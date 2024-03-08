Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ferrari: Why It Remains An Attractive Investment For The 2020s

Mar. 08, 2024 12:22 PM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Ferrari has delivered impressive returns to shareholders, averaging over 20% a year since being spun off from Fiat in 2014.
  • The company's strategy of restricting supply and maintaining exclusivity has increased demand, with a 24-month waiting list to buy a car.
  • Ferrari's strong financial performance, with record-breaking revenue and profits, justifies its expensive valuation and indicates potential for future growth.

The Ferrari logo on luxury sports car

bari paramarta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was written by

I'm a Canadian from Toronto who Upon completing my undergraduate degree in finance & economics has realized that when it comes to stocks and the financial markets, you never really stop learning. I've taken up the time to continue enhancing and building on my education by participating on very prestigious platforms such as this! By reading, discussing, and engaging with community members one's breadth of knowledge expands quite substantially. Favorite Investing Book: One up on Wall Street by Peter Lynch. Favorite Investing Movie: Margin Call

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Michael Dolen profile picture
Michael Dolen
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (3.52K)
I came across a few facts in your article which are incorrect, perhaps you were referencing old data.

(1) Selling 10,000 cars/year
They sell a bit over 13,000 annually. For many, many years the number was capped at exactly 7,000. That was an arbitrary number decided by a family member. Then they uncapped it. This number is over 25% higher than how many Lambo sells annually.

(2) Luxury targeted merchandise
I wish this were the case. A lot of their merch sales are things like cheap T-shirts and similar. We're not talking $LVMHF or $HESAF type of merch. The outlet mall in San Clemente, one of the stores has this cheap Ferrari merch plastered in the windows. Basically, all of the windows. It's so cheapening to the brand as this is in an outlet center and at a low cost shoe store at that. Ironically, the world's largest cars 'n coffee takes place in this very same parking lot! So you're diluting the brand right in front of your target audience every Saturday morning!

I agree $RACE has a unique business model but as I reminded another author, most Ferrari owners are new money/fast money. Rich today, poor tomorrow. I bought my Lambo from a dealership specializing in repos of exotics. Ferrari was by far the most repo'd brand, by a mile. Watch out when economy crashes. To be clear I'm not saying a crash is imminent, but eventually, a crash always happens. When it does, that will be the time to buy RACE stock.

Even though I'm not a Ferrari fan as you can probably tell, I admit they are doing many things right. Thank God they didn't succumb to the SUV bandwagon that totally diluted the Porsche brand and more recently, is weighing on Lambo. That's the advantage of Ferrari being independent unlike Lambo, which really needs to be spun out of Volkswagen.
John McCoy profile picture
John McCoy
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (1.85K)
Nice article, thank you. I agree with you on RACE. It’s not cheap, and likely never will be. To add to all you write about, with their recent 35% dividend increase, they are now truly a dividend growth stock.

Long RACE.
