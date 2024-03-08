The March Fed Meeting: What To Expect And How To Trade It

LD

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC March meeting and a possible change in the Federal Funds Rate, whether will it go up, down, or stay the same and what happens when it does.

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

United States Fed Funds Interest Rate (tradingeconomics.com)

Generally speaking, the Fed keeps raising the rate until a recession and stock market panic occurs. There's no reason to believe that this time will be different.

The chart below shows the effective federal funds rate for as far back as the data at FRED goes back.

FRED

FRED Chart of Federal Funds Rate and Wilshire 5000 Stock Market Index

The chart illustrates with gray bars when an official recession has taken place and how long it lasted. There's a steady pattern of rates rising into a recession and then being lowered again when the recessionary period has occurred.

Similarly, the Fed will respond to sudden drops in the stock market in recessionary and non-recessionary times, as the red stock market index line shows.

If raised, likely the new upper limit target range will be 5.75% with adjustment to other rates as well, such as the prime rate and Interest on Reserves Balances. Continued QT bond selling will roll on.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The chart above is from Mr. Robert P. Balan and looks at the 10-year yield, initial claims, and the CPI to see how they affect the FFR. The FFR is influenced by other factors nine months before it changes. Since three of these factors have increased since the last FOMC meeting, they could cause the FFR to go up.

The change on this chart compared to my last article linked here is that the brown unemployment line has moved downwards (note the inverted scale and so mean more unemployment) while all other leading factors have reversed direction and risen. This means that, except for employment, things are generally moving against the direction intended by the Fed.

There's pressure now to raise interest rates given the rising 10-year yield and CPI, but at the same time rising unemployment is a pressure to lower them. Which consideration will win out? Will more workers be thrown under the bus and become unemployed to lower the rising trend in the 10-year and CPI? In the past, the workers have always lost so there is your answer.

The political rate-raising narrative will slowly change from fighting inflation to cooling an overheating economy as we move from one phase to another. There will always be a case made and bias for raising rates until a recession or market panic dictates otherwise.

To see what instructions and direction the FOMC members are taking one only has to review the latest views and opinions of Jamie Dimon arguably America's leading banker and banking ambassador. Mr Dimon's view is as follows:

Speaking Monday from the JPMorgan High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets said markets probably aren't pricing in a strong enough probability that interest rates could stay higher for longer. Source: NBC Bay Area

If Dimon says the Fed has not finished raising rates and that they could stay higher for longer then that's what they will do. This is the best rate forecasting method of them all.

Mr Nick Gomez of the Away from the Herd Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The chart above shows that the Fed's SOMA balance sheet has been decreasing as it continues to sell bonds. Also, in the same chart, it shows the stock of Treasuries. Selling federal bonds takes money from businesses and people and gives it to the Fed. This reduces the amount of money available for businesses and people. There are a lot of Treasuries at the national level, which makes the interest rates for long-term investments go up. At the same time, government decisions make short-term interest rates go up, too. This helps prevent short-term interest rates from becoming higher than long-term rates for a while.

A movement in the FFR impacts in four main areas and these are interest on private debt, Treasury coupon payments, interest of reserve balances and interest paid on repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements. Each will be looked at in turn.

The chart below shows the interbank rate, which indicates that the Fed's efforts to maintain the FFR are working because the rate is at the higher end of its target range. A commercial bank probably won't need to borrow money from the Fed because there are extra funds in the system and the SOFR rate is the same or lower than the Fed rate.

United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) (tradingeconomics.com)

This is the amount of money that banks pay to the government or other banks when they need to move money between each other. This is how much money they have to pay. Commercial banks lend money to customers at a higher interest rate than what they pay for the money, making money on the difference. They also make money from fees and charges.

The chart below shows that in terms of every metric, the NIM has risen. NIM paused for a few months and since last month NIM has risen a little as have the other co-variable factors except the Financial Sector ETF (XLF), green line, (XLF) which has a longer lagged response period however it too will rise with NIM.

Old loans with poor NIM drop off the bank loan books and new loans with a higher NIM are added, so even with no rate rise the macro NIM picture improves and bank profitability rises and so in time do their earnings and dividends and share price.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The US National Income and Product Accounts (NIPA) report interest and rent as “earnings,” and so at a time when the productive economy is slowing and becoming recessionary and unemployment is rising, it appears as though GDP is rising, and financial statistics are improving.

What's happening is that as interest rates rise a larger share of gross domestic income goes to bankers as empty unproductive profit and deflates the rest of the productive economy.

The stock of private debt in the US is $54,667 as shown in the chart below. This is the bank loan book upon which interest and fees are levied.

US Stock of Private Debt

The table below tells us how the FFR affects the amount of private debt, both in dollars and as a part of the country's total GDP.

US Treasury and author calculations

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR change, $137 billion, or 0.54% of GDP, is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer, or vice versa. There's no net new money being created here, it's simply a movement of funds from one sector of the economy at the expense of another.

