover, the unemployment rate still sits at 3.7%, below historical average and implying a strong economy as of to date.

Real Gross Domestic Product (St. Louis FED)

This contrasts inflation-adjusted corporate profits, which have trended down during the last two years, but remain elevated compared in historical terms.

Corporate Profits After Tax (adjusted for inflation) (St. Louis FED)

A major contributor to this stagnation has been rising interest expenses, to which especially capital/asset-intensive businesses, such as manufacturing companies, are sensitive to. After COVID-19 hit the global economy, the FED lowered the federal funds rate into the negative real rate territory, providing additional stimulus at the same time and effectively lowering corporate interest expenses and cost of funding. Three years later the effective rate lies between 5.25%-5.50%. Consequently, this has started to affect corporate interest expenses, which in case for manufacturing companies have risen at its fastest pace since the great financial crisis.

All Manufacturing: Interest Expense (St. Louis FED)

Interest rates have overall increased corporate cost of debt, as can be seen by higher margins in the bond market. Nevertheless, there has been a huge inflow into the stock market recently.

Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index (St. Louis FED)

While the Wilshire 5000, a proxy of the broad US economy, has already passed its recent high from 2022, cost of funding increased during 2022 and 2023 as valuations came down. Thus, it is not surprising that corporate margins have come under pressure. Historically, rising interest rates have correlated with higher bankruptcy filings. As a matter of fact, bankruptcy filings in the US have started to increase in 2023, chapter 7 and chapter 13 filings in particular.

Bankruptcy Cases Filed, by Chapter (United States Courts)

While the amount of filings appear insignificant compared to the period of 2008-2010, this is a trend that is likely to evolve given the fundamentals outlined above. In the end, this development comes in favour for HGBL. Chapter 7 bankruptcies, also known as "liquidation" bankruptcies, are particularly growing the demand for HGP´s services with regards to auctioning of the assets and inventory as well as liquidation and asset-advisory services to debtors and creditors. While chapter 13 bankruptcies don't lead to an auction of the company's assets necessarily, a refinancing between the debtor and creditors usually involves a revaluation of the debtor's assets, for example to value the collateral within a secured financing. This service is provided by the HGV entity. In addition, HGBL has a particular exposure to the biotech industry through its ALT entity. According to CEO Ross Dove "there are literally hundreds and hundreds of biotech companies that are struggling and are going to need assets to be sold." A statement which is reflected by the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), a proxy for the biotech companies:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (Seeking Alpha)

While the ETF has gone up recently in line with the broad market, the index still remains far below its recent all-time high, implying that equity financing, which is a major funding source for the usually cash-burning biotech industry is relying on, has come under pressure. The ALT business is on the one hand positioned to build inventory of used lab- and life science equipment as bankruptcies increase. As cost of capital is high within the industry, it is more likely as well that biotech companies will sell part of their equipment to raise cash, while those looking to invest, will tend to lease or buy refurbished equipment, an offer that ALT provides too.

With regards to their HGBL´s financial assets that are exposed to the NPL-market, fundamentals continue to gain momentum: Charge-off rates and associated volumes have increased at its fastest pace since the great financial crisis. A deep dive on the charge-off market would go beyond the scope of this analysis. Regardless investors in HGBL should understand the interrelation between interest rates, consumer debt, personal savings rate, unemployment rate, consumer disposable income, delinquency rates and essentially charge-off rates. I analysed the interrelations within my article on ECPG in detail, as the debt collector is exposed to the same industry fundamentals.

In total, the prospects of HGBL´s businesses have changed materially within the last two years. While demand within their financial asset entities is already at a high momentum, demand for their industrial assets has just started to develop. While patience is required, as higher interest rates take time to materialise within corporate debt refinancings and interest expenses accordingly, it is likely that bankruptcies will continue to rise. HGBL already stated that they "conducted the most auctions in one quarter since the inception of its HDP entity". One can see that their March auction calendar appears to be fully booked out. Nonetheless, a major contributor to this trend will be the further development of the economy going forward. While I refrain from making predictions about the latter, I am rather confident that the FED won't lower interest rates materially in the short term as the economy appears strong.

