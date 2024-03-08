Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Year On, SVB's Killer Is Still At Large

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.67K Followers

Summary

  • Bank shareholders and customers quickly twigged that in the age of social media and online banking, runs can happen in minutes.
  • One lesson was that regulators taxed with keeping banks safe had, in SVB and Signature’s case, dropped the ball.
  • Twelve months on, investors are still worried about banks.
  • What’s troubling is that even as banks weather new challenges in their loan books, many of the earlier flaws in the bank ecosystem remain.

Bank run Financial Crisis concepts backgrounds, 3d rendering

mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

Death came for Silicon Valley Bank the way it almost always does for doomed banks: by depositors fearful of losing their money rushing for the door. But that mortal moment, which unfolded a year ago this

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.67K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIVBQ--
SVB Financial Group
SBNY--
Signature Bank
FRCB--
First Republic Bank
PACW--
Banc of California, Inc.
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.