At present, over 11% of GDP goes to banks as interest on loans. A rate rise to 5.75% will cause the intersectoral funds flow to increase to 12.34% of GDP.

While the interest rate on private debt is rising, the stock of loans has not risen and bank credit in aggregate has fallen since January 2022. Since November 2023, bank credit creation made a comeback and in January 2024 even grew a little, however since then it has fallen back into negative territory as the chart below shows.

Mr Nick Gomez of the Away from the Herd Seeking Alpha Investment Group

Although there hasn't been much growth in overall bank lending, the amount of money banks earn from interest has increased and continues to increase at the same rate as the Federal Funds Rate, as shown in the chart below.

Since last month the blue line has risen a little more

When the FFR changes, it can also affect the money that the government keeps in its accounts. The table shows how a change in the interest rate affects the stock of Treasuries.

US Treasury and Author Calculations

The table above shows that when the rate changes by 0. 25%, $86 billion flows in or out of the economy. An FFR increase means that the economy gets an extra $86 billion each year in interest payments from the government to people who own government bonds. In general, this means that the economy earns more money because the government pays more in interest and creates new money through its central bank. The third result of a change in the FFR is that the interest on reserve balances (IORB) will be adjusted. The table below shows the current rate.

Every time the FFR goes up or down, the IORB is adjusted to be just below it. It's likely that if the FFR goes up, the support rate will go up to 5. 65% This change will add about $8. 16 billion more to the economy. The possible changes to the IORB are shown in the table below. Keep in mind that the amount of reserves can change every day and is based on the current standing at the time of writing.

FRED and Author Calculations

Ever since the Fed started giving banks money for keeping reserves and raising interest rates at the same time, it has given a lot of money to the banking sector. The Fed gives money to banks for keeping their reserves with them. They get this money from the interest they earn and from the bonds they own. The rate increases have made it much more expensive to run the business than the money it brings in. This is happening because the Fed is selling some of the bonds it owns as part of its QT program. The Fed doesn't give any money to the US Treasury anymore and instead owes them money. They call this money they owe a "deferred asset." Basically, this means that new money is made and goes straight to the banks. The chart below shows how much the deferred asset has grown.

Between January and February, more than $11B flowed to the banking sector as interest on reserves. This number will increase as the IORB is raised and as bank balances rise. At that rate, it makes for an annual remittance to the banking sector of somewhere in the region of 12 x $11B = $144B.

The final result is the effect on repurchase agreements (REPOs). The outcome of this change is displayed in the table. The REPO rate can change and you can see how it's changing in the chart below.

The result of the change of this rate on the current REPO balances is shown in the table below.

FRED and Author Calculations

The banks are getting $26 billion every year from the Fed. The amount is lower this month than last month because there are fewer REPOs in stock. Because the amount of money in the REPO balance has decreased, and the stock market has been doing well, it is very likely that the money has been going into the stock market. Changes in the Fed policy rate can have both positive and negative effects on different groups in the credit markets.

Banks: When interest rates go up, it costs banks more money to borrow, but they also make more profit overall. Overall, they're the winners. Large bank stocks may go up because they are making more money. Households and businesses are paying more interest on loans they already have, totaling over $54 trillion. The bank sector will earn more money on the Treasuries it bought with extra money from the Federal Reserve. Decreasing the amount of Treasuries the Fed has, brings the interest money from those Treasuries to people and businesses, and the interest rate also goes up. The banks get more money from the Fed for keeping their reserves and doing REPOs, which makes their profits go up. Increasing interest rates usually increase the net interest margin and the income it brings in. When banks make more money, they have more money to lend. This allows them to earn more money from fees and interest as they lend out more money. It's a good idea to invest in the big banks because it has been a successful investment for the past six months and will continue to be a good investment.

People who borrow money have a hard time when interest rates go up, but they benefit when the rates go down. People who borrow money for their homes or businesses are feeling more pressure as interest rates go up. People are spending more money to pay off debts, and they don't want to borrow more money. Any money that goes to banks as loan payments reduces the amount of money people have to spend on things they need. Production is reduced when there is less demand, which can lead to more people being out of work and could cause a recession if it gets too extreme or prolonged.

The overall economy makes more money when interest rates go up, but loses money when interest rates go down. This is mainly because of the amount of Treasuries held. The table shows what happened before and after the rate change.

FRED and US Treasury and Author Calculations

The total amount of money available has increased by $82 billion due to government spending. It helps the economy grow by increasing money for businesses and making people want to spend more and invest in things. The money that the private sector earns from Treasuries is much bigger than any other income and is nearly $2 trillion per year. This shows how changing a small policy can make a big impact on the economy by moving a lot of money around. Keeping in mind that only about one third of this money goes into the US economy. The rest goes to the government and foreign owners of treasury bonds. Many people pay close attention to what the Federal Reserve will do at its meetings because they think it can control the market. But in reality, it's the government's financial decisions that have the biggest impact on the market.

