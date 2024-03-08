9% Yield I Just Added To My Portfolio

Summary

  • I just spent $60,000 on these shares with a yield over 9%.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT has not filed their 10-K report on time, but preliminary results suggest positive performance for other mortgage REITs.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage's book value per share dropped over 9%, the worst among the agency mortgage REITs we cover.
  • Dynex Capital, AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital Management saw the highest increase in book value per share among agency mortgage REITs.
Dog with fancy retro googles on grey background.

walik/E+ via Getty Images

The mortgage REITs have finished reporting. Well, ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is in a strange spot. They haven’t filed a 10-K. They did file a form indicating that they won’t be able to file their 10-K in a timely manner. However, we have the preliminary results and those should be good enough for the assessment.

Today we finally got the update from Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI). CHMI’s book value per share was garbage. Book value per share fell over 9%.

That compares negatively to all other agency mortgage REITs. The second worst of the agency mortgage REITs was Two Harbors (TWO) and they were only down 1%.

All of the other agency mortgage REITs saw book value increase.

The three stars for that group were:

  • Dynex Capital (DX) +8.7%
  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) +7.7%
  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) +6.5%

The rest weren’t bad, but those clearly stood out.

Looking at the hybrid mortgage REITs, the most impressive performance goes to MFA Financial (MFA). They beat on earnings while delivering a +3.7% change in book value per share.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) came in strong on earnings, but managed to lose 7.3% of their book value per share. Not great.

Our Allocations

Our common share positions in the sector are still a bit light. That’s light for us as experts on the sector rather than light for someone who with no interest in the sector. For someone with no interest in the sector, the typical allocation would be well under 1%. That’s fine. For people with no expertise in the sector, this isn’t a good place to play. I don’t want to chase them away though. If we didn’t have people to trade against, how would we make money?

Thankfully, there are always investors willing to buy at the highs and sell at the lows.

I’ve been allocating much more capital to the preferred shares and some to the baby bonds. I find the preferred shares and baby bonds tend to offer a better risk reward profile. They provide a suitable amount of income, which leads to much higher total returns over most measurement periods, and they are far less volatile.

Recent Purchase

I want to talk about our recent purchase.

Yesterday, we bought shares of MFAN:

Chart

StreetSmart Edge

MFAN is the baby bond from MFA Financial. Shares dipped were dipping recently, so we opened a position. We verified that the weakness was not related to weakness in the common shares (which were doing fine) and was not the result of rising five-year Treasury rates (they were down moderately).

Great, that’s what we wanted to see.

We expect shares to have a larger dividend for the first period. Since these are baby bonds, it's common to refer to the payment as a “dividend” even though it is interest.

Thanks to the interest accrual, the stripped price is about $.43 lower than the current price.

The bonds have a coupon rate of 8.875%. That’s a fairly attractive yield. Combine that with the lower stripped price and we end up with a yield to maturity over 9%. Maturity should be 2/15/2029, though they could be called starting 2/15/2026.

Since these are baby bonds, we generally expect the prices to be pretty stable. However, a huge swing in credit spreads or Treasury rates could move prices materially.

I like this investment because it should be fairly boring. I picked up 2,399 shares. Here's the screenshot. I don't use pretend money.

Large stock purchase

Charles Schwab

To free up the cash, I had to sell some of my iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV). I use that to get a better interest rate on my cash.

I would expect these shares to generally trade between $24.20 and $25.90, absent some significant changes in the credit market or interest rates.

Updated Charts

The charts we have below are updated to use the values for the end of Q4 2023. We wait to do the update until we have data on all or almost all of the stocks in the sector. We don’t want to be using Q4 2023 for one stock and Q3 2023 for another stock. That would lead to a stupid comparison if the quarter was particularly strong or weak.

