The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble...We want to buy them when they're on the operating table. - Warren Buffett

We would like to start by saying that we do not particularly like the auto manufacturing sector as a place to look for investment ideas. While these companies tend to trade with low Price/Earnings ratios, they are highly cyclical, capital intensive, and usually carry enormous debt loads.

There have been a few exceptions of car companies that truly managed to differentiate themselves and deliver outstanding returns. The two that come to mind are Ferrari N.V. (RACE) with its prestigious sports cars, and Tesla (TSLA) with its significant lead on electric vehicle technology. Still, sometimes valuations get so ridiculously low that we wonder what is going on in "Mr Market's" mind. Case in point, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHF)(OTCPK:POAHY), which is, no doubt, a relatively complex conglomerate, but in simple terms it owns almost a third of Volkswagen AG's capital (OTCPK:VWAGY), around 12.5% of Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRY)(OTCPK:DRPRF), a little over $200 million in VC investments, and net debt of roughly €5.8 billion, or about $6.3 billion.

After doing the math, the result is that the company should be trading with a market cap of ~$27 billion; however, the market is assigning it a much lower valuation of roughly $16 billion. In other words, it is trading with a sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation discount of roughly 40%. While conglomerates have a history of trading with a NAV discount of 10-15%, ~40% appears extreme. What's more, its ~31.9% stake in Volkswagen AG, which is its most important asset by far, appears significantly undervalued as well.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE is expected to deliver around €5 billion in after-tax earnings for 2023, which means it is currently trading with a Price/Earnings ratio of ~3x. If we remember correctly, Peter Lynch talked in one of his books about buying Chrysler at a ~3x Price/Earnings multiple, arguing it was too low even if the company did not deliver much growth. He was also optimistic about the prospects of their minivans. We thought we would never see a similar opportunity, but apparently it is available today.

There is significant risk, however, as both Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding carry significant debt loads. They are also exposed to the Chinese market, where the economy is quickly cooling off, and the automotive market is becoming fiercely competitive. Despite these issues, Volkswagen and Porsche remain solidly profitable, at least for the time being. Still, many of their peers are exposed to similar risks, and yet they are trading at significantly higher valuations. For example, Chinese EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) has a higher market cap than Volkswagen, despite selling only about 3 million cars last year, while Volkswagen AG sold more than 9 million. Tesla sold less than two million cars, while Toyota (TM) sold more than 11 million. Toyota and Volkswagen have a combined market cap that is still lower than Tesla's, despite having sold in total more than ten times the number of cars Tesla sold last year.

Strong Brands

For those not that familiar with Volkswagen AG, the company is a lot more than their namesake, it includes luxury brands like Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini (which, by the way, sold 10,112 supercars, only a few thousand below competitor Ferrari, which sold 13,663), Porsche, Škoda, SEAT/CUPRA, Bentley, and several others including commercial vehicle brands like Scania, MAN, and Navistar.

We believe the company has an advantage compared to other manufacturers, even if they too have a premium segment. For example, Toyota has the Lexus brand, Honda Motors (HMC) has Acura, Ford (F) has the Lincoln brand, and General Motors (GM) has Cadillac. Still, we would argue Audi, Bentley, Porsche, and Lamborghini have significantly more pricing power, and can therefore get much better profit margins.

Volkswagen Group Investor Presentation

Financials

Looking at the gross profit margins of the automakers we have discussed is quite interesting. Clearly, Ferrari is a cut above the rest, with a gross profit margin close to 50%, closer to that of a technology company than an auto manufacturer. Interestingly, Porsche AG comes in second place with a 28% gross margin. Tesla used to have an impressive gross profit margin, but a series of price cuts have taken a toll, and its margins are now more aligned with luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). Volkswagen as a whole is not doing bad either, only a few basis points below BMW. Toyota and Honda are close to 20%, helped by their famous extreme manufacturing efficiencies, as well as an artificially undervalued Japanese Yen (FXY).

Ford and GM have gross profit margins closer to ten percent. Other important companies that we did not include to keep the graph readable were Hyundai, which has seen its gross margin improve considerably and is now close to 20%, while other EV focused companies are in more precarious positions. NIO (NIO) is showing a gross profit margin of about 4.3%, while Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) are still delivering negative gross profit margins and will probably require higher factory capacity utilization to turn them positive.

Balance Sheets

While the Volkswagen Group does carry significant debt, but it has the profitability and the assets to retain solid investment grade credit ratings from S&P Global (SPGI), Moody's (MCO), and Fitch Ratings.

Volkswagen Group Investor Presentation

We do think their debt maturity schedule is too concentrated in the next few years, and would have been more comforting if their average debt maturity was longer. Still, while we do not think the company will have too much difficulty refinancing, even if that means increased interest expenses.

Volkswagen Group Investor Presentation

Porsche Automobil Holding SE has more time for rates to come down, as most of its debt is due in 2027 and 2028. Still, the company intends to consistently reduce its debt in the coming years, with planned annual repayments in the "mid three-digit" million range.

The company plans to proceed with a balance approach between making new investments, reducing debt, and paying a stable dividend. Their dividend is obviously dependent on dividends from their core investments in the Volkswagen Group and Porsche AG.

