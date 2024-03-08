alvarez

Investment Thesis

Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) is not a growth company. Over the past 11 years, revenue only grew at 0.6% CAGR. Its returns have also declined. I would consider Steelcase as a company undergoing a turnaround.

But there are a few positive things in its favor. While the office furniture sector is not a high-growth one, it is not a sunset sector. The company has managed to control its SGA margins and there are signs of improving contribution margin. There is also more than a 30% margin of safety based on its EPV. It is a turnaround worth a bet.

Background

Founded in 1912, Steelcase went public in 1998. Steelcase is a global enterprise committed to enhancing people's work experiences by designing and providing innovative furniture and architectural solutions.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the company operates globally. It serves businesses and organizations through a network of dealers, while also catering to consumers through web-based and retail distribution channels.

In the past, the company reported its performance under the following geographical segments:

Americas that covers the United States, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America.

EMEA that covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Others. This segment includes Asia Pacific and Designtex. Designtex sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions primarily in North America.

However, as of the end of Q1 2024, Steelcase realigned its reportable segments. The EMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments have been aggregated as the International segment. Designtex and previously unallocated corporate expenses are now included in the Americas segment.

Before the realignment, the Americas accounted for the bulk of the revenue and operating income, as shown in Chart 1. In 2023, the Americas segment accounted for about 72% of the total revenue and almost all of the operating income (before corporate expenses).

Chart 1: Segment profile (Author)

As I will show in the later sections, Steelcase is a company undergoing a turnaround. In its Q3 2024 IR Presentation, the company listed a number of financial targets to achieve in the mid-term.

5% to 7% average annual organic revenue growth.

6% to 7% adjusted operating income margin.

5% free cash flow as a % of revenue.

I will assess its prospects on achieving them and consequently see whether Steelcase is an investment opportunity.

Operating trends

The past decade has been a very challenging one for Steelcase. There was hardly any revenue growth and its PAT had been very volatile. Correspondingly, its returns were also volatile. Refer to Chart 2.

You can see the profit and returns trending down from 2016 to 2018 and 2020 to 2022.

PAT in 2016 was positively impacted by the reversal of a valuation allowance and a gain from the partial sale of an investment in an unconsolidated affiliate. The decline in 2018 profits was driven by higher cost of sales as a percentage of revenue and higher operating expenses.

The 2021 and 2022 performances were the result of COVID-19 and the supply chain disruptions.

Chart 2: Performance Index and Returns (Author)

Notes to the Chart 2:

a) Performance Index chart. To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the various annual values by the respective 2014 values.

b) The 2024 values were based on the Nov 2023 LTM performances.

But as can be seen, revenue and profits have recovered from the 2021/22 bottom and are today around the 2014 levels.

However, capital efficiencies in 2024 as measured by gross profitability, ROE, ROA, and Operating returns are still lower than the respective 2014 levels.

I also carried out a DuPont Analysis of the operating return and a breakdown of the operating profit. Refer to Chart 3.

From 2014 to 2024, there was no growth in all the DuPont metrics:

Operating margin declined at 1.0% compounded annual rate.

There was a decline in the asset turnover. This was the result of revenue growing at 0.6% CAGR, while total assets grew at 2.7% CAGR.

Leverage or the equity multiplier also reduced at 3.9% CAGR. This was because debt increased at a faster rate than total assets.

The lack of significant improvement in operating efficiencies seems to be counter to what the company has been saying consistently in its Form 10k:

"…focus on enhancing the efficiency of our manufacturing operations, we also seek to reduce costs through our global sourcing effort…" 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2023 Forms 10k

Chart 3: Operating Profit Profile and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Notes to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales - Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue - Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

But there were 2 positive points for Steelcase. Refer to the right part of Chart 3.

There was a recovery in the contribution margin, with the 2024 margins of 34.5% compared to 33.5% in 2014.

It has managed to control its Selling, General and Administration ("SGA") expenses. The SGA margin in 2024 was 25.8% compared to 25.3% in 2014.

At the same time, when you look at the DuPont Analysis, the declining asset turnover and leverage can be attributed to the acquisitions. Acquisitions are within management control, so all is not lost when it comes to improving the performance of these metrics.

From a high-level perspective, for Steelcase to build back to its better days, apart from improving its operating efficiencies, there is a need to focus on topline growth.

Growth

From 2014 to 2023, Steelcase's revenue grew by USD 244 million. According to the company, during this period, organic growth amounted to USD 233 million. This is about 0.8% CAGR organic growth.

From 2014 to 2023, Steelcase spent about USD 646 million on net CAPEX (after deducting for sales of PPE). This is almost 2.8 times the organic revenue growth. Assuming that all the CAPEX was to drive organic growth, this is not a good investment-to-growth ratio.