Make sure to check out the charts for sector comparisons.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

RC

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

RITM

FBRT

CSWC

DX

CIM

ACRE

ARCC

TWO

NYMT

GPMT

TSLX

ORC

MFA

TPVG

ARR

MITT

OCSL

CHMI

GAIN

IVR

GBDC

EARN

SLRC

OBDC

TCPC

PFLT

FSK

MFIC

PSEC

If you’re looking for a stock that I haven’t mentioned yet, you’ll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won’t find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, EARN, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Notes on Chart Sorting

Within each type of security, the sorting is usually based on risk ratings. However, it's quite common to have a few shares that are tied. When the shares are tied for risk rating, the sorting becomes arbitrary. There may occasionally be errors where a share’s position is not updated quickly following a change in the risk rating. That can happen because the charts come from a separate system. When I update the system we use for members, it doesn’t change the order in the charts.

When I say “within each type of security,” I’m referencing categories such as "agency mortgage REITs." The “hybrid mortgage REITs” are all listed after the “agency mortgage REITs." However, that does not mean RC (lowest hybrid) has a higher risk rating than the highest agency mortgage REIT. Each batch is presented by themselves.

PMT and RITM are tied for risk rating.

Finally, there’s an outlier. We don’t cover EARN. However, it was frequently requested for this series. Consequently, I added it to the charts. The important part here is that EARN was never assigned a risk rating. Since it has no assigned risk rating, it got lumped in at the top. However, I do not believe EARN would actually get a higher risk rating than IVR. I believe EARN would actually be less risky than IVR.

This could probably be written better. If someone feels inclined to take it upon themselves to write a section that is objectively better at communicating these points, I would be interested in using it. I’m grateful to have the best readers on Seeking Alpha. I attribute this to self-selection bias. I include enough things to offend the dumb people that I’m left with the best readers.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the quarter indicated in the chart. We use the current estimated (proprietary estimates) book value per share to determine our targets and trading decisions. It's available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly “Core EPS” metric. Presently, a few other REITs also have no consensus estimate.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it's possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

These charts were easy to make but awful to upload. This time they won't be in a table. Doesn't matter. You can see the data.

Chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share and Baby Bond Charts

I changed the coloring a bit. We needed to adjust to include that the first fixed-to-floating shares have transitioned over to floating rates. When a share is already floating, the stripped yield may be different from the “Floating Yield on Price” due to changes in interest rates. For instance, NLY-F already has a floating rate. However, the rate is only reset once per three months. The stripped yield is calculated using the upcoming projected dividend payment and the “Floating Yield on Price” is based on where the dividend would be if the rate reset today. In my opinion, for these shares the “Floating Yield on Price” is clearly the more important metric.

Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum
Chart

The REIT Forum

Note: Shares that are classified as “Other” are not necessarily the same. For the purpose of these charts, I lumped all of them together as “Other." Now there are only two left, PMT-A and PMT-B. Those both have the same issue. Management claims the shares will be fixed-rate, even though the prospectus says they should be fixed-to-floating.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we're still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

GAINN

$23.97

7.54%

5.00%

7.54%

4/6/2024

$1.26

GAINN

Prospectus

GAINL

$25.50

7.89%

8.00%

7.89%

8/1/2025

$2.52

GAINL

Prospectus

GAINZ

$22.70

7.55%

4.88%

7.55%

4/6/2024

$2.53

GAINZ

Prospectus

RCC

$23.93

8.75%

5.75%

8.75%

4/6/2024

$1.34

RCC

Prospectus

RCB

$24.10

8.41%

6.20%

8.41%

4/6/2024

$1.19

RCB

Prospectus

Second batch:

