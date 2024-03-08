Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SLR Investment: Trading Below NAV With A 10.4% Dividend Yield But I'm On The Sidelines

Mar. 08, 2024 11:11 AM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.85K Followers

Summary

  • SLRC saw its net asset value per share grow by 3 cents sequentially during its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.
  • The BDC is currently trading at a rare double-digit 12.88% discount to NAV per share.
  • NII coverage on the dividend at 107% could come under pressure on the back of base interest rate cuts later this year even with the 2023 ramp in originations.
New York, New York, USA Lower Manhattan City Skyline

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

When I last covered SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last year, I flagged net asset value challenges as reasons to remain on the sidelines. This had essentially been dipping every quarter since the summer of 2021 to sap confidence in the safety

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.85K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sjebens
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (185)
It was my understanding that SA policy limited "zeitgeist" usage to only once per article...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SLRC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.