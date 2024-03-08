Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2024 11:29 AM ETThe Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.12K Followers

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Frierson - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Allen Danzey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Barry Gertner - Improverb

Chris Riemenschneider - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to The Dixie Group, Inc. 2023 Earning Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I'll turn the floor over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Frierson. Please go ahead.

Dan Frierson

Christina, thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and 2023 year end conference call. Allen Danzey is with me today. Allen is our CFO. Our Safe Harbor statement is included by reference both to our website and press release.

Adjusted for the additional week in our prior fiscal year, weekly sales in the fourth quarter were approximately 2% better in 2023 as compared to 2022. Net sales for the year 2023 were down 9% from the prior year but were down 7.2% on an adjusted weekly basis.

The lower net sales amount was the result of a slowdown in the floor covering industry, driven by high interest rates, which have dramatically impacted the housing and residential remodeling markets. We believe the overall flooring industry experienced a significantly higher reduction in year-over-year sales volume, indicating we are continuing to gain market share in our core markets.

Due to the numerous actions we took to reduce costs and improve operations during the last two years, our fourth quarter gross margin improved by 13 percentage points to 27% of net sales as compared to 14% of net sales in the fourth quarter of '22.

At this time, Allen will review our financial results, after which I will have additional comments. Allen?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DXYN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXYN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.