Financial Analysis, Profitability and Earnings Potential

HGBL is in strong financial health as indicated by the company's balance sheet. The company has 9.2 million debt, while it is sitting on 15.6 million in cash. With a Debt / Equity ratio of 0.16, HGBL has a relatively low financial leverage. In this regard, I'd prefer to identify the most significant asset positions to evaluate the balance sheet further:

Financial metrics of HGBL as of Q3 2023 (HGBL Q3 203)

The investment in notes receivable, which is related to HGC's loan financing business, accounts for almost half (44.5%) of the company's assets. The $37.6 million are recorded in notes receivable ($20.6 million) and equity method investments ($15.3 million). Of the total investment, HGC invested 27.6 million alone during the nine-months ended 2023, capitalising on the financing demand of debt buyers. Investors have focused on this apparent concentration risk in the past. I will elaborate further on the default risk at a later stage within the "Risk" section. However, HGC's "Specialty Lending" entity only accounts for 11.2% of HGBL´s consolidated operating income at current.

The balance comes from HGP, ALT and NLEX, which are all accounted for within HGBL´s intangible assets and goodwill. While I am usually cautious about immaterial assets, this appears to be a large understatement of the entities fair value in the current macroeconomic environment since HGP ("Auction and Liquidation"), ALT ("Refurbishment & Resale") and NLEX ("Brokerage") managed to generate an operating income of 8.67 million within the first nine-months 2023 alone, equal to 71.6% of the current value of the intangibles+goodwill. As HGBL has generated more operating income than their total third-party debt alone outstanding, it is unlikely that the company will be facing liquidity shortfalls in the short term.

HGBLs Results of Operations (HGBL Q3 2023)

With regards to HGBL's profitability, it is challenging to value the entities on their own as the company "does not utilise segmented asset information to evaluate the performance of its reportable segment". However, they separate the asset sales business, which reflects the acquisition and subsequent disposition of distressed and surplus assets, from all other services they provide. Year over year, the asset sales business generated less revenues, although this is partly related to timing of the asset sales.

Simultaneously, service revenues are up 86%, clearly showing the demand for HGBL´s services during macroeconomic distortions. More importantly, operating expenses don't increase linearly with revenues, allowing HGBL to turn the cyclical upswing into higher profitability. While total revenues are up 36.8%, operating expenses only increased by 16.4%. Operating income increased by 22.5%, even though the EBIT-margin is lower due to lower earnings of equity method investments.

HGBL Segment Information (HGBL Q3 2023)

Based on divisional information, one can see that the industrial auction business is a rather stable business. Operating expenses increase as the number of auctions increase, since every auction requires human and tangible capital. Even though economies of scale can be realised to a certain extent, high double-digit margins are unlikely.

This is different for the "financial assets", most of all the NLEX business. Commissions are based on a fixed percentage of the volume by the seller. On the other hand, operating, essentially personnel expenses, don't increase linearly with revenues. This allows for tremendous leverage within a high volume environment. Given the strong charge-off volumes currently, operating income from NLEX increased 141% to 6.2 million year over year, accounting for 63% of HGBL's consolidated income.

With credit card debt being over $1 trillion and current charge-off rates, it is likely that the NPL-market will remain attractive for debt buyers due to above average purchase price multiples. This indicates that higher volumes are likely to persist in the short term. Further evidence is implied by debt buyer PRAA: Portfolio purchases reached 1.2 billion in 2023, "representing a total increase of 36% and the third highest level in company history", as the CEO commented. The main driver has been the U. S. market, where portfolio purchases are up 84% to the prior year! Meanwhile, competitor ECPG allocated 76% of their portfolio purchasing to the US market, while global portfolio purchases are up 34% year over year. Though it is comprehensible that HGBL expects 2024 to be the "biggest year in the history of NLEX." Given high IRR, debt buyers should additionally be incentivized for external loan financing, as cost of capital among the industry is still high.

