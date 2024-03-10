RQI: 8% Income And Potential Capital Appreciation From Real Estate Turnaround

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, incepted in Feb. 2002. The fund is one of the few CEFs with a successful record of nearly 22 years. The fund primarily invests in equity and preferred securities of real-estate companies and REITs (Real-Estate Investment Trusts). The fund is mandated to invest at least 80% of the assets in the securities issued by real-estate companies and the rest in fixed-income securities. These real-estate securities could be common equity, preferred securities issued by real-estate companies or REITs. Nearly 80% of its assets are invested in U.S.-based securities, and the rest from the developed markets, including Canada, Europe, the U.K., and Australia.

As per the fund's literature:

"The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund uses roughly 30% leverage. As most readers know, leverage can work both ways. In a bull market and low-interest rates environment, it can be helpful in boosting income and returns, but it can also hurt the performance in a bear market. In addition, a high-rate interest environment can add to a lot of additional interest burden. Even though everyone is expecting the interest rates to decline, they are still high and likely to remain elevated in 2024.

The fund has an excellent past record of long-term performance. However, the past three years have been turbulent, and the performance has been mediocre at best. Longer term, as of Dec.31, 2023, since inception in 2002, the fund has returned 13.50% (annualized) on an NAV basis, compared to 9.03% for the S&P500. Based on market prices, it has returned 10.81%, 11.78%, 7.56%, and 5.54% over 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year timeframes, respectively. These results assume that all distributions were reinvested.

The fund pays a monthly distribution. It also follows a 'managed' distribution policy, which would mean that the fund may not always earn enough in investment income and capital gains and pay some of the distribution as ROC (return of capital).

The funds' mandate allows it to invest globally, but the majority of its assets are invested (over 80%) in U.S.-based companies or securities.

It is a reasonably diversified fund and has a total of 203 holdings (as of Dec.31, 2023). However, it is a bit top-heavy, with the top 10 holdings accounting for nearly 50% of the total assets and the top 5 accounting for over 32%.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the fund under its management had roughly $2.5 billion in total assets.

The fund is an actively managed fund and has an expense ratio of 1.35% on the net assets, which includes 1.15% of the management fee. In addition, the fund has to pay interest expenses on the leverage, which added 1.60% (on net assets) in 2023 (compared to 1% interest expenses in 2022).

As of Mar. 06, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 7.95% and 7.5% on the NAV.

As of Mar. 06, 2024, RQI's market price offered a discount of -5.78% to its NAV, which is slightly better than the 3-year average of -4.13%. However, its one-year average discount was -6.52%.

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the Fund's Financial health and performance. The fund has already released its 2023 annual report covering the past 12 months for the period of Jan. 2023 – Dec. 31. 2023. We will analyze the financial data in detail in Table-1, which is presented below.

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all of the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage, if any. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is highly relevant. In the case of RQI, currently, it has close to 78% allocation to equity and 12% to preferred securities, almost all of them in the real-estate sector. Many of the equity stocks and REITs that it invests in provide generous yields. So, it does generate a substantial amount of income. However, more than 60% of it gets spent on expenses, including interest and management fees, especially in the current high-interest rate environment. This fund carries 30% leverage, so there is a substantial amount of interest expenses. After all expenses, the NII pays about 25% to 30% of the fund's distributions (excluding any specials). The rest is paid from capital gains, mostly long-term capital gains.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the annual report, 12-months ending Dec. 31, 2023).

Table-1:

Author

Data source: RQI's 2023 12-Month Annual-report.

Distributions:

RQI provides a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 7.95% at current prices (as of 03/06/2024) and 7.5% on the NAV. The fund follows a 'managed' distribution policy. That means it tries to keep the distribution rate fairly consistent. In fact, it has been paying the same distribution amount since 2016. Prior to 2016, it also paid the same amount but rather on a quarterly basis. However, it may be noted that it did cut the distribution during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

So, is the distribution covered?

Table-2: Distribution (from 2020-2023)

Author (Data source: Fund's website)

The regular distribution amount is $0.96 for the year ($0.08 a month); however, the fund paid special distributions of $0.24 in the year 2022. There was no return of capital during 2021, 2022, and 2023; however, there was a small amount of ROC during 2020. So, during the last four years, it has paid a total of $0.13 as ROC but also paid excess distribution of $0.24 in 2022. Overall, it has paid a very small percentage (3%) of the total distributions as ROC. So, we do not see any destructive form of ROC where the fund is unable to support its distribution year after year.

That said, the fund has to depend on good years to generate enough capital gains to sustain the dividends. As long as the down cycles are not prolonged multi-years, this fund should do just fine. The last couple of years are an example of tough years, where the fund has lost a lot of value in terms of NAV. However, the real estate sector's outlook has improved recently, and that's why we see some positive NAV movement in 2023.

Since its inception 22 years ago, the fund has gone through many market conditions and many upheavals. As we said earlier, they did cut the distributions in the 2008-2009 cycle, but other than that, they have a pretty good record on distributions.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a discount of -5.78% (to its NAV), which is similar to its one-year average.

