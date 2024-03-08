bjdlzx

Overview

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX:HWX:CA) is Canadian oil & natural gas producer, where the vast majority of its production is from heavy oil. I last covered Headwater in September of 2023, and that article can be found here.

Figure 1 - Source: Headwater Q4-23 MDA

This is a smaller oil producer which has managed to grow its production aggressively over the last few years, mostly organically, without blowing out the share count excessively. So, the production growth has been impressive in both absolute terms and on a per share basis.

Figure 2 - Source: Headwater Quarterly Reports

Headwater is relatively unique in its very high percentage exposure to heavy oil production, which has the potential to be beneficial going forward, with the Trans Mountain Pipeline expected to come online relatively soon. Another good feature of Headwater is its complete lack of debt, which naturally makes it more resilient in a period of weaker oil prices.

The company yesterday releases its Q4 2023 results, and I will, throughout this article, focus on that result.

Q4 2023 Results

The quarterly production in Q4 was 19,939 boe/d, up 11% from 18,027 boe/d in the prior quarter. The annual production was 18,038 boe/d in 2023, which was at guidance. The annual production has grown substantially from 12,841 boe/d in 2022, and the guidance is 20,000 boe/d and 22,000 boe/d for 2024 and 2025. So, the growth story is expected to continue, although at a slightly slower pace.

Figure 3 - Source: Headwater Quarterly Reports

Headwater reported an impressive adjusted funds flow of C$82.0M in Q4, compared to C$80.9M in Q3 last year. Net income declined slightly to C$45.5M in Q4 from C$49.7M in Q3.

Figure 4 - Source: Headwater Quarterly Reports

This quarter-over-quarter growth in adjusted funds flow is especially impressive when we consider the fact that the realized price for Headwater declined 19% or C$16.6/boe in Q4 compared to Q3. The reason for the resilient adjusted funds flow was primarily the higher production volume and lower royalties. The company had a decent size hedging gain during the quarter as well.

We did in Q4 see the discount to heavy oil increase substantially, which is the primary reason for the large drop in the realized price for Headwater. This trend has reversed in 2024, where the discount is now back at a relatively low level compared to history, likely due to seasonal factors and because the Trans Mountain pipeline commissioning is approaching. So, we can expect the net back to improve in the coming quarter.

Figure 5 - Source: Headwater Quarterly Reports

Headwater did also announce a reserve update for 2023, with a 33% increase in proved producing reserves and a massive 51% increase in total proved plus probable reserves. These were very healthy reserve replacement ratios of 183% and 368%.

Figure 6 - Source: Headwater Presentation

Guidance & Valuation

The 2024 guidance is mostly unchanged for Headwater, with one minor change of a C$20M increase to the exploration budget. This means the projected free cash flow for 2024 has decreased slightly.

Figure 7 - Source: Historical Reported Numbers & Company Guidance

Based on a $75/bbl WTI price (CL1:COM), we can in the figure above see that the free cash flow is in 2024 expected to cover the dividend of C$0.1 per quarter, and not much more. The 2024 free cash flow yield is around 6% and the dividend yield is 5.7% using the latest share price.

The free cash flow is expected to tick up in 2025, due to a combination of higher production and a lower capex budget, where the projected free cash flow yield is around 8-9%.

Conclusion

Purely based on the near-term valuation, it is fair to say Headwater Exploration Inc. is not the cheapest company in the industry. However, it is one of the better managed companies, with a very high percentage exposure to liquids, an extremely good operating margin, and no financial leverage.

I also think the 2024 & 2025 production numbers could be rather conservative based on what the company has managed to deliver historically and the size of the current capital investments. So, I would not be surprised if the company surprised to the upside over the coming year.

I consequently think Headwater Exploration Inc. stock is a relatively good buy here, with the Trans Mountain Pipeline likely to make sure the discount to heavy oil will be lower in the future.

