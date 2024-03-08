DeSid/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Both Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) reported their earnings on March 7, 2024.

Broadcom shares fell 3.2% in extended-hours trading after the semiconductor giant offered up sales guidance for fiscal 2024 that fell short of expectations.

On a positive side, Hock Tan, President, and CEO of Broadcom noted:

"Strong demand for our networking products in AI data centers, as well as custom AI accelerators from hyperscalers, are driving growth in our semiconductor segment."

Marvell Technology shares fell 7.7% in extended trading after the specialty semiconductor company issued first-quarter guidance that missed expectations. Weaker-than-expected guidance comes after Marvell, which specializes in application-specific integrated circuits, earned an adjusted $0.46 per share on $1.43B in revenue.

Matt Murphy, Marvell's Chairman and CEO noted:

"While we are forecasting soft demand impacting consumer, carrier infrastructure, and enterprise networking in the near term, we expect revenue declines in these end markets to be behind us after the first quarter, and project a recovery in the second half of the fiscal year."

Broadcom and Marvell are prominent players in the semiconductor industry, producing a wide range of integrated circuits and related components. Broadcom is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes networking hardware, broadband equipment, wireless communications, and storage and industrial products. On the other hand, Marvell specializes in the development of semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure, with a focus on processing, security, storage, and networking technologies. Both companies cater to various markets, including data center, enterprise, and cloud computing, leveraging their technologies to address the evolving needs of the digital economy and connectivity.

Credo Technology Group

In this article, I present an analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), which competes against these two companies, but at a lower 1-year share price, as shown in Chart 1.

But it has shown comparable 1-year share price change to AVGO and even better when compared to MRVL, as shown in Chart 2.

This growth was through the market close on March 7 prior to the two earnings calls, both of which dropped after hours.

According to Simply Wall Street:

Credo Technology Group Holding is forecast to grow earnings and revenue by 66.1% and 36.8% per annum respectively. EPS is expected to grow by 124.4% per annum. Return on equity is forecast to be 11.4% in three years.

Broadcom is forecast to grow earnings and revenue by 16.7% and 14% per annum respectively. EPS is expected to grow by 14.1% per annum. Return on equity is forecast to be 57.7% in three years.

Marvell Technology is forecast to grow earnings and revenue by 66.5% and 12.4% per annum respectively. EPS is expected to grow by 65.7% per annum. Return on equity is forecast to be 15.6% in three years.

According to Credo Technology's S-1 form:

"Currently, our competitors range from large, international companies offering a wide range of semiconductor products to smaller companies specializing in narrow markets. Our principal competitors with respect to our products include Broadcom Ltd. (Broadcom) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (Marvell) (which recently acquired Inphi Corporation, another competitor of ours) as well as various DAC suppliers."

Competing Technology

Credo Technology competes against Broadcom and Marvell in several key areas of semiconductor technology, focusing on high-speed data movement and connectivity solutions that are crucial for data center operations, networking infrastructure, and high-performance computing systems. The products and technology segments where Credo Technology offers competitive solutions against giants like Broadcom and Marvell include:

High-Speed SerDes Technology: Both Broadcom and Marvell are well-known for their high-speed serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technologies, which are essential for transferring data rapidly and efficiently over both short and long distances within data centers and telecommunication networks. Credo Technology offers high-performance SerDes solutions that support various data rates, competing directly in this space by providing technologies that enable faster data transmission with lower power consumption.

Ethernet Solutions: Ethernet technology is fundamental to network communications, and here, Credo competes with Broadcom and Marvell through its range of Ethernet products, including chips that support 100G, 200G, 400G, and even 800G Ethernet speeds. These products are used in data center networking equipment, enterprise networking, and high-speed internet infrastructure, offering alternatives to Broadcom's and Marvell's Ethernet solutions.

Active Electrical Cables (AEC) and Direct Attach Cables (DAC): Credo offers solutions in the active electrical cables and direct attach cables market, providing high-speed interconnects that are essential for connecting servers, switches, and storage devices in data centers. These products compete with similar offerings from Broadcom and Marvell, aiming to deliver superior performance, especially in terms of energy efficiency and data transmission speeds.

Optical DSP (Digital Signal Processor) Solutions: In the realm of optical communications, Credo Technology provides digital signal processor solutions for high-speed optical modules. These DSP chips are critical for enabling long-distance and high-speed data transmission over optical fiber networks, competing with Broadcom's and Marvell's optical and photonics solutions, especially in applications requiring 400Gbps speeds and beyond.

