Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

February Jobs Report: A Mulligan After January Shocker

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, according to the Labor Department’s closely watched monthly report.
  • The gains were above expectations and not quite a return to earth following shocking beats in both December and January.
  • Data from the prior two months, however, were revised down by a collective 167,000 jobs. Unemployment also ticked higher in February.
  • With markets trading precariously at record highs, stocks were more susceptible to increased selling pressure.
  • I view February's job details as a neutral reading despite the higher-than-expected headline growth.
Mature businesswoman smiles encouragingly at unrecognizable female job applicant

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. job growth didn't quite fall back to earth after soaring past estimates in both December and January. But downward revisions for prior months suggest growth may not be as strong as initially advertised.

On Friday, the Labor Department reported

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.12K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

c
connecon88
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (228)
"December's jobs data was revised down by 43,000 to 290,000. And more notably, January's job surge was reduced by 124,000 to 229,000."

35% revision for Jan? Consider the Labor Dept's books officially cooked.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (9.33K)
40,000 were government jobs. What happens when you subtract those out?
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (1.49K)
@BIZUN1973 Good point. Same with healthcare as well. The two sectors have been the primary drivers of growth over the last year, though there has been broadening in more recent periods.
J
Johann Galt
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (624)
No comment that January numbers, which the title characterizes as "a January shocker", were revised down by 30%? Why pretend any of this data is accurate?
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (1.49K)
@Johann Galt Thank you for the input. The data is often subject to revisions, particularly around the holiday season. Looking at February, it's very possible the data could itself be revised in March. So I hear you on your points. Thank you very much for sharing!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.