When I last covered SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last year, I flagged net asset value challenges as reasons to remain on the sidelines. This had essentially been dipping every quarter since the summer of 2021 to sap confidence in the safety of a principal investment in the ticker against its double-digit dividend yield. SLRC last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share, kept unchanged sequentially and $1.64 per share annualized for a 10.4% dividend yield. The business development company's NAV per share at $18.09 as of the end of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter was up $0.03 sequentially with no new non-accruals during the quarter. Hence, with the commons currently at $15.76 per share, they're trading for a 12.88% discount to NAV or 87 cents on the dollar.

SLRC's investment pitch is built around a rare double-digit discount to NAV in a space that has come to form a redoubt for income investors against the carnage unleashed by the Fed's fight with inflation. This has tanked competing income investments from REITs to bonds with the zeitgeist for the last two years one that has provided intense tailwinds for BDCs with record investment income driven by floating rate loans buffeted by a Fed funds rate now sitting at 22-year highs of 5.25% to 5.50%. However, SLRC has not realized any dividend hikes. Its quarterly distribution essentially kept flat at its current $0.41 per share for the last decade with a dip in 2022 driven by a brief stint of monthly dividend payments.

Investment Income, Portfolio Ramp, And Dividend Coverage

SLR Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Report

SLRC's fourth quarter investment portfolio at fair value was $3.1 billion spread across 790 unique issuers and with a roughly 11.6% weighted average asset yield and a first lien senior secured loan allocation of 97.7%. This came on the back of $449.8 million in new investments during the quarter, up sequentially from $346.2 million and set against $462.1 million in investments prepaid and sold in the period. Fourth quarter total investment income registered marginal growth of just 0.3% to $59.79 million but still beat consensus.

SLR Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Report

Net investment income of $23.91 million, around $0.44 per share, grew by 7% over its year-ago comp. Critically, SLRC is currently covering its quarterly dividend by 107%, a roughly 93% payout ratio. This is comfortable and within the 90% required for BDCs to make to shareholders. The BDC has also been ramping up its investments with originations across its fiscal 2023 at $1.48 billion a record high for the BDC.

SLR Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Report

Hence, the ramp in originations with net portfolio activity positive at $132.1 million to exit 2023 and the increase in net assets from operations of $76.4 million, around $1.40 per share, are setting a base for continued NII growth through 2024.

Credit Quality, Non Accruals, And Leverage

CME FedWatch Tool

SLRC's credit quality is moderate for the current discount to book with around 99.6% of its portfolio performing on a fair value basis and only one investment on non-accrual status at the end of the fourth quarter. We're all chasing income here and the dividend is set to come under pressure as NII will not be able to ride higher base interest rates this year. The opposite of the zeitgeist of the last two years is set to happen with Powell recently stating that the Fed is not far from having the confidence to begin cutting interest rates.

SLR Investment Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Report

The CME FedWatch Tool is pricing in 75 to 100 basis points worth of cuts through 2024 with the first rate cut likely sometime in the summer. The probability of no rate cuts in the year sits at just 0.34%. SLRC's internal investment rating also remains decent with just 2.7% of its total portfolio with a risk rating of 3 and 4. This was however a material sequential deterioration with just 0.6% of SLRC's third-quarter total investment portfolio with a risk rating of 3 and 4 at the end of its third quarter.

Data by YCharts

This deterioration in credit quality has come with a continued ramp in SLRC's leverage even with its debt-to-equity ratio dipping slightly to 1.19x in the fourth quarter from 1.21x in the prior third quarter. The BDC did see its net realized and unrealized loss for 2023 come in at $15.7 million, around $0.29 per share, and down from $58 million in the prior year. SLRC forms a hold at its current level with the flat increase in total investment income, higher leverage, and tight dividend coverage against flat dividend growth for the last few years still keeping me on the sidelines.