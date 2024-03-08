Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petrobras Q4 Earnings: No Longer A Dividend Powerhouse

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
599 Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras exceeded earnings and revenue estimates for Q4 2023, yet faced disappointment from investors due to lower-than-expected dividend distributions.
  • Despite solid financial performance, concerns persist regarding the company's allocation of resources towards energy transition projects, potentially impacting shareholder value.
  • PBR stock valuation metrics suggest it is significantly undervalued, trading at a forward P/E of 4.2x and a forward EV/EBITDA of 2.86x, well below industry averages.
  • Recent governance changes and heightened political risks add uncertainty to Petrobras' investment thesis, potentially leading it into a value trap.
  • Despite the potential for a 10% dividend yield in 2024, ongoing state risks prompt a neutral stance on Petrobras, with expectations of reduced dividend payouts in the future.

Lula Attends Launch of Petrobras Cultural Selection 2024

Wagner Meier/Getty Images News

Over the past year, I've maintained a skeptical stance on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. aka Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), primarily due to concerns regarding the company's outlook under CEO Jean-Paul Prates' new management and potential

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
russwise
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (502)
ANYTHING controlled by any government is gonna eventually be run very poorly.
