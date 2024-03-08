Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Porsche Automobil: A Luxury Investment At Economy Prices

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.75K Followers

Summary

  • Porsche Automobil Holding SE is trading at a significant discount, with a market cap of $16 billion compared to its estimated value of $27 billion.
  • The company's stake in Volkswagen AG, its most important asset, also appears significantly undervalued.
  • Volkswagen and Porsche face risks from their debt loads and exposure to the Chinese market, among other risks, but remain profitable and have credible strategies for the EV transition.

Lamborghini closeup

Wirestock

The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble...We want to buy them when they're on the operating table. - Warren Buffett

We would like to start by saying that we

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.75K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in POAHY, POAHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About POAHY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POAHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
POAHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.