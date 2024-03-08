skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday, Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNF)(OTCPK:LGGNY) released its Fiscal Year 2023 and Q4 results. L&G is one of the UK's leading financial services companies, offering products that range from pension and life insurance to worldwide investments. A key company value driver is the UK's leading position in traditional life insurance. This, coupled with annuities markets and its asset management division, is a resilient and highly cash-generative business model. This very well supports L&G's progressive and growing dividend strategy. Indeed, in our last update, a 10% dividend yield projection in 2024 is now a reality.

Aside from generous shareholder remuneration, our buy rating was based on an Attractive ROE that Will Lead To Appreciation Over Time, backed by cross-synergies among L&G divisions and Asset Management diversification. In recent years, dividend and earnings sustainability has become a rational investment strategy, considering the macroeconomic turmoil.

L&G Fiscal Year Results in a Snap

Source: L&G Fiscal Year 2024 results presentation

Earnings Results

Starting with the CEO's words, L&G is "on course to achieve its five-year targets, and demonstrated resilience in challenging markets to achieve record new business volumes in pension risk transfer, United Kingdom annuities, and USA protection, increasing our store of future profit." This is also coupled with a solid performance in L&G's international AuM division.

In a nutshell, we can say no news is good news. L&G is on target to achieve the following in the 2020-2024 period:

A cumulative Solvency II capital between £8 and £9 billion; A cumulative dividend payment between £5.6 and 5.9 billion: A net surplus generation over a dividend payment of £0.8 billion; As regards the DPS, with the 2024 announcement of a +5%, the company has already achieved the target.

Five-year targets performance

Moving on with the results, L&G's operating profit reached £1.66 billion with a profit after tax of £457 million. The solvency II ratio was 224%, beating the Wall Street sell-side consensus estimate by seven basis points. This appears to be mainly driven by equity/bond market movements (and it is not a surprise in our estimates - point 4 in our previous coverage). That said, L&G interest rate sensitivity is significantly reduced compared to H1 2023. This will create less volatility in the future. Overall, the company's H2 operating profit was at £939 million. This performance was -7% lower than consensus expectations, mainly due to a combination of Retail and LGC missing expectations.

In detail, we believe that LGC was down due to lower profit from the alternative portfolio, while negative experience variances drove L&G Retail's negative output. This is likely due to mortality in the US. We are more concerned about the L&G investment variances. There were negative one-offs in H2: 1) changes in longevity impact were set at -£318 million, 2) buyout of internal pension schemes with a minus £167 million.

P&L details in 2023

Ongoing Upside

Having said that, our supportive buy was backed by UK PRT's new volumes and Contractual Service Margin performance. There is ongoing momentum in the UK with approximately £12 billion of PRT. There was a record in institutional annuities.

CSM results were better than the sell-side analysts' consensus. In detail, the new Contractual Service Margin business contributed £1.2 billion, plus 9% to arrive at £13.0 billion.

In addition, L&G's net capital generation was £1.4 billion. This was due to a positive one-off on Bermuda tax changes. Excluding positive and negative items, we confirm our 2024 EPS of 29 cents. There is no change in guidance, and L&G will update investors and the sell-side community with a strategy update on 12 June.

On the investment side, we should report that L&G's diversified annuity portfolio continued to do well with no defaults. In detail, "the annuity portfolio's direct investments have received 100% of scheduled cash flows year to date, reflecting the high quality of our counterparty exposure."

Valuation and Risks

The company (once again) increased its cash generation projection with a net surplus over a dividend payment of £0.8 billion (from a previous guidance of £0.6 billion). With a better-than-expected solvency ratio print and interest rate hedging as a positive catalyst, we confirm our supportive valuation. In our last analysis, we valued L&G with a target P/E based on Prudential Plc, its closest competitor. Prudential Plc's median P/E ratio is now at 8x, a target aligned with our second-tier insurance company valuation, such as Aegon and NN Group. That said, L&G usually trades at a premium price compared to Prudential Plc. Using L&G's historical P/E of 10x and confirming our 2024 EPS estimates, we lowered our target price from £3.5 to £2.9 per share.

Downside risks include 1) volatility in equity and bond investment, 2) regulatory risk, 3) longevity and credit risk, and 4) out-flows and negative performance fees.

Conclusion

Our team believes that the new strategic update will be a positive catalyst. The company is on track to deliver on its promises of higher shareholder remunerations and earnings diversification, which is why it deserves a premium valuation. In addition, L&G has a solid balance sheet (given a strong solvency ratio), which might provide further inorganic optionality.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.