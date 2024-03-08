CharlieChesvick/E+ via Getty Images

Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI:CA) (OTCPK:NPIFF) is one of the world's largest Independent Power Producers. If interested in the world of renewables, here are links to my recent articles on TransAlta (TAC), Sunnova (NOVA), Innergex (INE:CA) and Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT). NPI is a Canadian company, whose main business is offshore wind power generation, with also diversified portfolio including on-shore wind, photovoltaic, and gas-fired plants, for a gross operating capacity of 3.4 GW. It achieved excellent results in terms of OCF generation between FY20 and FY22, allowing it to lower its net debt in view of the new investment campaign that started in FY23. The latter has been indeed affected by a CAD$1B cash outflow for the financing of three major projects under construction, with a gross installed capacity of 2.4 GW (EBITDA of about CAD$400-600m), expected to be concluded by 2027. These new plants, as reported in the 2024 Investor presentation, will also have a positive effect on the weighted average remaining life of PPA contracts, estimated at 16Y in 2027 (vs. 8Y as of December 2023). Management appears to have recently changed its strategy, aiming for lower ownership shares of plants to find partners and facilitate capital raising, as well as to reduce the average exposure to each individual project. Between February 2021 and February 2023, the stock lost 55% of its value (before dividends), making the company's multiples very attractive, particularly considering forward-looking data that estimate a FY27 EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.3x. For these reasons, as well as further ones explained in the following paragraphs, I rate Northland as a Buy, as it currently represents one of the best investment opportunities in the North American IPPs landscape.

Business overview

Northland earns most of its revenues through the sale of electricity to government or corporate entities, mainly through PPA contracts that provide a set compensation in exchange for electricity, sometimes indexed to parameters such as inflation.

In FY23, NPI generated about half of its revenues from offshore wind power plants (Deutsche Bucht, Gemini, Nordsee One), 19% from on-shore plants (including photovoltaic plants and storage systems), 15% from gas plants, and 14% from the Colombian utility EBSA. The offshore segment is the best performer in terms of marginality, with an EBITDA margin of 47.4%, down from 55.9% in FY22. Utility, on the other hand, has the lowest margins among NPI's business units, although they are steadily growing.

Northland generates around 61% of its revenues in Europe (Netherlands, Germany, Spain), 25% in Canada (mainly Ontario and Alberta), and 13% in Colombia. The conclusion of Baltic Power (in Poland) and Hai Long (in Taiwan) plants though, expected 2026-2027, will result in a relevant change in revenue shares from a geographic perspective.

NPI Annual Reports and Author's Analysis

Future projects

NPI 2023 Annual Report

In the 2023 Annual Report, it is shown that 3 plants are under construction, two of which are offshore plants with a capacity of more than 1 GW. The total installation cost is expected to be c.a. CAD$15B (financed through equity for CAD$4B, debt for CAD$11B). In the past, NPI has almost always had majority control of projects, thus consolidating them on the balance sheet. For these two offshore projects, however, due to the huge capital required, Northland holds 31% of Hai Long and 49% of Baltic Power.

This change has two main effects: a lower equity outlay and not having to consolidate its SPVs on the balance sheet but treating them as Joint Ventures. One of the latest transactions was indeed the sale of 29% of Hai Long to Gentari for an equity commitment of about CAD$1B. These transactions are vital for Northland as they allow it to finalize the project without an excessive outlay of equity, or the involvement of further debt.

The total cost referred to NPI's share is expected to be c.a. CAD$6B, achieving EBITDA in the CAD$400-600m range, as well as FCF of about CAD$200m. The plants are already covered by PPA contracts, feed-in-tariffs for the Asian project and contract for difference for the Polish one. The financial efforts required by these projects were already visible in FY23 results, with the cash injection of about $1B within their financial vehicles. The latter, aimed at building the plants, are not consolidated because they are considered JVs. That means that their debt is not included in NPI's balance sheet, whereas their gains or losses, recorded under the equity method by Joint Ventures, end up directly in Northland's income statement.

Northland also has pipeline projects for a gross capacity of 7.44 GW, which are in mid-stage and early stage and have an estimated Commercial Operation Date in 2026-2030+. For one of these projects, ScotWind (2.34 GW), NPI has sold down a 24.5% stake to ESB, a leading Irish utility, pointing out how this funding strategy is becoming common practice.

Financial Highlights

FY23 was not a particularly good year, with revenues dropping 8.8% YoY to CAD$2.2B due to lower electricity generation, mainly attributable to the Spanish portfolio, and due to higher maintenance costs across offshore and onshore operating facilities. An impairment loss for CAD$163m attributable to the Spanish segment was incurred, as well as a CAD$304m fair value loss of derivative hedging instruments. Moreover, operating results were negatively impacted by development costs of the Hai Long and Baltic Power plants, leading to a rise of 46% YoY. Interest expenses have increased as well, leading to an interest coverage ratio of 2x in FY23.

An improvement is expected in the coming years, with revenues anticipated to reach CAD$2.4B by FY25E, partly due to the activation of the Oneida plant. I believe that operating margins will experience an improving trajectory as well, but still lower than FY18-FY22 results, due to various costs associated with the installation of the two major projects expected in 2026-2027. The latter, as shown in the 2024 Investor Day presentation, are expected to be worth 31% of EBITDA in FY27, bringing the offshore segment to 61% of Northland's total revenues.