Over the same period, Steelcase spent USD 374 million on net acquisitions (after deducting for dispositions). If you deduct the organic growth from the total revenue growth for 2014 to 2023, we have only a USD 11 million balance.

The balance of the revenue growth is attributed to acquisitions, divestitures, and currency translations. Of course, this is a simplistic look, but it raised questions about whether the acquisitions created value.

Given the above, I would rate Steelcase's revenue growth as poor. Even if we ignore the Covid-19 period, from 2014 to 2019, Steelcase's revenue grew at 2.9% CAGR. In contrast,

"The office furniture market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 11.27%, in terms of consumption, over the period 2014-2019." Business Wire News

On the positive side, the office furniture sector is not a sunset industry, as exemplified by the following:

"The U.S. office furniture market size was estimated at USD 14.90 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030." Grand View Research "The global office furniture market is projected to grow from $48.64 billion in 2022 to $80.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.48% in the forecast period, 2022-2029." Fortune Business Insights

While it is not a sunset sector, I don't think it would be a high-growth one. The headwinds are of course the work-from-home phenomenon.

"According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 32% of office employees worked primarily from home in 2021, up from 9% in 2019 pre-pandemic. That means approximately 12 million workers who used to go to the office are now mostly staying at home. As a result, about 2 billion sq. ft. of office space is being underutilized." CBRE "Despite the steady rise in remote work, the majority of the workforce (59.1%) still work in-office. This percentage underscores the fact that while remote work is on an upswing, traditional in-office work is far from obsolete." Forbes Adviser

Steelcase is undergoing a turnaround, but it seems that there is not much external tailwinds to help it.

Financial position

I would rate Steelcase as financially sound based on the following:

It has a 42% debt-capital ratio as of Nov 2023. According to the Damodaran dataset for Jan 2023, the debt-capital ratio for the US furniture/home furnishing sector was 36%. It was 40% for the office equipment and services sector.

As of Nov 2023, it had USD 262 million in cash. This was about 12% of its total assets.

From 2014 to 2024, it generated positive cash flow from operations every year. During this period, it generated USD 1,730 million in cash flow from operations compared to a net income of USD 1,016 million. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

Over the past 10 years, it achieved an average operating return of 12.0%. This is higher than its WACC of 8.7% implying that there was shareholders' value creation.

It has a good capital allocation track record. Refer to Table 1 which shows the sources and uses of funds from 2014 to 2024. The cash flow from operations was sufficient to fund its CAPEX, dividends, and share buybacks.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2024 (Author)

Can Steelcase deliver its financial targets?

In its Q3 2024 IR Presentation, the company presented the following mid-term (4 to 5 years) financial targets.

5% to 7% average annual organic revenue growth.

6% to 7% adjusted operating income margin.

5% free cash flow as a % of revenue.

I have shown that over the past 11 years, organic growth was 0.8% CAGR. You may have concerns about its annual organic revenue growth target.

But we had COVID-19 during the past 11 years. I estimated that ignoring the revenue contraction of 2021, the organic growth was about 4.5%. Furthermore, looking at Charts 2 and 3, you can see that revenue has turned around since 2021.

Steelcase adjusted operating income margin is based on ignoring the amortization of purchased intangible assets and restructuring charges. These are related to its acquisitions. I think Steelcase will continue with its acquisition strategy. As such, it is more appropriate to look at the unadjusted operating income. The adjusted operating income margin is about 1% higher than my computed operating income margin (unadjusted).

My operating income margin for 2014 to 2016 (the good years) averaged 6%. To meet its target, Steelcase needs to improve its operations to the 2014 to 2016 levels. I am not sure that there is any track record of such improvements.

I am not sure how Steelcase defined free cash flow. I derived free cash flow = NOPAT - Reinvestment.

Reinvestment = Net CAPEX & Acquisition + Depreciation & Amortization - Net Increase in Working Capital

On such a basis, I found that from 2014 to 2024, the average free cash flow to revenue ratio ranged from negative 6% to positive 11% with an average of 2%. Unlike the operating income margin, this cash flow margin target may be more achievable, as it depends on how Steelcase manages its acquisitions.

Note that in my analyses, I have projected the 2024 performance based on the Nov 2023 LTM performance. Looking at Chart 3, this meant a bit lower revenue compared to 2023, but better NOPAT.

But for Q3 YTD, the company reported a consolidated organic decline of 2%. As such, I would not expect significant organic growth for 2024 when Steelcase announced its 4th quarter performance.

The key takeaways from all the above analyses are:

Steelcase is moving in the right direction by targeting revenue growth and improving operating income margin and cash flow margin. But it is not an easy turnaround.