Below is the five-year history of premium/discount. The fund mostly stays in the discount area. Also, the majority of the time, the discount has been from -4% to -6%. The current discount is in the same range as well. So, from purely the discount perspective, it is neither cheap nor expensive. However, we should always look at both the premium/discount and the overall valuation of the fund as well as its sector.

Chart-1: RQI– Premium/Discount Chart (Five-year period)

CEFConnect

Funds Holdings:

The fund is fairly diverse in terms of number of holdings, which stood at 203 on Dec. 31, 2023. At the same time, it is a bit concentrated in the top 10 holdings as they account for slightly over 50%. In fact, the top five holdings constitute over 32% of the total, though it shows the level of conviction that fund managers have in their holdings. But at the same time, it should be kept in mind that many of its holdings are REITs, and they themselves may be diversified in their underlying assets. The top 10 holdings as of Dec. 31, 2023, and sector allocations are presented below. Some of the top holdings are American Tower (AMT), Prologis (PLD), Welltower (WELL), Simon Property (SPG), Invitation Homes (INVH), Digital Realty (DLR), and Realty Income (O).

Table-3:

SeekingAlpha

Chart-2:

Fund's report

Performance and Valuation:

If you are looking for consistent and relatively reliable high-income and decent total returns over the long term, this fund may deserve a place in your income portfolio. In fact, over the very long term, RQI has beaten the performance of the S&P 500 handily; however, not so much in the near term. Sure, in the last decade or so, the S&P 500 outperformed pretty much everything because of a nearly 25% exposure to the top 7 tech stocks. But that would not continue forever, as all trends eventually come to an end. With all that said, please note that the S&P 500 is not the benchmark for RQI. RQI's returns are tied to the performance of the real estate sector. The real estate sector generally uses a lot of leverage, and a high-interest rate regime is simply bad for the sector.

In the table below, we compare several performance-related metrics with several other real-estate funds and the S&P 500. We have also included a hypothetical "Blended" benchmark (with 80% VNQ and 20% PFF). The following are included for comparison:

(RQI) - Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

(RFI) - Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty

(JRS) - Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

(FRIFX) - Fidelity Real Estate Income (Mutual) Fund

(VNQ) - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Blended Fund (80% VNQ, 20% PFF – Preferred ETF)

(SPY) - SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust

Table 4: (Data - period as specified, if not specified then as of Feb. 29, 2024)

Author

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current. Most calculations were performed using Portfolio Visualizer, while some metrics were taken from the fund's report.

Now, the past performance looks quite decent, especially the long-term past performance. The recent performance during the last three years is subpar, but that is because of the sector in which the RQI fund is invested. RQI's performance has been better than RFI's (the similar but non-leveraged fund from the same fund family) by 1-2 percentage points for almost all time periods. That shows that the management has utilized the leverage in an efficient manner. However, the only big negative that stands out is the maximum drawdown during the 2008-2009 crisis. RQI had a terrible drawdown of almost 86%, though it recovered quickly in 2009 and 2010. So, investors need to keep in mind that most leveraged funds are much more volatile compared to their counterparts that are not leveraged.

What about the future performance? In the last two to three years, we have had high inflation and a high-interest rate regime. The high-interest rates suppressed the valuations of most income assets. The real estate and preferred securities were especially hit hard. Since this fund has 30% leverage, it magnified the negative impacts that much more. However, more recently, there have been high expectations of the beginning of normalization of interest rates. In other words, the rates should decline from here. It is no coincidence that the real-estate sector generally performed very well since Nov. 2023. For example, VNQ gained nearly 22% from the lows of Oct. 2022. That said, the rally has stopped for now, as the Fed has been signaling uncertainty about the timing of the rate cuts. It does appear that there may be some more pain before any gains for funds of this nature.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

RQI's near to mid-term future performance may be impacted by the movement of interest rates. The fund utilizes nearly 30% leverage. The interest burden in the last two years has gone up significantly. As of now, all indicators point that the interest rates have peaked this cycle and are likely to come down from here. However, there is still uncertainty as to when and at what pace they would come down. When the interest rates do come down, it will help boost the valuations in the real estate sector. It will especially be helpful for leveraged funds like this one.

If high interest rates somehow were to rise from here or stay higher for longer than expected (there is at least some possibility), then that would be a headwind for the real-estate sector.

The general risks such as the geo-political situation.

We cannot rule out the possibility of the occurrence of a recession in 2024. If a recession were to occur and turn out to be deeper than expected, the real-estate sector would suffer even more and for longer.

Concluding Thoughts:

If you are a retiree or less than five years away from retirement, and you need your capital to earn you 8% plus income yield, then RQI would be a decent fund in your income portfolio. For folks who do not like leveraged funds and the higher volatility that comes with them, they could look at RFI, a very similar fund with zero leverage from the same fund family. Currently, the fund's performance in the recent past looks awful, but that is more due to the beating the real-estate sector has taken. What we need to do is look at this fund's performance since its inception, which has beaten the S&P 500 by almost four percentage points. Sure, past records do not guarantee anything, but if they are any indication, it should turn out to be a decent fund in the real estate sector for the long term.

The existing owners should hold the shares as most of the pain is in the rearview mirror, and it should do well when the interest rate cycle changes.