Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Sir Adrian Carton de Wiart is colloquially known as the "unkillable Soldier." His military career spanned both World Wars and the Boer War, which occurred before World War One. During this time, he was shot in his stomach, ankle, leg, hip, ear, head, and face. He was caused to be blind in one eye. He was forced to tunnel out of the prisoner of war camp in World War Two. He also survived multiple plane crashes. After his illustrious military career, he ended up passing away peacefully at his home.

Having survived some of the most brutal circumstances of the human condition, facing two global wars, being able to walk away, albeit still very injured, being blinded and missing an entire hand, and having multiple injuries all over his body, he was known as a soldier who just would not quit. There's a story told that when he took over his battalion during World War One, the soldiers were originally afraid to have him as their leader because he was known to bravely charge into battle wherever he was told to go. It is something that a lot of soldiers were scared to do in the trenches of World War One.

The reason Sir Adrian Carton de Wiart is remembered is due to his undying spirit and ability to survive what took so many others' lives.

When it comes to your portfolio, you want income producers in your portfolio who will not just give up whenever the wind blows. You want income that will just not quit. Today, I want to look at a company that not only has survived a complete overhaul of its management team for the better, but now exists in a sector that is widely considered to be in the middle of rough seas. I want to take a look at how its income continues to pour into my account and how it could continue to pour into yours.

Let's dive in!

BRSP: Conservative Balance Sheet In Action

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP), yielding 11.8%, is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, that has taken a very conservative stance towards current market conditions. That conservatism continued in Q4, with BRSP reducing leverage to 1.8x debt-to-equity. BRSP has nothing drawn on its $165 million revolver, $203 million in unrestricted cash, and $879 million available on its repurchase facility. Source.

BRSP Q4 Presentation

Despite operating at such a low leverage level, BRSP earned $0.28 in Adjusted Distributable Earnings. This is significantly out-earning its $0.20 dividend. This strong liquidity position provides BRSP with a lot of flexibility to maximize value for the mortgages on their watch list, while also providing the potential to leverage up when BRSP believes it is safe to do so.

Book value drifted down slightly as BRSP foreclosed on two properties.

BRSP Q4 Presentation

Note that book value has seen headwinds from credit losses over the past year, but earnings in excess of dividends work as a positive influence on book value. Credit losses tend to be lumpy. In an environment like today where borrowers have difficulty refinancing, they will be higher, and then they will slow down as the economy stabilizes and the number of weaker loans shrinks. Excess earnings, on the other hand, are more stable and keep recurring.

BRSP's portfolio risk slightly improved in Q4, with only 1 property in their highest risk level. BRSP's overall CECL reserve declined from $90 million to $76 million.

BRSP Q4 Presentation

The investor presentation provides a property-by-property breakdown of BRSP's watchlist (mortgages rated level 4 or 5), and management has been very willing to discuss the economics of specific properties on the earnings call.

The bottom line is that commercial real estate has seen escalating defaults, and in 2023, BRSP experienced a few defaults within its portfolio. That is simply a reality of lending. However, the trends are turning favorable as interest rates have stabilized, and lending activity has picked up again. This makes it easier for borrowers to refinance.

BRSP is trading at a staggering 40% discount to book value. While there likely will be a few more realized credit losses and BRSP will probably foreclose on more properties, that discount is extreme. BRSP has ample liquidity and a flexible balance sheet to manage its portfolio in a way that maximizes its recovery. Meanwhile, BRSP's earnings have routinely exceeded the dividend, and have been a positive influence on book value.

The market providing us with such a steep discount on BRSP is a gift.

Conclusion

The management team currently heading up BRSP took over a wreck of a company and has transformed it into a conservative powerhouse in their sector. Even in the midst of all of the struggles that this sector is facing, BRSP is able to continue to pay a strongly covered dividend while maneuvering carefully with their holdings to ensure that the dividend is not at risk.

BRSP is not the only company in this sector that has seen a complete overhaul in its management team. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) also saw an overhaul of its management team as well but has taken a different route. They are not currently actively rewarding their shareholders with dividends at all.

When it comes to your retirement, you're going to want some income producers who capture the spirit of being "unkillable." These are going to be dividend-paying companies that provide you with income, whether it is raining or sunny, whether the wind is blowing or the ocean is calm – they're companies that you can rely upon. With the current management team that is overseeing BRSP, this is a company that can fill that spot in your portfolio to help pay your way through your retirement. This way, the time you spend in your retirement is focused on developing relationships with the ones you love or fine-tuning those hobbies that you've picked up. Retirement should be a time to focus on what you enjoy instead of having to constantly manage what you must oversee. Maximizing enjoyment and reducing the headaches is going to unlock so much more happiness and potential from your retirement.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.