Hudson Q4 Earnings: Mr. Market Overreacts And I'm Buying

Summary

  • Hudson Technologies is a leader in the niche market of refrigerant reclamation.
  • Thanks to strong tailwinds and secular trends, the company should see strong results.
  • However, Mr. Market didn't like one piece of news during the last earnings call, leading to an overreaction.
  • In this article, I want to explain why the drop is an opportunity.
Bombole di gas del refrigerante pronto per il trasporto

J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is one of my three top picks for 2024, together with Canadian National (CNI) and Dell (DELL). In fact, in 2024 the legislative context around Hudson has changed, creating the

I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

a
ahimsaka
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (3.64K)
Thank you for the information. I don't really understand the refrigerant business, but I see HDSN's dominant market position, debt free balance sheet, and low p/e ratio. Long HDSN
F
FelipeViseu02
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (1)
Great article. Do you think the street wasn't accounting for the decrease in DLA revenue in 2024 as well as not having any more valuation allowance, before the earnings or is it just a overreaction?
thelegendrules profile picture
thelegendrules
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (18)
An excellent article. The risk is the inventory depreciation of value, but like you said, the up side is the increase of reclaimed refrigerant. Like you, I will bet that it will increase because of scarcity.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

