Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heritage Global: Profiting From Recessionary Fundamentals, Yet Investors Misunderstand The Business Model

Value Spec Research profile picture
Value Spec Research
4 Followers

Summary

  • Initiating coverage on auctioning, liquidation and non-performing loans service provider Heritage Global.
  • Discussing how HGBL capitalises on current macroeconomic catalysts, though liquidity in the stock has been low, indicating market inefficiencies.
  • Last year, the stock trended down amid uncertainties within the loan financing business, an entity that contributes to a small extent to the company's consolidated operating income.
  • With bankruptcy filings trending higher and non-performing loans approaching volumes not seen since the great financial crisis, HGBL's profitability should improve substantially this year (Rating: Buy).

Company Insolvency And Liquidation

Olivier Le Moal

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock is flat year-to-date, up 12% year-over-year. After the company announced that their largest borrower was granted a loan refinancing, the stock plunged more than 20% since November last year. However, investors seem to miss that this only affects one

This article was written by

Value Spec Research profile picture
Value Spec Research
4 Followers
Private, germany-based, investor since eight years with a professional background as an options trader in a quantiative fund. Besides I have an educational background as an environmental scientist. Consequently I prefer to write about metals & mining, shipping, energy, but also financial stocks.I´d describe my investment philosphy as value-based, contrarian, probability-based/opportunistic. My special focus lies on distressed equities, usually small to mid-caps, where a turnaround in the company´s prospects is likely in the short-term. Company analysis is based on material facts (Sector data, financial statements etc.) rather than rumours or promises.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HGBL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HGBL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HGBL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.