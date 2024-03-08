A Goldilocks February Jobs Report: Stocks Rally, Yields Ease, Dollar Drops

Torsten Asmus

The February jobs report revealed a hot 275,000 employment gain, significantly above the +200,000 consensus. It was the 38th straight monthly rise in the headline nonfarm payroll ("NFP") number. The unemployment rate, however, jumped significantly to 3.9% - the highest since January 2022 and 0.2ppt above expectations. Average hourly earnings rose less than forecast, up just 0.1% on a month-over-month basis and down from a 0.6% rise in January. Average hourly earnings are now up 4.3% from a year ago. January’s jobs jolt was moderated from the initial read, and that was the growing consensus coming into the February NFP report.

January payrolls were revised lower from 317,000 to just 229,000 as there were criticisms that early-year seasonal adjustments were major, and that appears to have been true. Two-month revisions were indeed very highly negative to the tune of –167,000 jobs.

Average weekly hours rose to 34.3, the highest since last November and a material rise from 34.1 in January, so that was a hot number, but coupled with a light earnings number, it was not seen as all that inflationary. The Labor Force Participation Rate was unchanged at 62.5, a tick lower than the consensus while the U-6 underemployment rate inched up to 7.3%. The volatile Household Survey, meanwhile, showed a steep 184,000 loss of jobs – it was the third consecutive drop in household employment.

A Solid February Jobs Report, January Numbers Revised Softer

Christian Fromhertz

The Employment Picture Remains "Good, Not Great"

BLS

The Unemployment Rate Jumps 0.2 Percentage Points, Remains Under 4%

Charlie Bilello

Strong Education & Leisure Employment Gains

Liz Ann Sonders

It was a volatile swing across markets in the moments after the jobs report hit the tape. The 10-year yield (US10Y) rose initially, but then dropped back toward the morning’s lows. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate remains near its softest yield since early February. The dollar, meanwhile, is under 103 – its weakest level since the middle of January.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Drops Closer to 4%

TradingView

US Dollar Index (DXY) Falls Further

TradingView

Stock market futures rose after the 8:30 a.m. ET release. I suspect the markets liked to see that January’s numbers were broadly moderated from the first release while the rise in unemployment is seen as a healthy sign for the Fed. Interest rate cuts remain on the table starting in the middle of this year as inflation likely continues to moderate.

The current policy rate remains highly restrictive considering that the real Fed Funds rate is close to three percentage points to the positive sign. The soft-landing narrative keeps playing out given a normalizing labor market and slowly easing wage gains.

As it stands, rate traders now see about a 30% chance of the first cut coming at the May meeting, but a greater probability is seen at the June FOMC gathering.

Gold, which had made fresh all-time highs earlier this week, surged another $20 to near $2200 for the first time. Lower interest rates and a weak dollar have been key catalysts for the precious metal.

A June Rate Cut Expected, 85bps of Easing Priced Into 2024

CME FedWatch Tool

The Bottom Line

The February jobs report was just about exactly what the bulls wanted to see. The Goldilocks soft-landing narrative continues to unfold, though we still want to see further evidence of easing inflation in next week’s CPI report and the PCE numbers later in the month. For now, a stronger-than-expected headline NFP came alongside wage growth that was weaker than expected and sharply lower compared with the pace seen in January.

It appears the first month of the year featured unusually significant seasonal adjustments. The uptick in the unemployment rate was seen as bullish – S&P 500 futures rose to fresh all-time highs in the premarket while the 10-year Treasury Note yield dipped closer to the 4% mark. The US Dollar Index fell, helping to lift gold prices. All signs point to a mid-year initial cut and perhaps three quarter-point eases this year.