Ticker

Price

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

NLY-F

$25.17

10.51%

10.56%

10.53%

4/6/2024

-$0.12

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$25.13

9.71%

9.74%

9.73%

4/6/2024

-$0.09

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$24.98

6.76%

6.75%

10.60%

6/30/2024

$0.44

NLY-I

Prospectus

RC-E

$19.00

8.70%

6.50%

8.70%

6/10/2026

$9.85

RC-E

Prospectus

DX-C

$23.95

7.30%

6.90%

11.70%

4/15/2025

$3.21

DX-C

Prospectus

AGNCN

$25.73

10.69%

10.78%

10.61%

4/6/2024

-$0.10

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCM

$24.77

7.03%

6.88%

10.15%

4/15/2024

$0.68

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCO

$24.37

6.76%

6.50%

11.00%

10/15/2024

$1.87

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$23.44

6.62%

6.13%

11.11%

4/15/2025

$3.49

AGNCP

Prospectus

AGNCL

$23.51

8.38%

7.75%

9.16%

10/15/2027

$8.78

AGNCL

Prospectus

ARR-C

$20.96

8.39%

7.00%

8.39%

1/28/2025

$5.64

ARR-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$20.69

9.22%

7.50%

9.22%

4/6/2024

$4.74

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$23.88

7.17%

6.75%

11.45%

10/30/2024

$2.40

EFC-A

Prospectus

EFC-B

$20.91

7.58%

6.25%

11.01%

1/30/2027

$8.80

EFC-B

Prospectus

EFC-C

$24.36

9.01%

8.63%

9.62%

4/30/2028

$9.83

EFC-C

Prospectus

EFC-D

$21.48

8.30%

7.00%

8.30%

4/6/2024

$3.90

EFC-D

Prospectus

EFC-E

$25.22

8.33%

8.25%

11.36%

4/6/2024

$0.23

EFC-E

Prospectus

RITM-A

$24.57

7.72%

7.50%

11.72%

8/15/2024

$1.39

RITM-A

Prospectus

RITM-B

$24.29

7.42%

7.13%

11.69%

08/15/2024

$1.62

RITM-B

Prospectus

RITM-C

$22.66

7.11%

6.38%

11.77%

02/15/2025

$3.96

RITM-C

Prospectus

RITM-D

$22.90

7.73%

7.00%

11.39%

11/15/2026

$6.93

RITM-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$23.44

8.68%

8.13%

12.20%

4/6/2024

$1.68

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$23.26

8.61%

8.00%

12.46%

6/15/2024

$2.24

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$19.20

8.80%

6.75%

8.80%

8/24/2026

$9.92

PMT-C

Prospectus

Third batch:

Ticker

Price

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-C

$23.00

7.98%

7.25%

11.66%

1/27/2025

$3.82

TWO-C

Prospectus

TWO-A

$22.93

8.98%

8.13%

12.43%

4/27/2027

$8.67

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$22.50

8.59%

7.63%

12.32%

7/27/2027

$9.17

TWO-B

Prospectus

MFA-B

$20.96

8.95%

7.50%

8.95%

4/6/2024

$4.06

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$21.52

7.56%

6.50%

12.71%

3/31/2025

$5.10

MFA-C

Prospectus

CIM-A

$20.79

9.64%

8.00%

9.64%

4/6/2024

$4.33

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$24.39

8.21%

8.00%

11.68%

4/6/2024

$0.73

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-D

$24.13

8.30%

8.00%

11.38%

4/6/2024

$0.99

CIM-D

Prospectus

CIM-C

$20.75

9.35%

7.75%

12.47%

9/30/2025

$7.24

CIM-C

Prospectus

IVR-B

$24.51

7.91%

7.75%

10.99%

12/27/2024

$1.95

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$22.61

8.30%

7.50%

12.03%

9/27/2027

$8.96

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$23.00

8.70%

7.88%

13.28%

1/15/2025

$3.98

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTL

$19.37

9.03%

6.88%

15.04%

10/15/2026

$10.37

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTN

$22.18

9.18%

8.00%

12.94%

10/15/2027

$10.33

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$17.65

10.11%

7.00%

10.11%

1/15/2027

$12.61

NYMTZ

Prospectus

GPMT-A

$16.70

10.70%

7.00%

17.05%

11/30/2026

$13.33

GPMT-A

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$23.28

8.96%

8.20%

8.96%

4/6/2024

$2.12

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$24.25

8.65%

8.25%

11.76%

4/15/2024

$1.20

CHMI-B

Prospectus

MITT-A

$19.30

10.71%

8.25%

10.71%

4/6/2024

$5.77

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$18.82

10.65%

8.00%

10.65%

4/6/2024

$6.25

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$23.40

8.56%

8.00%

12.91%

9/17/2024

$2.57

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$23.95

9.16%

8.63%

12.23%

7/30/2024

$2.14

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$22.42

8.93%

7.88%

8.93%

5/21/2026

$7.14

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

