Markets, The Election, Trading Tips, And The 'Mag 7'-To-'Lag 7' Transition

Summary

  • MoneyShow's Mike Larson speaks with Ralph Acampora, Hedge Fund Advisor for Hedge Friend, and Craig Johnson, Managing Director and Senior Technical Analyst at Piper Sandler & Co.
  • Ralph and Craig both see the markets taking a breather in the near term, with Craig seeing a 5-10% trading range up or down for a few months and Ralph expecting a late-year run.
  • They also believe the rally will broaden out and see more rotation, with Craig predicting the "Mag 7" will become the "Lag 7."
  • Among their favorite sectors and stocks: Small caps, biotechs, financials, industrials, Accenture, and Coinbase Global.

Benjamin Franklin On A One Hundred Dollar Bill With American Flag And Gold Bar High Quality

Darren415

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Transcript

Larson: At February's Las Vegas Money Show/TradersEXPO, Ralph Acampora and Craig Johnson sat down for a fireside chat to discuss which sectors appealed to them this year.

[CLIP]

Acampora: People get very

Comments

