Milan_Jovic

Founded in 1994, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) is a company that develops telematics SaaS offerings, such as SVR / Stolen Vehicle Recovery and automatic vehicle location / AVL. ITRN's largest geographic markets include Israel and LatAm, especially Brazil. As of FY 2023, it has over 2.252 million subscribers.

Share performance has been average at best. ITRN went public at $13 in 2005, however, despite reaching an all-time high of $36 in 2019, it tumbled by over 27% over the next five years to reach $26, its trading price today. Nonetheless, ITRN appears to have gained some momentum since last year, with a 1-year return of 16.5%.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My 1-year price target of $30 presents an 11% upside from $26 today.

Financial Reviews

YCharts

The fundamentals are relatively decent. Growth has been steady between 9% - 10% for the past five years, with the exception of FY 2021, during COVID-19.

Performance for both the latest quarter, Q4, and FY 2023 as a whole, is also relatively solid, in my opinion. ITRN finished FY 2023 with a revenue of $320 million, a 9% YoY growth.

As per the latest quarterly results in Q4, the steady revenue growth was likely driven by a steady increase in subscriber growth. ITRN added 42k subscribers in Q4, surpassing the management's initial expectation of 30k - 35k.

Two other highlights worth noting that further demonstrate ITRN's solid Q4 are the dividend increase and also the decision to provide an EBITDA guidance. I believe both activities also demonstrate ITRN's financial promise. In Q4, ITRN increased its dividend to $8 million from $5 million in the prior quarter, a 60% increase YoY. In Q4, the management also provided EBITDA guidance, which is something it has not done in the past, citing business stability as the reason:

Starting from 2024, given the stability of our business and our ability to continue performing even during challenging times, we have decided to provide EBITDA guidance ahead. For 2024, we currently expect to report full year EBITDA of between $90 million and $95 million and expect to cross the $100 million EBITDA landmark in 2025.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

GAAP cash generation and profitability are steady and on an uptrend. ITRN generated over $77 million of cash from operations / OCF in FY 2023, over 28% more than what it used to deliver in the past. Net margin has also expanded from 2% to 15% over the past five years.

YCharts

In the past five years, ITRN has used its cash for share repurchases, dividend payments, and debt repayment. Given the steady profitability as of late, ITRN has also increased its quarterly dividend payments.

The diluted share count has also declined from over 21 million to 20 million, demonstrating the effect of share repurchases, while the debt-to-equity / DE ratio went down from almost 0.6x to pretty much zero today. Meanwhile, despite all of these activities, the cash level still stands at $53 million as of Q4 2023, the same as it was five years ago. This demonstrates disciplined balance sheet management, in my opinion.

Catalyst

Overall, I would categorize ITRN as a steady growth business with a bottom line focus. As commented by the management in the Q4 earnings call, ITRN's strategy is to grow its subscriber base to drive revenue growth while maintaining steady EBITDA and GAAP net margins. To achieve this, the management identified a few strategies, both in Israel and overseas.

In Israel, it aims to capture the opportunity from rising car ownership by leveraging its market-leading position by targeting insurance companies and car owners. I believe this is a sensible plan due to ITRN's market leadership and potentially strong brand recognition in the country, which should give it an edge when attracting individual customers like car owners.

Overseas, ITRN focuses on B2B customers such as car financing companies. I also think that this should be a good strategy, given the sizable TAM and also potentially higher demand for car financing in lower income geographies like LatAm, its second-largest market.

Given the EBITDA guidance, it appears that ITRN should also execute their growth plans by keeping operating expenses relatively flat, as it has done over the past year. This disciplined approach has allowed ITRN to maintain steady profitability and put it in a good position to consistently return capital back to shareholders, either through share repurchases or dividend payments.

Company Presentation

As part of its subscriber growth strategy, ITRN has considered targeting car and fleet financing companies in Brazil and Mexico as one of the key initiatives. In the Q4 earnings call, the management projects subscribers to consistently grow between 35k to 40k on a quarterly basis into 2024. For the FY, it would then amount to 140k to 160k.

I believe there could be a few near to medium-term catalysts to support ITRN's objectives in those relevant verticals, especially in Brazil. Making up 28% of the overall revenue in FY 2023, Brazil remains ITRN's second-largest market for ITRN in terms of revenues and also subscribers, which means that strong uptake there would drive a meaningful impact on subscribers growth.

