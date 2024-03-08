Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

February Jobs Report: Continued Normalization Should Keep Fed Sidelined

Mar. 08, 2024 2:00 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTX3 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • The economy generated 275,000 jobs in February, stronger than expected, but the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%.
  • The increase in the unemployment rate is due to new entrants to the labor force, particularly among 20- to 24-year-olds.
  • The labor market is normalizing, but no signs of requiring the Fed to reduce rates.

Businessman looking at recruitment website on a laptop computer.

courtneyk

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the February nonfarm payroll report. The report showed that the economy generated 275,000 jobs in the month of February, which was stronger than expected, but the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%. Part of

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.3K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (11.9K)
The average wage is laughable, there is a constant underestimation of inflation, and are further warped by a few "wages" at the top increasing and also the minimum wage increasing, the real (inflation-adjusted) middle-class wages (the middle 90% or so) haven't increased since about the 1960s.
a
apolitical
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (82)
You should look into the details.
Gov't. and social assistance jobs were 143,000 of the 275,000 total. Very similar to the last few months. Even the 23K construction jobs (not in the 143K) are tied to gov't stimulus projects. So this is not a strong economy nor is it sustainable.
c
congressional trade researcher
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (530)
@apolitical True. Also, most government jobs are essentially nonproductive and are a tax on taxpayers. Regarding fed workers, taxes don’t cover the cost so we go further into debt.
I have a friend who is a supervisor in a 3 letter fed agency & has told me that he could cut his staff by 2/3rds (if he could pick the people) without an issue. Bureaucracy is a welfare program.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.