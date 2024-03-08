EGT/iStock via Getty Images

Ecopetrol S.A. is the third-largest energy and infrastructure group in Latin America. In 2023, they boasted a 14.4% ROAE. Their total production is the highest it has been since 2015, but their share price is down almost 50% from its 2019 price when oil was trading at $50-60/bbl. I believe the market is overestimating the risk of the left-wing Colombian leader and the increasing debt levels for Ecopetrol. Concurrently, the decreasing oil price has been putting downward pressure on the stock. Together with my long-term bullish thesis for oil, I believe Ecopetrol is undervalued and is a buy.

Good Results 2023 (Ecopetrol)

My Oil Thesis

Since Ecopetrol is so heavily correlated with oil prices, we'll first go over the oil fundamentals. With daily oil demand for 101 million barrels (Statista) in 2023, at a price of $80/bbl, oil is the largest commodity market at a market size of over 2.5 trillion dollars. Despite sharp drops from 2022 peaks, commodity prices remain at high levels (World Bank, 2023). Having an oil producer in your portfolio also hedges against inflation as oil is negatively correlated to USD.

A declining fossil fuel market doesn't mean that Ecopetrol's $20 billion USD market cap will have to follow lower without first rewarding its shareholders. In 2023 alone Ecopetrol plans to distribute 14.7% of their current market cap in dividends. Investing against a headwind does, however, require a larger margin of safety. As many smaller players are pushed out of the shrinking oil market, only the lowest-cost players with integrated value chains will survive.

As the world is clearly evolving towards net-zero emissions with goals of reaching this by 2050, the oil industry is poised to lose market share in the energy sector over the long term. However, oil demand is believed to peak only anywhere between 2030 and 2040 (EIA). The global energy market is still rapidly growing, fueled by population growth and industrialization. As a good example of global growth, here are India's main uses for oil by sector and how they are projected to grow by 2045 (OPEC).

Oil Demand in India by Sector. (OPEC)

The global economy is expected to continue growing at 3% real GDP over the next decades, largely pushed forward mainly by Asian countries like India and China. This growth in the energy sector leaves enough room for the growth in oil and renewables to grow next to one another, even if renewables might take some of their market share.

Energy Demand Growth (OPEC, World Oil Outlook 2023)

The oil industry is inherently cyclical. Times of high oil prices create large capital investment in oil followed by oversupply which is again followed by lower prices and lower capital investment sending prices higher. To try to time the cycle we have to try to assess when the cycle is in its downturn and demand will exceed supply. And it's projected that investment has peaked and that capex will now only go down over the next half-decade causing the supply gap.

Global upstream (oil only) capital expenditure (OPEC)

The oil industry is an oligopolistic market with heavy regulation. This suggests that Ecopetrol is a price-taker and their fate is entirely dependent on the market price for crude oil to generate positive free cash flow. This is advantageous for investors since it reduces the amount of variables we rely on. This simplification of our analysis means we now only need to determine the future for oil, assuming Ecopetrol is a sound investment vehicle to get to oil.

In 2024, they [Oil Prices] are expected to average $81/bbl in response to slowing demand and improved non-OPEC supplies and stay around this level in 2025. - World Bank, 2023

However, as history has shown, oil prices are never stable. Considering the recent volatility of the American market, it would be unrealistic to expect that oil prices will remain flat this time around. The big returns are made when the volatility index returns back to its mean after a spike. With volatility at all-time lows, the 2020 crisis is out of sight and the oil sector is now easily mistaken for a passive investment. The expectation for continuous linear growth in market cap for oil stocks in the future seems unthinkable from my point of view.

Data by YCharts

A possible explanation why oil prices haven't been so volatile the past year can be attributed to the large inventories which have been built up in the years prior (EIA, 2024). This doesn't mean that there have been no recent problems. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Red Sea Attacks, located at choke points accounting for 12% of the total oil supply (EIA, 2024) are still on the edge of causing a lot of trouble. The vulnerable supply chain alone could allow the next volatility spike to send oil prices higher.

Consumption to outweigh production in the short term. (EIA) (EIA)

While the independent EIA believes these short-term fluctuations will quickly be restored, J.P. Morgan sees things differently. They mentioned in their report that they believe a higher risk premium will emerge related to diminishing spare oil production capacity and geopolitical tensions… and are here for longer.

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been depleting its spare capacity as well as OPEC, which is now ramping up production to meet rising demand. Lowered spare capacity can also be attributed to higher interest rates which make it more costly to hold reserves. Lower supply means an added risk premium and thus higher prices.

OPEC Spare Capacity (EIA) Data by YCharts

In conclusion, I'm bullish on oil in the long run. With strong demand growth over the next years and declining oil projects, it's only a matter of time before a potential risk materializes causing inventories to tighten. On November 2, 2023, J.P. Morgan stated they've turned bullish as they predict an emerging supply-demand gap beyond 2025.

Oil Supply Gap (J.P. Morgan)

Business Overview

Now, let's discuss whether Ecopetrol is a healthy vehicle to get exposure to the bullish oil trend. Ecopetrol Group is the third-largest energy and infrastructure group in Latin America, where it has established an integrated value chain. With most of their operations in Colombia, Ecopetrol carries some additional risk. Aswath Damodaran suggests adding a 3% country risk premium in 2024.

Ecopetrol's presence in Latin America. (Ecopetrol)

Most of its revenue comes from its gas and crude production, where they produced 737,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in 2023. They transported 1.1 million and refined a total of 420,000 in their refineries in Barrancabermeja and Cartagena, with refining margins of 15.7 and 19.7 respectively.

