Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bilibili Stock Downgraded To Sell After Assessing Q4 Earnings

Mar. 08, 2024 2:30 PM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI) Stock
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • Bilibili Inc. released its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, missing out on its bottom-line target.
  • Bilibili stock's volatile behavior suggests investors are clearly in disagreement by Bilibili's earnings miss, which has become a common theme for the company.
  • Although Bilibili's advertising and value-added services are growing, we think its gaming business can create an overhang.
  • Key metrics such as the price-to-sales ratio and China's elevated market risk premium suggest that BILI stock is grossly overvalued.

Chinese large video website bilibili advertising in public.

helloabc

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday. It beat its top-line estimates by $4.29 million. However, Bilibili missed out on its bottom-line target by four cents per share. Although Bilibili traded down in after hours, its stock

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.63K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Investment returns stem from systemic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the magnitude of luck. Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BILI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BILI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BILI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.