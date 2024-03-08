FroggyFrogg

Dear readers/followers,

It's been some time since I updated my thesis on Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOY) (OTCPK:AXFOF). My last article on the company can be found here, and it was, as I've rated it for a while, a "HOLD". I've viewed Axfood as fully valued for some time. While I am conscious of the possibility of an upward movement to over 300 SEK/share for the native share price, I am nonetheless cautious of buying the company at any price above 235 SEK, as trends currently are.

I may raise this PT in the future to reflect different upsides for this company, but Axfood, since the privatization and pulling off ICA AB from the stock market, remains virtually the only FMCG in the entire Swedish market that investors can actually buy. This provides a certain degree of "crowding" to this investment, which I believe further inflates an already inflated valuation.

Axfood is a superb business. It's a dominant player in the Swedish FMCG market, with impressive operating margins above the industry average. The company has shown strong sales growth and outperformed the broader market thanks to excellent selections and competitive prices. Since my last article the investment is slightly up, and I want to be clear, the company is over 3% of my entire portfolio.

And that is after selling over 80% of my original investment. Axfood was one of my very first positions, I bought it at less than 120 SEK, and at most, I had a YoC of almost 7%. Then came covid and I sold everything at over 320 SEK for a massive 100%+ profit.

The company has never reached these heights again, so I believe it was the right choice.

Let me update you for the full year and show you the investment characteristics of Sweden's largest public grocer.

Axfood - The 2024E update

So, I bought back quite a few shares when the company went below 235 SEK about a year ago or so. That investment has already popped again. As I am writing this article, Axfood is trading at 290 SEK/share.

I've already gone ahead and sold, for about 5% of my position, a few covered calls in the 310-320 strike range, over 325 with the premiums included. I'm also keeping a very close eye on the company and on the respective premiums for options to be able to secure either a similar upside or to be quick on the rotation button when the company reaches levels that justify this.

At one time, I was a B&H investor, and you may notice that this way of speaking does not sound like B&H. I would say that I'm now buy-and-hold until a better opportunity comes along, and if the valuation of the original investment has reached a good "maturity".

This obviously opens the door up for massive mistakes - a few smaller ones I've made. But it also saves me from mistakes of not selling - such as this one with Castellum.

Castellum Share price (Google Finance)

I bought Castellum way back in 2013 and held it all the way to 210 before I sold. I did not forecast the dividend cut or crash beyond 2021 - but I thought the valuation was extremely inflated. The same with another Swedish RE company. My strategy in this case ensured an over 100% RoR once again and saved me from a massive decline almost down to a negative RoR excluding dividends.

So for me, my strategy works - and I will continue to apply this to Axfood and other investments as well.

Axfood reported FY23. Results during FY23 were excellent, as one might expect from a class-leading FMCG. The company is battling food price inflation which is heavily impacting the Food Retail trade, and while it has been going down, the impact of this cannot be overstated for the Swedish consumer.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

Consumers here are certainly getting "squeezed". However, Axfood is walking the tightrope quite well, while managing to outperform the broader indices. Retail sales for the company were up 8.7% in the period, compared to 6% for the broader market. On a 2-year basis, Axfood is up 28.2% - the market is up 14.1%.

Are you seeing why I am investing in Axfood?

Market outperformance is a sort of the M.O. for the business. Axfood has recorded over 10 years of market share gains, and that is something very few companies manage. Retail sales, net sales, and revenues for the company were very impressive for the year. Operating profit was up as well, driven both by price increases and good cost control on the part of the company's side. The company managed to increase its operating margin to an adjusted basis of almost 4% - and while this may seem low, it's almost market-leading on a global basis when it comes to FMCG or grocers.

The company's various segments did well. Willys continued to outperform.

Willys IR (Willys IR)

Hemköp, which typically grows slower, but is the company's city-center bodega/market, grew more than even Willys at double digits. The company is in the midst of modernizing all of its 330+ nationwide stores. However, the company's city-center locations coupled with less effective staffing (more staff, less space) have resulted in an operating margin decline for this period below 4% to 3.9%, down from 4.2%. This was, as expected, due to salary increases, rental increases, and other factors which play less into the equation in other segments. Snabbgross and DagAb, the company's commercial operations and logistics, performed well - and DagAb also includes the company's various smaller investments in delis, apothecaries/pharmacies, etc.