NPI Annual Reports, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

From a financial perspective, I believe that NPI would be able to sustain the revenues expansion without materially compromising its balance sheet. This is mainly thanks to the sale of part of shares in some projects, substantial portion of recent funding and thanks to a good net debt management carried out between 2017 and 2022.

After investing a few billion CAD$ for the projects' implementation in Europe in FY14 and FY15, NPI was able to generate considerable operating cash flows, which along with quite low Capex expenses, allowed the company to produce positive Free Cash Flows. They were able to reduce the debt position as well, going from CAD$7.6B in FY18 to CAD$5.5B in FY22, all while continuing its growth and distributing dividends to its shareholders, with an attractive dividend yield of 5.2% for FY24.

In FY23 though, net debt rose by CAD$1.1B to CAD$6.6B due to the construction of Hai Long and Baltic Power, resulting in an outflow of CAD$1.0B in the form of "additional equity contribution to the joint ventures". I anticipate a further increase in net debt in the coming years to finalize the funding of these projects, but it should not exceed CAD$9B due to the positive contribution of operating cash generation.

NPI Annual Reports and Author's Analysis

Brief comparison with peers

To emphasize the excellent economic and financial performance of Northland, I compared it with some similarly sized IPPs. In particular, the comparison included Clearway Energy (CWEN), Enlight Renewable Energy, Innergex and TransAlta.

The analysis highlights NPI over-performance in terms of profitability, having achieved a higher net income margin than the industry average throughout all the observed period except for FY23. A better result compared to its peers is also expected in FY24 and FY25.

Such profitability outcome is also reflected in cash flows. In particular, Northland's OCF to Revenue ratio is significantly higher than the rest of the sample, apart from FY23 in which it was negatively impacted by approximately CAD$466m of NWC absorption. Furthermore, NPI (154% as at December 2023) has a higher PP&E to Net Debt ratio than the sample average (117%). Please consider that the value of the JV was added to determine PP&E value.

Companies Annual Reports, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

Main Risks

In my opinion, there are three main risks for Northland Power to consider:

NPI, as almost all companies operating in the industry, is carrying a high amount of debt in the balance sheet. The current high-interest rate environment is therefore affecting profitability and could further affect it in the long run if there were no substantial rate reductions. However, the financial situation is currently not a cause for concern, as the liquidity is more than sufficient to cover next year's future repayment and interest expenses.

Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine has had serious repercussions on the wind turbine blade production chain. Some wind farm developers had to delay or even cancel projects, whereas others have lost government subsidies due to non-compliance with deadlines. Furthermore, the projects costs have grown by around 40% due to inflation, higher commodity and capital costs, as reported by Vattenfall. Considering that the industry has always been characterized by low margins, these events may have exacerbated the situation so much that they could soon bring the companies involved into negative marginality territories.

Hai Long, one of the two largest offshore projects that Northland will bring to completion between 2026 and 2027, is in Taiwan. As has been much argued in recent months, Taiwan-China relations are on the wane. A further escalation, especially if peaking with an invasion, may lead to major losses for NPI.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess Northland's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of CAD$29.9 per share, about 30% above the current market price.

A two-stage model was employed, the first of which including estimates up to FY28, sourced from Refinitiv Eikon and adjusted to match my view, including additional EBITDA from new projects.

For the calculation of the Terminal Value, a discounting of cash flows generated over 25 years (FY29- FY53) was performed, a period consistent with the average life of a wind or photovoltaic plant. A growth "g" equal to 2% was assumed, in line with target inflation in Europe and Canada, the main NPI markets. To the evaluation, the further following assumptions were made:

Beta equal to 0.45x, obtained from Northland's investor relations page.

MRP (6.31%) and Risk-Free rate (4.24%) obtained using 2023 Fernandez's data, weighted by the geographic breakdown of the company's revenues. It resulted in a cost of equity of 6.16%.

Cost of debt (5.07%) was obtained from Northland's ratio of interest expense to total debt as of December 2023.

WACC = 4.52%, which is low because of the weight of debt that has a higher value than market capitalization.

NPI Annual Reports, Refinitiv Eikon, and Author's Analysis

Conclusions

Considering what I have analyses so far, Northland seems able to implement its expansion plan and increase its EBITDA to between CAD$400m and CAD$600m by FY27. Management acted smartly in the past few years, allocating part of the operating cash flows generated to debt reduction, a factor not common to many IPPs that are usually characterized by a continuous increase in debt. This will allow NPI to have access to the huge financial resources needed without heavily relying on debt, which, even if it reached CAD$9B, would still be under control, especially considering the long amortization periods and the continuing upward trend in operating cash flows.

Moreover, my Discounted Cash Flow model shows a valuation above 30% from current price levels, reinforcing the investment thesis. Overall, I assign a Buy rating to the stock, due to the strong position NPI has created in recent years globally in the development and construction of offshore facilities. In my opinion, this is a renewable energy source that will be essential for the energy transition and will be characterized by increasing demand for installation in the coming years.