PAM4 Solutions: PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) technology is another area where Credo Technology competes. PAM4 is increasingly used in high-speed data communications to double the data rate transmitted over a given bandwidth. Credo's PAM4 solutions target high-speed networking applications, offering an alternative to Broadcom's and Marvell's PAM4 technology products.

These products, although not in the mainstream verbiage of investors, are critical to the needs of customers in data centers and enterprise networking. These customers require Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) technology due to the essential role it plays in enabling high-speed data transmission between chips within the vast and complex infrastructures of data centers. As these facilities process, store, and move enormous volumes of data, efficient and rapid data communication becomes crucial. SerDes technology converts data between serial data and parallel interfaces in an efficient manner, facilitating the fast and reliable transfer of data across different parts of a system, from processors to memory modules, and across networking equipment. This capability is vital for maintaining the performance and efficiency of hyperscale data centers, supporting their need to deliver high-speed internet services, cloud computing, and large-scale application hosting with minimal latency and maximum reliability.

Customers require Active Electrical Cables (AEC) and Direct Attach Cables ("DAC") to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective data transmission within their data center environments. AECs and DACs offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional fiber optic cables for short-reach data connections. They eliminate the need for expensive transceivers and optical modules, reducing overall equipment costs for hyperscalers while maintaining high data transmission speeds. This cost efficiency is particularly advantageous for hyperscale data centers, which operate on massive scales and require vast quantities of interconnect cables to support their infrastructure.

Investor Takeaway

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $53.1 million, grew by 20% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP gross margin of 61.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.2%.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $59.0 million and $62.0 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 63.2% and 65.2%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 64.0% and 66.0%.

Table 1 shows Credo Revenues growing strongly for the past three fiscal years, but for the nine months in fiscal 2024, revenues are down 11.9%, as its largest customer (Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)) reduced its demand forecast for certain Credo products for reasons Credo understands are unrelated to Credo's performance but probably inventory digestion on the compute side.

Credo

Credo CEO Bill Brennan noted in the company's fiscal Q2 2024 earnings call that ended October 28, 2023:

"In the quarter, we continued shipping to multiple global hyperscaler end customers, and we are making progress in positioning Credo to add additional hyperscale and customers in the upcoming quarters, targeting 400-gig and 800-gig applications."

But in his fiscal Q3 2024 earnings call ended on February 27, 2024, he repeatedly added:

"We're engaged at different stages with the five U.S. hyperscalers as well as other global hyperscalers and Tier 2 data center operators. We've delivered a range of products with non-standard optimized hardware and firmware features to meet our customers' needs for port speeds from 100-gig to 800-gig, depending on the customer application."

Table 2 shows revenue for the three companies based on their competitive sectors ($M) and QoQ change. I compare Credo's Technology Products which is the sector where these products are segmented, with those segments where competitive products are also segmented - Broadcom's Semiconductor Solutions, and Marvell's Enterprise Network and Datacenter.

The Information Network

Chart 3 illustrates revenue growth from Table 2 for the three companies, with growth of +17.0% for Credo in the latest quarter versus 0.9% for Broadcom and 26.0% for Marvell.

In the first two quarters shown in Chart 3, revenues were largely down except for a +2% change for Marvell. Revenues for Credo decreased 36.6% in Q2 following push outs of sales to its largest customer Microsoft.

But in the three later quarters, Credo has demonstrated continued positive growth.

The Information Network

Chart 3

Credo maintains a positive outlook on the prospects and growth opportunities for its connectivity solutions, driven by consistent technology trends and increasing demands from customers and ecosystem partners. The company anticipates continued requirements for higher bandwidth, power efficiency, and collaborative problem-solving to meet evolving connectivity needs. With engagements indicating a recovery in the data center sector following a challenging year in 2023, Credo remains optimistic about its position in the market and its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Chart 4 shows Ratings for all three companies, with CRDO a Strong Buy. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings are a Hold for AVGO and MRVL.

Chart 4

Clearly, CRDO is significantly smaller than AVGO and MRVL in the areas they compete. But I'm suggesting that CRDO is a viable AI play at a significantly lower share price than the other two companies.

As I noted above, future growth and revenue are strong in fact, even better than its competitors:

Microsoft accounts for 41% of Credo's business. Credo is engaging at different stages with the five U.S. hyperscalers. I maintain a Buy on Credo.