Axfood IR (Axfood IR)

As you can see, Dagab is by far the lowest-margin business - which is natural when you consider that this is the company's segment that contains more of the investments that compared to the other parts can be characterized as more "uncertain".

However, on a high basis, there were no worries for Axfood. Yes, inflation is something to consider, and yes, we see wages and other issues impacting the bottom line, but Axfood is defending its market position. The company recorded a double-digit net sales increase as well as an increase in adjusted operating profit, finishing with a strong operating margin that despite the current environment has stayed stable at 4.4%. This is one of the best operating margins in the industry, and the reasons for it are things I've gone through in my previous articles on Axfood.

Fundamentals remain solid, net debt is down below 10B SEK with an equity ratio of around 24%. The leverage multiple is less than 1.6x. If Axfood so desired, they could invest in, or do a lot more - but part of what I like about the company is that it doesn't run into "left field" for the sake of running.

It remains a very solid if low-yielding grocery business. The company's ROCE is over 20% as of the end of this year. The outlook for the company is a continued expectation for growth, and Axfood expects to also continue to expand. New Hemköp and new Willys stores are being opened.

Let's look at company valuation.

Axfood Valuation - Plenty to like, but the price remains too high

So the reason why I did not "BUY" more Axfood recently was the valuation. Because even if you actually value the company as high as 24-25x P/E, the company's estimated annualized RoR with a 2-4% growth, does not come above 9-11%.

This is an insufficient RoR for me, and it should be an insufficient RoR for you as well if you're looking at similar companies and RoR like I am.

Consider also that Axfood, on a 20-year basis, also traded 5x below the current level of P/E, at around 18-20x, which I consider a far more likely long-term development target for a company that grows and trades like it does.

Axfood RoR (F.A.S.T graphs)

As you can, even if you allow for a conservative 20-year valuation of 18-19, your projected rate of return here is likely to be below 2% per year, and that is with the dividend included. If you have an argument as to why the company is likely to do a lot better, I welcome this - but I don't view the next year's bump as being enough justification for this.

I could go as high as 21-22x P/E for the long term, but even that generates sub-par RoR in this context.

I'm bumping my PT to 245 SEK per share, and I may raise this to 250 SEK if the company's performance is solid in the near term. But for the time being, I view many FMCGs as better-valued as things stand now.

The current yield of just below 3% isn't bad - but I don't see the upside here as likely.

I would say that it's a good idea to prepare to divest Axfood or consider rotation if the company starts "sniffing" the 310 SEK level or above. At that, even a 24-25x P/E will not generate even high single-digit returns, in my opinion.

I understand the investor flight to safety, as we're seeing and have seen with the current market trends and volatility. But you should not be paying any sort of valuation like this for a company, in my opinion, not even for a company such as this.

I say that Axfood is clearly fully valued here, and I would continue to view this as a "HOLD" - but I wouldn't rotate unless we start hitting the 310-320 SEK level, which is also where I put my current strikes of covered calls.

Questions? Let me know, otherwise, my current company thesis is here, and updated for 2024E.

Thesis

My thesis for Axfood includes wanting to own the only publicly traded FMCG company in Sweden at a good price. At that good price, it combines a 3-4%+ yield with an annual upside in the low double or high single digits, making for a compelling mix of quality and safety while offering market outperformance.

The company is a, to me, surefire investment at any price below 230 SEK. At anything above 245 SEK, it becomes dicey in terms of double-digit upside, at its current valuation and scale.

I've played the company both with puts and calls, and plan to sell some attractive covered calls if we see 290 SEK or above again while selling puts below 245 SEK, and constantly looking at the annualized appeal of buy-writes on a 12-month forward basis.

The company warrants a "HOLD" from me at 260 SEK/share, with a PT of 245/share at the very highest. This is updated for the 2024E period.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company lacks a meaningful market-beating upside on a forward basis at a price of over 290 SEK/share, and for that reason, I'm at a "HOLD" here.