Growth is probably the easiest target, as this is not a sunset sector. While not a high-growth sector, the US office furniture sector, which accounted for a big part of Steelcase's historical revenue, will probably match the GDP growth rate.

Its past 11-year track record shows that it faces a challenging task in delivering the operating income and cash flow margin targets.

While not a wonderful company from a business performance perspective, it is financially sound. This may give it room to deliver the targets over a longer period than planned for.

While the company has not announced it, I think that by realigning its reporting segments, Steelcase is going to focus more on the Americas segment. This is not a big surprise, as the non-Americas segments have not really contributed very much to Steelcase earnings over the past decade. Refer to Chart 1.

The global market may be much bigger with a higher growth rate. But if the company had problems delivering the numbers from the international operations, it makes more sense in a turnaround case to focus on its strong areas.

The company will be announcing its full year 2024 results on March 20th. I do not expect significant differences from my Nov 2023 LTM results. At the same time, I do not expect any new strategic direction. But it would be good if the company can provide more details about how it intends to deliver the operating income margin target as this looks like the most challenging of the 3 financial targets.

Valuation

In valuing Steelcase, I took account of the following:

There was no strong growth track record. Steelcase had set a 5% to 7% annual organic growth. But over the past 11 years, organic growth had been offset by divestitures and currency effects so that overall growth was low. From a conservative perspective, it is better to look at its Earning Power Value ("EPV").

Given that it is a turnaround, it may be better to consider its average margins and capital turnover ratio over the past 11 years period. Turnaround generally takes longer than expected. I rather at the "normalized" margins than the latest one.

Based on this valuation model, I estimated the EPV of Steelcase to be USD 19 per share. The earnings in the model was based on 2024 revenue with the normalized contribution margins and capital turnover ratio. Refer to the valuation model section for the details and other assumptions.

With a market price of USD 13 per share (5 March 2024), there is more than a 30% margin of safety.

Valuation model

I valued Steelcase based on a Free Cash Flow to the Firm ("FCFF") model assuming zero revenue growth where:

FCFF = EBIT(1-t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

To derive the EBIT, I used the financial model based on the operating profit model illustrated in the left part of Chart 2.

EBIT = Revenue X Contribution margin - Fixed costs.

The Reinvestment rate was set to zero for the no-growth case.

Return = after-tax operating profit / Total capital employed.

The total capital employed was derived based on capital turnover.

Value of equity = Value of firm + cash - Debt - Minority interests

Table 2 illustrates the calculation for Steelcase.

Table 2: Valuation model (Author)

Notes to Table 2:

Item a. Based on 2024 revenue.

Item b. Contribution margin based on 2014 to 2024 average.

Item c. Fixed cost based on past 2 years. Others are based on the past 11 years of impairments, currency losses, and gains or losses from asset sales.

Item h. Based on 2014 to 2014 average.

Item n. As per Table 3 based on the first page results of a Google search for "Steelcase WACC.

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Risks and limitations

I have taken a conservative approach by assuming that there is no growth for Steelcase.

If I had assumed that there would be some growth, I would have used a single-stage model. With such a model and assuming a perpetual growth rate of 4%, the intrinsic value would be USD 30 per share.

The positive part is that there is a margin of safety, even assuming an EPV case. In reality, there would be some growth.

The other point is that over the past 11 years, Steelcase paid an average dividend of about USD 0.47 per share. Based on its current market price of USD 13 per share, this is equivalent to a 3.6% dividend yield. While not exactly the best, it is a decent dividend yield while waiting for the capital gain.

Finally, my EPV valuation does not assume that Steelcase revenue and margins will improve following the turnaround. In fact, it is based on the historical margins. I would like to think of this as another "qualitative" margin of safety.

Conclusion

I would not consider Steelcase a wonderful company. It may have all its brands and history but based on its past 11 years performance, it looked like a company facing a turnaround.

While I have presented a gloomy picture of the company's performance, there are some bright spots:

This is not a sunset sector. But neither is this a high-growth one, especially if you consider the work-from-home phenomenon.

Steelcase focus should be on improving operating efficiencies. Its SGA margins did not deteriorate and there are signs of improving contribution margin. So, all is not lost.

It is financially sound. It is a cash cow with potential dividends and share buybacks.

There is a good chance for Steelcase to deliver its revenue growth, operating income margin and cash flow margin targets. At the worst, it may take a bit more time that what it originally planned for.

The favorable thing is that there is more than a 30% margin of safety based on its EPV. My valuation is not based on Steelcase achieving some improved margins and efficiencies following a turnaround. This is a turnaround case worth a bet.