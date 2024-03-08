Nikada

Investment Thesis

Last week, I evaluated the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and found several sectors and sub-industries that provided good risk/reward opportunities but were generally under-represented in market-cap-weighted ETFs. A reader suggested the SPDR S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) as an alternative, and after reviewing its fundamentals and prior performance, I agree it's marginally better. With about half the number of holdings, SPTM sheds some unnecessary fat and rewards investors with a higher quality portfolio, though its growth potential is slightly lower. To be sure, given the substantial overlap with S&P 500 Index ETFs, I don't think SPTM is necessary. Still, if you're deciding between SPTM, VTI, or another total market fund like the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), it's a solid choice, and I look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

SPTM Overview

Strategy Discussion

SPTM tracks the S&P 1500 Composite Index, which combines the large-cap S&P 500, the mid-cap S&P 400, and the small-cap S&P 600. One distinctive feature is a financial viability requirement for its constituents. Specifically, new entrants must have positive trailing one-year and trailing one-quarter GAAP earnings (excluding discontinued operations). For REITs, FFO (funds from operations) is substituted for GAAP earnings when applicable. The full Index methodology is linked here.

These initial screens eliminate U.S. securities that don't post a profit, many of which exist. For example, 727/2514 stocks (4.92% by weight) in ITOT posted a net loss over the last year, but this figure is only 205/1500 stocks (2.45% by weight) for SPTM. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is the most successful at weeding out unprofitable stocks (31/500, or 1.82% by weight), and while these differences are minor, buying only profitable stocks is a logical strategy.

SPTM is free-float market-cap-weighted, has a 0.03% expense ratio, and rebalances quarterly in March, June, September, and December. Its Index launched on May 18, 1995, and has delivered nearly identical returns over the last 20 years compared to VTI, ITOT, and SPY, underscoring how inconsequential stocks outside the top 500 are to the U.S. market. While SPTM's 9.82% annualized return beats SPY by 0.05% per year, lower-cost S&P 500 Index funds like IVV and VOO would make up the difference. In addition, S&P 500 Index stocks appear less volatile, as SPY had better risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio) over this period.

Portfolio Visualizer

S&P 500 Index ETFs have outperformed slightly over the last ten years, which might be more relevant. SPY gained 12.58% compared to 12.22%, 11.96%, and 12.15% for SPTM, ITOT, and VTI, respectively. Still, these differences are slight and tell us little about which is superior.

Portfolio Visualizer

Performance Analysis

I scanned my database for large-cap blend ETFs with at least ten years of trading history and 500+ holdings and found 25 funds to consider. I've listed their annualized 1-10-year returns in the table below, alongside other characteristics like expense ratio, assets under management, number of holdings, and weighting scheme.

The Sunday Investor

In this group, SPTM's 216.81% ten-year total return through February 2024 ranks #10/25, but eight of the nine funds ahead of it have fewer holdings and are market-cap-weighted, reflecting how large-cap stocks have outperformed over the last decade. The one exception is the SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM), a momentum-based version of SPTM. Emphasizing that factor resulted in 8% more total return over ten years, so it's something to consider, especially if you are looking for total market coverage.

What's more interesting are the funds at the bottom of the list, as none are market-cap-weighted. To be fair, some are value-oriented. The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) trades about seven points cheaper on forward earnings than SPTM, so it's not a fair comparison. However, other ETFs with similar valuations, like the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA), demonstrate that deviating too much away from market-cap-weighted strategies doesn't work. Since markets reward the most profitable companies with higher share prices, equal-weight ETFs typically sacrifice quality. In EUSA's case, it's evident, as its weighted average net profit margins are nearly 8% lower than SPTM. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) isn't much better, as I recently discussed here.

The main takeaway is that since SPTM is market-cap-weighted, investors don't have to worry too much about significant quality sacrifices. SPTM still has a remarkable 91.87% overlap by weight with SPY. Put differently, only 8.13% of SPTM is allocated to "extended market" stocks in the small-cap and mid-cap categories, so similar future returns are expected.

SPTM Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

When evaluating SPTM's fundamentals alongside VTI, ITOT, and SPY, we see more similarities. The following table highlights selected metrics for SPTM's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 64.84% of the portfolio. This level of concentration is nearly identical to VTI and ITOT and is 4% less than SPY.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three more takeaways:

1. SPY's five-year beta based on current weightings is 1.06, a bit less than SPTM, VTI, and ITOT. This lower beta is consistent with what we discovered earlier: SPY is less volatile. Adding small- and mid-cap stocks usually adds to portfolio volatility, so if you are concerned about this, it might be worth owning SPY as your core fund and adding factor-based small- and mid-cap ETFs as complements. This approach also makes sense based on historical returns. Unlike the large-cap category, small- and mid-cap factor ETFs often outperform market-cap-weighted strategies.

2. SPTM's estimated 8.69% and 11.57% sales and earnings per share growth rates are the lowest, but the difference is negligible. However, it also trades at a slightly lower forward earnings valuation (23.66x), with similar discounts on trailing sales and trailing cash flow, so the trade-off makes sense.

3. SPTM's quality, measured by its 19.84% weighted average net margins and 9.24/10 profit score, is superior to VTI and ITOT. I favor high-quality ETFs, so this is my main reason for picking SPTM over its total market competitors. However, SPTM's 8% allocation to small- and mid-cap stocks is still inefficient. I've compiled a list of alternative ETFs in these categories with higher profit scores and better combinations of growth and value. I hope you'll consider owning an S&P 500 Index fund alongside some of the options below instead of bundling up with total market ETFs like SPTM, VTI, or ITOT.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD)

Investment Recommendation

Based on its superior quality, I recommend investors select SPTM over VTI or ITOT. However, the long-term performance difference is likely negligible, so it's certainly not worth owning more than one of these ETFs or trading in and out of them, hoping to capitalize on a perceived advantage. Structurally, they are too similar, but my main takeaway for readers is that even with an additional 1,000 holdings, SPTM still has a 92% overlap with SPY. Therefore, there is no significant advantage to owning any total market ETF. For those investors looking to diversify by size, you'll find dedicated small- and mid-cap factor funds far better, and you can set your custom allocations to each segment accordingly. I covered small-cap ETFs in depth here and have also written detailed reviews on many mid-cap funds that I hope you'll check out. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your questions and comments below.