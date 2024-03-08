Dilok Klaisataporn

The SPDR® Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) is beholden to real rates on a longer horizon. It will not be good if rates stay high while inflation falls. The concern is also that terminal real rates may have to be higher in order to counter underlying inflationary trends. We, however, are not concerned about higher terminal rates, as we think there's a possibility that 2024 and 2025 will be a release valve where Fed policy transmission will become more fierce due to maturity walls coming due and that lower long-term rates should be possible again and possibly required to fight inflation. For these reasons, we are not very worried about SPIP and TIPS in general, even with duration, but we don't see much reason to buy SPIP from our point of view either.

SPIP Breakdown

Let's begin with the evolutions in the 10-year real rate, which matches approximately with the 7-year duration or so with SPIP.

Real Yields 10-Y (FRED)

Real yields have come up, the reason being higher rates ahead of inflation. They were low in mid-2021 on account of COVID-19 policies and moderate inflation. Then, supply chain issues caused inflation to grow, including longer-term expectations, which caused long-term rates to shift upwards dramatically to stop rampant inflation. Longer-term rate expectations have shifted upwards in general, but they have stabilised down at current levels for some time around the 7-10 year mark, and are considerably lower than they were six months ago on shorter horizons.

A short-term situation where the Fed is determined to finish the battle with inflation, where inflation will fall ahead of rates, is not great for SPIP and its TIPS constituent elements.

Even worse and more important for the fortunes of this ETF are the long-term real yield expectations, the one that lines up closer with SPIP duration. Long-term inflation rate expectations are coming down towards targets of the Fed, anytime past the 2-year mark, but the long-term yield at the 7-year mark remains higher than relevant inflation expectations, signaling real yields above 1% which is higher than they've been since around 2010 until mid-2022. So long-term real yield expectations have gone up somewhat throughout 2023, which is reflected in SPIP's weaker performance.

Data by YCharts

We believe that the reason why the Fed signaled at all that it would cut rates is that it sees that firstly, the full effects of the current regime haven't materialised ceteris paribus, which is what Powell said in his remarks before the new year, and secondly, the conditions will change such that even current restrictions on financial conditions will gain transmission due to maturity walls. A very large proportion of corporate debt is coming due in the next two years, and while both the corporate and household debt balances have been relatively fixed against higher rates, the maturity walls in corporate balance sheets will make households feel it too with their possible further layoffs.

They are waiting for the moment, but the intention to cut rates is real and stems from a genuine worry about the corporate sector. Concerns around the pretty systematic commercial real estate portfolio are also a problem. Rates should fall, as should inflation when demand falls with the crimp of corporate bottom lines, which means SPIP should do alright.

Bottom Line

It's not an inefficient ETF with a 0.12% expense ratio. However, the speculative forces don't especially play in its favour. For real yields to fall and SPIP to do well, rates need to fall faster than inflation at the 7-year mark. It is essentially the Fed's job to run a policy now where that isn't happening, as it wouldn't be very effective in stamping out inflation. The maturity wall may give more space for the Fed to have lower rates to get the same inflation-stemming effect, which would be good for SPIP. However, deglobalisation is another factor to consider for long-term interest rates, and it is an inflationary factor that may require higher long-term rates, although perhaps not as high in real terms as the current 1.68% level. That would be right for SPIP. However, in general, it is inherent in the Fed's job in an environment where there is a specter of inflation to keep rates higher and stiffly compared to inflation. At the 7-year mark, it becomes harder to predict, and will ultimately depend quite a lot on long-term factors, such as deglobalisation already mentioned.

The fact that the US economy has been quite resilient up to now also raises questions of how close to a previous scenario we could expect the dynamics to revert to. While a 1% decrease in inflation gets it in policy rates, even after maturity walls you may not need much more than a 1% decrease in prevailing rates to start creating inflationary pressure again which the Fed will take action to avoid, in which case real yields would stay quite high. On the other hand, if the maturity walls are the difference between a resilient and a recessionary US economy, inflation may fall quite slowly (but enough to meet objectives) due to long-term factors, and rates may have to fall dramatically to counter the recession part of the dual mandate.

It's an ambiguous situation. Short-term developments don't favour SPIP, long-term developments may favour SPIP, but it will really depend on how bad the maturity wall is for the economy, and that depends a lot on how corporations deal with tighter net incomes due to higher financing costs.