Porsche Automobil Holding Investor Presentation

Dividend

The company has been paying €2.56, or about $2.79, per share in recent years, and will probably maintain it at a similar level unless their financial condition suddenly changed for some reason. With native shares currently trading at €47.64, the dividend yield is ~5.4%.

Porsche Automobil Holding Investor Presentation

VC Type Investments

The company has a few small VC type investments that total about $200 million. Some of them we find attractive, such as ABB E-mobility which is a subsidiary of ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY). This division is one of the world’s leading suppliers of charging solutions for electric vehicles, with over 50,000 DC fast chargers sold and the largest installed base of fast chargers in the market. While some of these investments might result in a significant return, many will probably fail, as is common with technology startups.

Porsche Automobil Holding Investor Presentation

EV Transition

The EV transition is advancing in many markets, for example, in Europe, CleanTechnica reports that in January 2024 about half of cars sold were electrified to some degree (hybrids, plugin hybrids, EVs, etc.). The share of petrol (gasoline) cars dropped to 36%, and diesel's share dropped to 16%. While Tesla has the top two spots, Volkswagen had the third and fourth best-selling EVs.

Cleantechnica.com

It is worth noting that Volkswagen is seeing very strong growth in electric vehicle sales. BEV deliveries increased by +35% year-over-year in 2023, within the company's target.

Volkswagen Group Investor Presentation

Where things get really interesting is with respect to battery technology. If EVs are the future, having the best battery technology will be a huge competitive advantage. Volkswagen has been collaborating and investing in advanced battery technology, including investing and working with QuantumScape (QS). Together with manufacturing improvements and massive scale, Volkswagen’s new “unified cell” battery design is expected to reduce costs by up to 50%.

Recently, Volkswagen announced that QuantumScape's solid-state cell passed an important endurance test. QuantumScape achieved more than 1,000 charging cycles with still more than 95 percent capacity, which means an electric car could drive more than 500,000 kilometers with a barely noticeable loss of range. The company also announced that the test was performed on a planned series cell, meaning it is now progressing to the scaling up of the manufacturing process.

The tested solid-state cell consists of 24 layers and thus already corresponds to the planned series cell. The next step on the way to series production is now to perfect and scale the manufacturing processes. In principle, Volkswagen’s unified cell concept developed by PowerCo is also suitable for the use of solid-state cell technology. The Volkswagen Group has been involved in QuantumScape since 2012 and is one of the main investors in the technology start-up.

PowerCo is Volkswagen's battery business, which has big ambitions. It plans up to 200 GWh of capacity by 2030, and to eventually IPO the business to help finance the cost of building several gigafactories. PowerCo has the potential to become a very valuable division, and it is talking about selling batteries for other applications beyond automotive. This division is targeting eventually delivering EBIT margins of 10%+. Another important EV business Volkswagen owns is Electrify America, one of the largest charging networks in North America. Volkswagen is the majority owner, with Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) also an investor after a $450 million investment that valued the company at $2.45 billion.

Volkswagen Group Investor Presentation

Sustainability

Porsche Automobil Holding is also taking steps to improve its sustainability at the holding level. For example, it has designated an ESG expert to their supervisory board, and the variable remuneration of the board of management is supplemented by individual ESG targets. It also takes sustainability into consideration when making investments, and was part of the reason it decided to invest in companies like PTV and ABB e-mobility.

Porsche Automobil Holding Investor Presentation

Valuation

We do not have to perform a discounted cash flow analysis to determine that a company trading with a forward EV/EBITDA and forward Price/Earnings of ~3x is undervalued. While Volkswagen and Porsche Automobil Holding SE do carry significant debt, they remain solid profitable companies.

As we have seen, Tesla used to have extraordinary gross profit margins, but a series of price cuts have brought it back closer to its luxury peers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Porsche AG now has a higher gross profit margin than Tesla, and the Volkswagen Group a similar one. In our opinion, that makes it very hard to justify the massive valuation premium Tesla is getting, with its forward Price/Earnings ratio about 27 times higher.

Risks

There are of course several risks to consider, including the high debt loads the company and its main investments are carrying. Additionally, the Volkswagen Group has a financing arm that could experience significant losses if customers starting defaulting in large numbers. This could happen, for example, if the economy entered a severe recession. So far the credit loss ratio remains at a relatively low level.

Volkswagen Group Investor Presentation

There are other important risks, some affecting the whole industry, while others are more specific to Porsche SE. The Chinese economy is quickly decelerating, which is an important market for the company, although it is also very important for competitors like Tesla. German automakers have also been disproportionately affected by higher energy and commodity costs in recent years. Then there are some pending legal disputes that could affect the company. Below we include a slide from a recent investor presentation that summarizes the main pending legal disputes involving the company.

Porsche Automobil Holding Investor Presentation

Conclusion

We believe Volkswagen Group has become significantly undervalued, despite having a credible strategy to transition to electric vehicles, and some of the most valuable brands in the automotive sector. Porsche Automobil Holding, with Volkswagen being its most important asset and its significant discount to NAV, is even more undervalued in our opinion. While both companies have important risks to consider, and there are additional temporary headwinds further complicating things, we believe the valuation has become extremely attractive. We are starting coverage in Porsche Automobil Holding SE with a "Strong Buy" rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.