With regards to profitability, one could assume that the HGC's special loan origination business is unlucrative given the interest rate level. But only $7 million in debt stand against the $37.6 million notes, as most of the loan investment has been financed with excess cash provided by the industrial assets. This allows HGC to have low cost of capital in a relatively high interest rate environment, a clear competitive advantage. In fact this example shows the true synergetic value it creates to combine the industrial assets and financial assets within one company: The stable income from the auction business can be continuously poured into the more riskier financial assets, which can yield higher returns, while keeping the default risk comparatively low.

Insider Ownership and Management Incentives

Before discussing a reasonable valuation for HGBL, it is necessary to investigate whether management incentives are aligned with those of common shareholders. Personally, I prefer to start looking at the shareholder structure: As of HGBL´s recent proxy statement it is great to see that insiders hold approximately 12.0% of the shares. CEO Ross Dove, owner of the former family business and leading the "industrial assets", holds 6.0% of the shares. David Ludwig, who is particularly in charge of the "financial assets", holds 3.0% of the shares. Moreover, 16.6% of shares outstanding are held by two unrelated third party entities, which are both investment firms. The balance is free float. Thus there are no outside investors with full ownership control, who could force upon the management and essentially the minority shareholders. At current, the value of the executives shares is approximately $6 million and $3 million. In contrast, the annual base salary for both individuals has been about $400,000 per person during FY 2023. Despite inflation, base salaries are similar to FY 2018, which have been between $350,000 to $400,000 back then!

Though a much bigger share of the annual compensation is based on performance metrics: Ross Dove is entitled to receive performance-based awards of up to $1.8 million based on the "operating income" of the company. His nephew, Nick Dove, is eligible to earn an annual bonus of up to 10% of "Net Operating Income", thus net of interest expenses, of the industrial assets division. Personally, I am a big supporter of linking compensation to operating income as this figure is less easy to manipulate such as "adjusted EBITDA". David Ludwig, for instance, is entitled to earn a bonus of up to 12% of "Net Operating Income" based on HGBL´s "financial assets" division. The rest of the management board is particularly incentivized through stock options, which are based on HGBL´s equity incentive plan. At current there are 2.3 million stock options outstanding, equal to approx. 6% of the company's outstanding shares, which is a lot in my opinion. Personally, I am not a huge fan of stock options due to dilution of common shareholders. The weighted average exercise price of the options is $1.66, which is in the money compared to the current stock price of $2.78. However, they ensure that the whole management team is encouraged by a higher stock price.

Furthermore, management has continued to purchase stock in the open market at prices between $2.85 to $3.30 per share. The major selling shareholder in 2023 has been third party investment firm "Topline Capital Partners", which will probably reduce its stake from time to time going forward. This could increase selling pressure on the stock, but be potentially lucrative for an entry position. All factors in total I am convinced that insiders incentives are aligned with common shareholders due to their beneficial ownership and as the lion share of their compensation is linked to rather non-manipulable performance-linked metrics.

Valuation and potential to create shareholder value

Estimating a fair value per share for HGBL is challenging as historical data, essentially of last cycle peak, presumably the great financial crisis, does not exist. Given the cyclicality of HGBL´s businesses, I would also prefer to keep distance from target multiples related to the balance sheet or income statement anyway. As HGBL's business strategy is very specific, I was unable to find a publicly listed peer that could be suitable for a comparative analysis.

