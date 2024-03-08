Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom: Strong AI Offset By Weak Broadband And Storage (Rating Maintained)

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
832 Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom Inc.'s AI semiconductor business is experiencing robust growth, but it only accounts for less than 20% of group revenue.
  • The company's infrastructure software segment is driving most of its growth, while its semiconductor business only grew 4% year-over-year.
  • Broadcom's legacy businesses, such as wireless, broadband, and server storage, are weak, contributing to the stock being overvalued.

Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported their Q1 FY24 result on March 7th after market close. I introduced my "Sell" thesis indicating their infrastructure software lacks high-quality assets in my introductory article. While

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
832 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (21.74K)
BROAD-com. Don't expect cutting edge. I agree Broadcom is mostly legacy stuff and/or things that will be useless. Vmware? legacy actually - and a dying business. This is worth < $1k, even $1146 is optimistic.
b
badabin
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (462)
I disagree with your projections. And, to a certain extent, with many aspects of your evaluations. You use as a rule for the future, a past that has very little to do with the present and the future. In short: they produce less of the products that their customers want as of yesterday. In other words, demand is EXPLODING and will continue to do so for decades to come. There’s only growth ahead -much more accelerated than it has ever been in the past-, and growth that comes with vastly higher margins and cash flows. AVGO will continue being a shining star, a huge leader in the space for decades to come. And a printing money machine for their investors. I will revisit this post on January 1st, 2025. I’m pretty sure the share price will be substantially higher then. In my PT, over the $2,000 mark. We will see then who was right…
B
Badjuan
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (152)
Laughable. Like the call to sell META, Buy APPL, Buy Boeing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
AVGO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.