Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been a material underperformer over the past year as higher rates have weighed on real estate valuations. On top of this, a surge of supply has negatively impacted the apartment sector, pushing down rents. Last September, I rated CPT a buy, arguing shares had 10-15% upside. Since that recommendation, shares have returned over 4%, though this has materially lagged the broader market’s 18% gain. I continue to target a rise toward $105 and would remain long the stock.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s fourth quarter, reported on February 1, Camden matched consensus with $1.73 of funds from operations (FFO). In Q4, property revenues rose by $12 million to $388 million. Offsetting this, property expenses rose by $9 million or over 7% while higher rates increased interest expense by $3 million. For the full year, core FFO was $6.82, up 4.6% from 2022.

The core theme in results has been ongoing expense growth as inflation passes through and decelerating revenue growth. Namely, same property rents rose by 2.8% from last year in Q4; this lags the full year rental growth rate of 6.6%. Sequentially, rents rose by 0.1%, and it may dip negative in Q1. Similarly, Q4 occupancy of 94.9% was down from 95.5% in Q3, and it is expected to be flat in Q1 2024. Partially offsetting this lost momentum, bad debt declined 40bp in Q4 to just over 1%.

As you can see below, new lease rates are now decidedly negative while renewal rates are only modestly positive, pushing blended rents lower. In February, the company boosted marketing and incentives to occupy units that had been vacant for over 30 days ahead of the spring season. Essentially, CPT is trading lower rates for increased vacancy at the moment. CPT is also seeing variance across markets. In particular, new supply has caused weakness in Austin where concessions have reached 3 months versus a 1-1.5 month norm.

Camden Property

With marketing efforts weighing on February’s rent rates, this month may be painting an overly harsh picture of the business. Overall, for the full year, Camden is targeting core FFO of $6.59-$6.89. CPT expects same-property revenue growth of 0.5-2.5% with California outperforming while markets with elevated new construction like Austin and Orlando lag. Expenses are slated to rise about 4.5%, leaving net operating income flat. This is a bit below the $7 I was targeting in September, as supply headwinds have proven stronger.

Essentially, revenue growth will be sluggish, and margins are coming under pressure. Operating expenses are feeling a lagged impact from inflation. Insurance accounts for 7.5% of expenses and is forecast to rise by a difficult 18% in 2024. Insurance contracts often run 12 months, and as inflation exceeded expectations, many insurers were saddled with worse than expected losses. They have subsequently been raising rates to recoup these costs. I expect 2024 to be the worst of the insurance increases, barring a particularly bad catastrophe season.

Excluding insurance, operating expense growth is a more moderate 3.4%, though this still outpaces rent growth. On the positive side, property taxes will rise by just 3%, aided by Texas legislation, leaving growth here at 2.2%. TX is 40% of its tax base, and this slower growth rate should help to slow longer-term expense growth. Barring a further rent decline beyond mid-2024, this year should represent a nadir for operating margins.

The challenge Camden faces is a weaker rental environment. 2021 and 2022 were banner years for rent growth that continued into early 2023 as post-pandemic migration and stimulus caused a surge in demand. According to Apartment List, rents were rising at a double-digit pace but have fallen about 1% over the past year.

ApartmentList

As Camden laps favorable comps and re-ups leases, revenue growth will continue to slow. One positive is that turnover has slowed from 37% to 34%, and renewal rates tend to be better than new lease rates as some occupied apartments have not had rents rise as quickly as the market, allowing CPT to continue increasing rents on existing tenants. Elevated mortgage rates are also likely keeping tenants as renters with home affordability difficult. Camden’s average renter is 31 years old and upon move-in has an average income of $122k and rent-to-income ratio of 19%, which is relatively low and likely cheaper than buying a home and taking out a mortgage.

The challenge the sector faces is that the surge in rents in 2021-2022 caused developers to significantly increase construction. While it has likely peaked, the number of apartments under construction hit a record. A significant portion of these units are being completed in 2024, which has caused temporary excess supply in markets like Austin and Orlando, pushing down rents. Because new starts have slowed given lower rents and higher rates, supply should peak in 2024. Management sees 400,000 units of net supply to be absorbed in 2024, which should fall to the low 200,000s in 2025. About half of national supply will hit its markets.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Indeed, after leading in the rental bull market, Sun Belt markets are now the clear laggards in recent months. They have become victims of their own success without outsized population and rent growth leading to the most meaningful increase in construction. Places like Northern California that saw weak rents post-COVID have held up better the past six months as there has been little supply. Essentially, there has been some mean reversion as markets with the most demand have faced the most supply.

ApartmentList

Camden is largely positioned in growth Sun Belt markets, which is why it faces much of this supply pressure. Results in 2024 though will be helped by its material California presence, which is expected to generate revenue growth north of 2.5%, given favorable supply dynamics. As a reminder, CPT’s portfolio is majority class B and majority suburban with 58,634 units at an average rent of $1,994. Aided by CA, CPT expects 1.4% market rent growth vs its 3% long-term assumption.

Camden Property

Now while supply is clearly weighing on results in 2024, I agree with management’s 3% long-term rental target and do believe 2024 weakness will be transitory. While new supply can hit rents, I do expect this supply to get absorbed because the US market is fundamentally short housing units due to the lack of construction in the 2010s. We still have about a 4 million unit shortage, and this should provide landlords with solid pricing power over time. Additionally, elevated mortgage rates are likely to keep renting an attractive value proposition vs owning.

my own calculations, Census Bureau

While the Sun Belt has the most supply, in the medium term, I believe you want real estate exposure to markets people are moving to, as that demand will drive rental gains over time. CPT is also managing this downturn conservatively, and its recent prioritization of increased occupancy ahead of supply hitting the market in Q2/Q3 should protect results. CPT is also being conservative in its own expansion. It has 1,500 units in development at a total cost of $546 million with just $138 million remaining on these projects. In 2024, management targets $250 million of acquisitions and $150 million of development starts against $365 million of sales for just $35 million of net expansion.

This cautious expansion program means that CPT will not be adding excess supply at a time of weakness. It also has a well-laddered debt profile that limits its exposure to higher rates. Aided by this strength, alongside Q4 results, CPT increased its dividend by 3% to $1.03. Its dividend coverage is also a robust ~1.6-1.65x, which can support ongoing annual increases even in a subdued rental market.

Camden Property

Among peers, CPT trades at the cheaper end in terms of FFO yield. Ultimately, I believe it merits a similar valuation to Mid-America (MAA), which has a similar geographic mix except MAA lacks a large CA presence. However, these two Sun Belt REITs trade a discount to legacy players. I believe this creates an opportunity because looking past 2024, Sun Belt demographic trends are favorable. With investors focused on 2024 supply, there is an opportunity to buy higher growth businesses at a cheaper valuation.

Seeking Alpha, my calculations

With a 4+% dividend yield that is well covered the ability to accelerate dividend growth past 5% as we pass this trough year, I view CPT as offering an attractive mix of income and growth. At a peer median multiple, shares could reach $108. I do not expect them to get quite that high given some “Sun Belt supply risk premium.” As such, I am targeting $105, for an ~11% total return including dividends, which I view as attractive given favorable long-term rental trends. Downturns can provide good opportunities to buy strong businesses, and that is the situation today with Camden.