First and foremost will the duration of a higher interest rate environment determine HGBL´s earnings potential to a certain extent. Trading at $2.80 per share, the company is currently valued at $100 million. This equals a price-to-book-value of 1.86. Though the metric should not be taken too seriously due to the asset-light balance sheet and understatement of their intangible assets. Being conservative and assuming the company would generate no operating income in Q4 2023, HGBL still returns 9.2% on their current equity valuation. Taking into account the rather lucrative profitability potential of the NLEX business in the current environment plus the return balance on their investment receivables outstanding, I assume that there is further room for returns, given that the financial assets are backed by constant cash flows from the industrial business. As an additional minor bonus, HGBL currently has 8.4 million in deferred tax assets, an amount equal to 10% of the total company's capital, which the management could use in the short-term as well.

Though I wouldn't expect a potential dividend in the short-term as I believe that the management would prefer to use excess cash for further investments. As already stated, given the cyclicality of their businesses investors should keep in mind that the fair value of HGBL can turn quickly, which should be particularly justified in case of a sudden turn in interest rates. Thus one should monitor the FEDs decision-making closely.

Risks

One could expect the company to dilute shareholders massively in the future given HGBL´s recent S-3 filing, allowing the company to sell up to $150 million worth of stock. It is not negligible that this may happen. However, the company filed the initial S-3 back in September 2020, after its stock had risen more than 440%, from $0.83 to $3.68 per share, within a short time period of five months! Back then the run-up was not justified by long-term fundamentals in my opinion. HGBL indeed capitalised to some extent on the run-up as they raised $7.5 million through the issuance of 5.463 million shares of common stock, increasing the number of shares outstanding by 20% year-over-year. But within the last three years, their share count only increased 4.8%, mainly due to the issuance of stock options on which I commented in the section above. In total, I wouldn't expect the management to make an abusive offering as they would essentially dilute a significant personal value due to their equity ownership and equity-based compensation. Nonetheless, I wouldn't rule out small issuances of stock from time to time if the management perceives that the stock has decoupled from fair value, for example due to a run-up, or internal rates of return within their businesses may justify a cash injection.

With regards to their financial assets side, especially their NPL financing business has to be monitored, as outlined in the section above. The balance sheet appears to be highly vulnerable as default risks can materialise on the debtor side. For instance, while debt buyer ECPG is profitable with a solid balance sheet, their competitor PRAA has stumbled into negative earnings for FY 2023 due to high cost of capital. Therefore, HGC could be required to increase its reserve for credit losses or, in case of default, be forced to write-down their financing investment up to a full non-cash credit loss expense. In December 2023 HGBL reported that they granted their largest borrower a refinance of the note, an extension of the maturity date in particular. Following the first release HGBL stock plunged 20% from $3.48 to $2.81 a share. The stock reached its low at $2.38 a share, after the refinancing was announced.

However, I perceive the associated risk to be overstated by investors: As mentioned, HGBL financed the loans primarily with operating cash flows generated from their industrial entities. Therefore, only $7 million in debt are at risk compared to notes receivables of $34.7 million on the asset side. Essentially, this offers a comfortable margin of safety. At the same time, this allows HGBL to sit out the recovery of the debt collection market, while it implies that further demand for loan financing is likely. Secondly, HGC largest customer only accounted for 58% of the notes receivable balance at year-end, compared to 73% a year ago, a positive development. Regardless, investors should monitor whether HGC continues to mitigate concentration risks through customer diversification.

Conclusion: Buy

While interest in HGBL´s stock has been limited recently, the company has benefited from strong industry fundamentals. As bankruptcy filings and charge-off volumes continue to increase, the company should see a continuing step up in profitability and income in 2024. Based on the current interest rate environment, I project returns on equity for 2024 to improve and assume a price target for the stock of $4.00 to be justified (Rating: Buy). This is rather a conservative assumption, with the potential for further upside revision should the company improve its transparency with regards to divisional reporting and give investors more colour on their loan financing book secondly. Finally investors should be cautious regarding the limited trading volume, a potential ATM-overhang and unexpected earnings with regards to the HGC business. Looking ahead investors should also be prepared when HGBL reports their numbers for the FY 2023 on Thursday, 14th of March 2024, next week.