Mordor Intelligence

In my opinion, subscriber growth in Brazil will be driven by the continuing strength in the used car market. In Brazil, there remains an attractive upside here, in my opinion. Despite looking like an established and steady market, a report by Mordor Intelligence suggests that the used car market in Brazil is still a $151 billion market today that is projected to grow above 4% CAGR.

Moreover, Brazil's economy is projected to remain resilient despite potentially slightly slowing, especially relative to what has been happening in its neighboring countries like Argentina. Overall, this suggests a steady spending outlook in 2024. Consequently, the steady demand growth for used cars going forward should drive the need for car financing, further driving demand for ITRN's offerings.

Company Presentation

I believe that ITRN is well-positioned to capture this subscriber growth opportunity, given its established partnerships with key stakeholders in the telematics industry in Brazil, such as insurance companies, channel partners, and even telco operators. While insurance companies serve as a sales channel for ITRN in Brazil, relationships with telecom operators, for instance, have been key to enabling ITRN to comply with the local regulations:

In Brazil, very few providers of wireless telecommunications services obtain the required permits for the erection of transmission antennas due to the nature of the approval process. Currently, we do not have such permits (except Anatel permits). In Brazil, we try to minimize our risk by locating most of our equipment in sub-leased sites which are already used by other telecommunication service providers, such as cellular operators.

Source: 20-F 2022.

Risk

Due to ITRN's large presence in Israel and the LatAm region, I consider currency risk as a key risk factor to monitor for pursuing investments in ITRN.

Though ITRN has never disclosed the size of its subscriber base or revenue in Argentina, the significant devaluation of the Argentina Peso appears to have meaningfully impacted its top-line growth. In Q4, for instance, we have learned how quarterly revenue would have grown by at most 200 bps higher without the recent currency pressure:

Furthermore, the revenue, as demonstrated denominated in U.S. dollar terms, was impacted by a significant devaluation of the Argentinian peso as well as the temporary weakness in the Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar during the quarter. In local currency terms, fourth quarter revenues grew by 6% compared with that of the fourth quarter of last year. Revenues from subscription fees in the quarter were $59.4 million, an increase of 10% over the fourth quarter 2022 revenues. In local currency terms, the increase was 12% compared with that of the fourth quarter of last year.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

FocusEconomics

As forecasted by FocusEconomics, currency risk in LatAM may remain high in 2024 given the general devaluation potential across currencies, even though the Brazilian Real has been maintaining a relatively steady rate against USD today, in my opinion. Given the size of its operations in Brazil, ITRN would likely see a bigger pressure on its top-line estimates and profitability if Brazil experiences a similar crisis to Argentina.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for ITRN is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - ITRN to achieve FY 2024 EPS of $2.49, a 3.75% growth, at the high end of the market's estimate. I assign ITRN a forward P/E of 13x, which is an expansion from the current 11x level. This implies ITRN reaching its subscriber's growth goal of 160k by year's end while maintaining consistent bottom-line expansions and steady dividend payments. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - ITRN to deliver FY 2024 EPS of $2.4, a flat growth YoY. At that rate, it means that ITRN would miss the market's low-end estimates, effectively resulting in a correction to $24. I expect heightened currency pressures spreading more evenly across LatAm regions to impact its top-line estimates, effectively pressuring its profitability as well.

Author's Analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $30 per share, presenting a potential upside of 11% from the current level. At this point, I would give the stock a buy rating.

I would note that my projection leans toward the bull scenario, as highlighted by the 70-30 bull-bear probability since I believe that ITRN is likely in a good position to achieve its expectations. Aside from the leading presence in Israel, I would expect the uptake in Brazil, driven by the catalysts, to help ITRN deliver its subscriber's growth target.

Conclusion

I conclude that ITRN is a steady growth business with disciplined bottom-line management. I see potential subscriber growth to 135k - 160k in FY 2024, in alignment with the management's objectives, partially driven by the steady strength in the used car market in Brazil. Brazil made up 28% of ITRN's revenue as of FY 2023, and further solutions' uptake in the country should result in meaningful subscriber growth overall. However, I would advise investors to monitor currency risks in the region. As seen in Argentina, broader currency devaluation in LatAm could potentially impact top-line estimates. I rate the stock a buy. My price target of $30 projects an 11% upside from today's level.