Direct Lending Outlook High Return Potential, More Deal Activity

Mar. 08, 2024 9:00 AM ETVPC
Summary

  • In our view, 2024 could extend the trend of rewarding years for investors in direct lending strategies.
  • High interest rates in 2023 cooled deal activity, which had hit record levels in 2021 and 2022.
  • Looking ahead, we are optimistic that we’ll see another year of strong performance in direct lending strategies, driven by attractive asset yields and resilient fundamental performance among middle market borrowers.

Hand pass thru yellow punched paper with red increasing graph and percentage for financial banking increase interest rate or mortgage investment dividend from business growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

By Brent Humphries & David Kuck

Asset yields may be slightly lower this year. But for disciplined managers with strong portfolios, we think the return potential exceeds historical levels.

In our view, 2024 could extend the

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.57K Followers