As a national oil company, Ecopetrol's main focus lies on transitioning towards a net zero emissions group, along with other social objectives. In 2023 alone, Ecopetrol ended up investing 27.2 T COP to accelerate the energy transition and reach energy security. As they diversify away from hydrocarbons, they aim for ROACE between 8% - 10%.

Ecopetrols projected diversification from hydrocarbons. (Ecopetrol)

In August 2021, they acquired a 51.4% stake in ISA for 3.6B USD, showcasing their initiative for the development of the energy transition. ISA's ROIC only hovers around 5% historically, albeit more stably. ISA is the largest energy transmission company in Latin America, they also generate revenue through tolls on its roads and through its telecom segment. Because of their intense capital investment, ISA is planned to grow from the current 15% EBITDA contribution, to 25% in 2030.

Capex distribution (Ecopetrol)

With current production costs of 10.9 USD per barrel, Ecopetrol is bound to be competitive in the future. Their current reserves have an average life of 7.6 years, and as Ecopetrol continues to explore new reserves, they will continue to grow. Last year, their reserves in the Permian Basin contributed 9% of EBITDA, and they got an impressive 88% EBITDA margin. Their average life of reserves has been hovering around 8 years over the past years.

Reserves Average Life (Ecopetrol)

Balance Sheet

Ecopetrol aims for long-term Gross Debt/EBITDA < 2.5x. With their current debt balance at 27.7B USD, they sit at a 1.7 ratio. On January 13, 2023, Ecopetrol issued a 2B USD bond at an 8.875% yield. They claim in their prospectus that approximately 75% of the bond is for increasing growth and the remaining 25% is expected to be allocated to operational continuity. The proceeds were partially used to repurchase 2025 bonds, probably just to optimize short-term liquidity. The high yield on this bond can be explained partially because they are operating in Colombia. The Colombian 10-year bond currently sits at almost a 10% yield. As they haven't diluted shareholders in the past, this possibility remains in case the situation worsens.

Colombia 10Y Bond Yield. (World Government Bonds)

Colombian Politics

It is important to note that the Colombian state currently has an 88.5% stake in Ecopetrol, meaning that Ecopetrol incentives are aligned with its government, which can be interpreted both ways. After Gustavo Petro won the 2022 runoff with 50.42% of the votes, he imposed some changes. According to Reuters:

The new law states that oil companies will be taxed an additional 5% when international prices are between $67.3 and $75 per barrel. That then becomes an additional 10% when prices are between $75 and $82.2 per barrel and then 15% if they climb any higher.

The Ecopetrol effective tax rate for 2023 was 36.6% compared to 31.4% in 2022, mainly due to the windfall tax established by the recent tax reform.

As this is the first leftist leader in decades, some feared that he would radically remove fossil fuels in the country. He is definitely aggressively moving towards this goal. Colombia is currently being run for 75% on renewable energy sources. It is however much more likely that this will happen generally as Ecopetrol indicates in its presentations. Mr. Petro is turning towards tourism to replace the void that will be left by the fading away of its oil sector. But as we've seen worldwide with oil-dependent countries, this doesn't happen in an instant.

Valuation

Discarding external factors, in my view Ecopetrol is clearly undervalued. In 2023, Ecopetrol reached an EBITDA of COP60.7 trillion, or 70% of its market cap. Their shares outstanding have been stable in the past, and they're promising a dividend in the future. They plan a 67% payout ratio of 12.8T COP or 14.7% of their 87.167T market cap (6-K-Dividends-2023). Ecopetrol is a strong business with high ROIC and EBITDA margins.

Ecopetrol performance (Ecopetrol)

Now, let's make some assumptions for a valuation.

Stable oil prices above $75/bbl and therefore 40% EBITDA margins.

5X EBITDA Terminal Multiple.

Discount rate of 13%.

With this stable, but conservative outlook, I end up with a fair value of 31.8B USD, or $15.4 per share.

Cash Flow vs. Capex (Ecopetrol)

The current market price of Ecopetrol seems too low, assuming Ecopetrol is consistently able to sell its oil near current prices. However, as established, the oil sector is highly cyclical, and I believe the current valuation leaves some downside risk, refraining me from rating Ecopetrol a Strong Buy.

It's all about the risk/reward, which currently seems slightly positive in my eyes. The next volatility spike can be upwards as well as downwards, ideally, I want to position myself in a way in which there is only upside left after oil prices have already imploded. I also didn't include any growth, as historically Ecopetrol's production has been stagnating.

As per the 2023 transcript, there are some other general additional risks such as the El Niño phenomenon, security, and social unrest situations, and ongoing environmental permits.

Conclusion

Considering the volatility mentioned earlier, I would never recommend buying Ecopetrol for the dividend, as in the case of a crisis, the loss of capital far outweighs the benefit of the dividend you can receive. Currently, Ecopetrol seems undervalued with a positive risk/reward, but it's still a high-risk investment because of the political environment in Colombia and the oil volatility. However, as long as oil doesn't fall too much, Ecopetrol should deliver high returns per share to shareholders.

If the past may be an indicator, it is only a matter of time before a panic hits the market, since oil companies don't deliver linear returns. As a value investor, I can only recommend waiting for such a storm to receive huge discounts on Ecopetrol's future free cash flow, followed by large capital gains when the storm settles.