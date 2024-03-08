Demonstrable Cheapness In REIT Stocks Suggests High Forward Returns

TheaDesign

Valuation has been forgotten in this market. REIT stocks have suffered from fear as continued problems in office cast a gloom over commercial real estate. Office is now only 3% of the REIT index, yet it has taken down AFFO multiples across the sector. High quality REITs are now trading at multiples that should be reserved for junky companies. There are 72 REITs trading below 15X AFFO and the majority of these are steadily growing earnings.

We believe forward returns on these REITs will be well above market given the following:

Free cashflow analysis indicates a certain amount of growth is required to generate a market return for any given free cashflow yield.

Consensus estimates call for significantly higher growth.

Therefore, either the entire community of analysts estimating earnings is way off, or this group of stocks is undervalued.

At 2nd Market Capital we have been tracking the kurtosis of REIT multiples since 2016 as a means of keeping tabs on broad level REIT valuation. Each quarter, the chart looks a bit different but this one is particularly striking. For clarity, the chart below is plotting the number of REITs at any given AFFO multiple on the Y axis with the AFFO multiples on the X axis.

REIT kurtosis plotted by author in Excel

It is normally distributed (bell curve), but the meat of the curve is shifted to the left. In other words, there is an unusually high concentration of REITs trading at multiples below 15X.

Out of the 113 REITs for which there is a wall street consensus 2024 AFFO estimate, a whopping 72 are trading at or below 15X. 25 REITs are trading below 10X AFFO.

There is usually a smattering of REITs trading below these thresholds, often consisting of bad property types like office or hotel and some other REITs with significant problems like extreme leverage or misaligned management.

Those junky REITs are still there. They are still trading cheaply and perhaps deserve to be trading cheaply.

However, there are now about 30 high quality REITs that have joined these very low valuation buckets. These are well managed REITs with solid business models, good properties and earnings growth. Keep in mind that it is not just my opinion that these REITs are growing. It is also the consensus among the professional analysts covering these REITs.

This is a valuation phenomenon because it can be mathematically shown that the growth rates of these REITs are inappropriate for the multiples at which they are trading. Essentially, REITs in these valuation buckets should have flat to negative earnings growth to generate a market level of returns, and yet they are trading at these levels with healthy growth.

Let’s get to the numbers.

Basic modeling of valuation as it relates to free cash flow

Any given earnings multiple implies a certain growth rate. The higher the multiple at which a stock trades, the faster it needs to grow to generate a strong return. To put numbers to this qualitative relationship, one can use a discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

Those who follow my work know that I am generally not a huge fan of modeling of this type because it generates hard numbers out of a series of assumptions which projects a greater degree of certainty than there really is. As such, I want to be extremely clear about the assumptions going into these models.

We are using a discount rate of 8%, terminal growth rate of 2% and assuming the company has idiosyncratic growth (higher or lower than market) for 8 years after which it returns to the default GDP style growth rate of 2%

2MC

The idea here is to plug in a free cashflow multiple and see how fast a company has to grow to generate an 8% return for investors. Each year of cashflows is discounted back to the present at the 8% discount rate and if the discounted cash flows sum to the initial investment that equates to an 8% return.

For ease of math, we modeled $100 invested in year 0 at various free cashflow (FCF) yields. For example, $100 invested in a company with a 10X FCF multiple would have year 1 cashflows of $10. We then use Excel Solver to solve for the growth rate required such that the discounted value of that stream of cashflows is $100.

2MC

A company trading at 10X free cashflow would need to grow at negative 6.5% each year for the next 8 years to generate an overall 8% compound annual return for shareholders.

We did the same modeling for a variety of FCF multiples and here are the results.

2MC

This provides rough ranges for how fast companies need to grow at various multiples. A stock trading at 30X free cashflow needs to grow at least 13.8% annually for 8 years to generate an 8% return.

That is a challenging task that not many companies can manage.

However, a company trading at 10X cashflow simply needs to do better than losing 6.5% of its earnings annually for 8 years. And a company trading at 15X can have 1% growth and still generate an 8% return for shareholders.

With these numbers in mind, we can apply it back to the multiples at which REITs are trading.

25 REITs trading below 10X

72 REITs at or below 15X

Some of those 25 REITs below 10X probably are losing earnings at a pace of 6.5% annually. So while they are cheap, they do not necessarily represent opportunity. Other REITs within that price range are fundamentally much stronger than is implied by the multiple.

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) is trading just over 10X which would imply that it is losing earnings at a pace of about 5% annually. I’m not sure what company the market is looking at because this company is fundamentally solid. Contractual escalators alone provide about 2% annual growth. Indeed, 2% growth rate is what the analysts are calling for.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This growth rate would be appropriate for a company trading at just over 15X. When this growth rate is combined with a company trading around 10X, it implies forward returns well into the double digits.

Turning to the 72 REITs trading at or below 15X we see similar mispricing. Some of the REITs belong in this bucket, others do not. Based on the DCFs, a 15X multiple implies a growth rate of about 1% annually.

Well, take a look at Alexandria (ARE). It is trading at just over 15X, but its growth rate is much larger than 1%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Analyst consensus is calling for AFFO growth of about 8%-9% annually. This level of growth is appropriate for a roughly 22X multiple.

AFFO versus Free Cashflow

AFFO and free cashflow are not the same metric, although they will tend to be fairly close. FCF as defined in the model is essentially referring to capital which is paid out to shareholders in some form which importantly means it cannot be used for growth.

The portion of retained earnings used for growth should not be counted toward FCF. So to apply this valuation framework, one must net out the portion of earnings or AFFO that is reinvested in the business. Reinvestment is usually a good thing, but it would be double accounting, as that money would be counted as both FCF and part of the growth.

With regard to the mentioned REITs, BNL’s AFFO is likely quite close to its FCF. Its growth is coming from organic contractual rent increases and maintenance capex is already deducted from AFFO. Thus, it does not need to spend its earnings to achieve its 2% growth.

Alexandria would need a bit of an adjustment as some of its growth is coming from developments. These developments are being at least partially funded by retained earnings, so that portion of retained earnings would not count toward FCF. Even after netting this out, ARE still looks opportunistically cheap to me.

As always, this sort of analysis has to be done on a case-by-case basis, but I think using this framework does reveal mispricing at a broad level.

Significant mispricing within the REIT market

Office fears have incorrectly spread to the market prices of other real estate sectors which are generally doing quite well fundamentally. Roughly 40-50 REITs should be trading at or below 15X AFFO, but because of the general gloomy atmosphere surrounding the sector, 72 REITs are trading in that range.

Many of these are mispriced and present opportunity for outsized forward total returns.